20 Dividend Growth Stocks With Growth

To fully benefit from DGI, we need to see long-term growth from companies at least as good as the broad market.

Dividend Growth Investing is a great idea if you can find dividend paying stocks that have growth too. Dividends by themselves do not beat the markets. If you look at many past winners, they had growth when they were making market beating returns. The next batch of long-term winners will have growth at their back too. As you read, please note the differences between what I am looking for and what more traditional DGI investors are clued into.

I was asked in recent articles which companies I like for the future. Here are some ideas about what I'm looking for, which I expanded on in "4 Steps To Better Dividend Growth Investing," and 20 stocks I am actively monitoring at Margin of Safety Investing. While I do not include my price ranges for buying or my expected catalysts, this list should help you as you look for companies that can pay you for the long-term starting today, not 10 or 20 years ago.

Economic Growth Trends, Government Policy and Financials

Many stocks I like, not all, are "new economy" stocks. These companies came into being in many cases well after I was born. There is a connotation that "new economy" means speculative or without earnings. Folks, it ain't 1999 anymore. Revenue growth and earnings matter - well, at least those things should matter.

For me, the new economy means the parts of the economy that are growing the fastest and have the most favorable capital characteristics. We are still capitalists right?

"New economy" stocks often have long-term trends on their side. That is what I am looking for: favorable long-term trends to ride. Certainly that means many technology companies will fit into this group, but remember, tech plays into every sector, at least indirectly. The "new economy" also includes many consumer companies with great brands, biotech and other healthcare firms, as well as, a few industrials, communications and financial companies among others. There isn't a shortage of economic representation.

I want to avoid many "old economy" stocks that face secular headwinds and capital cycles that don't bode well for their futures of increasing or maybe even paying dividends. Once their dividends are threatened, many of those stocks will face severe share price declines. In "3 Supposedly Safe Dividend Stocks To Dump Now" I discussed how three formerly top stocks are running into big secular problems that could drive their share prices down dramatically soon.

I also do not want to own companies that have overt government actions, policies, regulations or taxes working against them. For example, I noted in my article "There's Smoke Coming from this Dividend Champion and it's Time to Evacuate," about Altria (MO) that "federal and state governments have been hammering on the cigarette makers for decades now." While they overcame it for years for huge gains, I think it's becoming an even tougher environment for them now that social and demographic trends are against them now too. There are a lot of companies that face governmental hurdles. Financials have certainly seen it in the past decade and I believe pharmaceuticals will see it in the next decade.

Finding companies with strong financial conditions is also imperative. This is where many investors trip up. They look at current balance sheet numbers and come to sometimes very wrong conclusions. Looking at the financial trends, including revenue growth metrics, over the past three to ten years, is more important than current finances at a company. If the finances haven't been improving, at some point, a company's dividend could be on the chopping block. We've seen many supposedly strong companies have to cut a dividend and then have their share price halved.

A Short List from the "Very Short List"

Company (Symbol) Dividend % Sustainable Growth Rate % Apple (AAPL) 1.50 27.54 Intel (INTC) 2.93 11.14 Qualcomm (QCOM) 4.03 10.17 Xilinx (XLNX) 2.15 11.00 AbbVie (ABBV) 3.52 32.58 Amgen (AMGN) 2.50 16.30 Gilead (GILD) 2.72 63.01 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.43 9.65 Novo Nordisk (NVO) 2.44 42.16 Disney (DIS) 1.54 13.31 Home Depot (HD) 2.04 38.43 Kohl's (KSS) 5.43 7.95 Starbucks (SBUX) 1.88 18.68 TJX Companies (TJX) 1.64 41.71 Andeavor (ANV) 2.31 15.01 Phillips 66 (PSX) 3.09 8.34 General Dynamics (GD) 1.60 10.50 United Technologies (UTX) 2.25 14.34 Dow Chemical (DOW) 3.63 11.65 CF Industries (CF) 3.97 15.09

The companies above all come from my "Very Short List" of stocks for the next decade. You'll notice all pay at least a 1.50% dividend and have a decent to very good average sustainable growth rate.

The sustainable growth rate metric is one that I have become very fond of. In short, it is the maximum rate of growth a company can achieve without borrowing more money. Once a firm has met this rate, it must increase leverage to fuel additional growth.

For my purposes, I use the range for SGR at Ycharts as a starting point and then adjust with my own analysis. They offer minimum, maximum and average based upon the past five years. In the chart above, I am using the average SGR based upon the past five years growth.

It should be understood that some of these companies have wide ranges on SGR and a qualitative analysis is required to determine if the average is a likely outcome. Gilead for example had a tremendous surge of growth from 2014 to 2016 which is unlikely to repeat. Its average SGR is 63.01% and it's unrealistic to expect that growth again without it being a rebound after a deeper plunge. Its minimum SGR, however, is 29.12% and that could repeat over the next 5 years as its pipeline develops. It is easy to see in this chart that Gilead needs to level out their growth rate.

The bottom line is that looking at the recent past is just a start. We need to look at the actual businesses to know what is more and less likely to happen going forward. We need to avoid trying to be heroes. We should try to make a fair and unemotional assessment of whether or not growth is likely to be above the market average. If it is, then a company is very likely to keep and raise their dividend.

Ideally, we like to see a SGR chart with not much volatility and a slow move upward to the right. Too steep of an up ramp tends to end within a few years, sometimes with a thud. A company that steadily builds upon past success is among the best long-term stocks to own.

What Is and Isn't On This List

If you look closely at the list, you'll see it is alphabetical by sector breakdown. The first sector of the list is technology companies because that is the sector I rate the best over the next decade. The rest of the sectors are in no particular order.

You might note the lack of traditional pharmaceutical companies. I have been health insurance licensed and have reviewed hundreds of bills, I am very concerned with the gouging that has been going on in that industry for years. There's no doubt in my mind that the pharma companies have some come-uppins coming. President Trump has mentioned it in tweets and so have others. I talked to one representative from California and she was adamant that pharma companies need to be reined in if we are to fix healthcare.

There are not many energy related companies either, despite that being the field I got known for analyzing at MarketWatch. This is due to the extreme downturn in energy killing growth rates. That doesn't mean you shouldn't look there. In the "4 Steps" article I noted the reasons I favor Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for a rebound, and that it pays a 4.96% dividend.

I am also light on real estate because we can see growth rates turning over right now. That might not mean anything ominous, but I'd rather put those names out there when interest rates are coming down, not going up.

So, while this is a good list, I have not listed my "Dividend Dozen," which are my favorite dividend growth stocks that is exclusive to members of Margin of Safety Investing. That said, the 20 companies listed above are darn good and at the right entry prices are "buy and hold a long time" stocks.

For those of you who are considering joining Margin of Safety Investing, I am running a special through Labor Day that includes getting the service for only $250/year for the life of the service (I plan to run it until I'm around 70 years-old and am 47 now) vs the regular price of $365/year. I plan to raise the regular rate once there are 1000 subscribers in order to protect the integrity of the stock picks for members who are accumulating.

But wait, there's more, people who subscribe by Labor Day will also get a free portfolio review with me via email and a personalized online webinar. I normally charge a minimum of $800 for portfolio consulting at my investment firm, but will do it for free for all new members through Labor Day. It will take a couple months to do those reviews, so join today to get to the front of the line, reviews start immediately following Labor Day.

Even if you don't plan to become a member at "Margin of Safety Investing" at this time, if you what I am talking about might help you, please do follow me as I have recently made the transition over from MarketWatch.com where I was named the "World's Next Great Investing Columnist" which I am trying to live up to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.