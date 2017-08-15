TFS Financial - A Misunderstood Bank Cheaper Than It Appears

TFS Financial is a misunderstood bank trading at 9 times this year’s earnings even as interest rates are poised to rise. Its management team has been buying back stock aggressively for years using a huge pool of excess capital, its loan delinquencies are miniscule, and it’s paying a 4.5% forward dividend yield.

It all sounds great, but why’s this bank so cheap? Two reasons:

The bank is a second-step thrift conversion, a complex hybrid bank that few investors understand.

Because of the complex accounting, the bank doesn’t appear on value screens, and almost all financial websites misreport its valuation.

The bank – TFS Financial (TFSL) – is incredibly cheap and should have limited downside from its current $15 range. I estimate a fair value on the stock today at $21 per share.

To understand why this opportunity exists – and why all the financial websites get it wrong – you have to know a little something about how thrift conversions work.

What’s a thrift conversion?

A thrift conversion is a way for a mutually owned bank to convert to a fully corporate and publicly owned bank. A thrift conversion is also called a demutualization, because the bank demutualizes its ownership structure. That means it converts from a mutual form of ownership – where the thrift’s depositors own the bank – to a shareholder-owned bank. Legendary investors Seth Klarman and Peter Lynch have written about this technique in Margin of Safety and One Up on Wall Street, respectively. It’s a complex special situation, but it’s a proven technique to buy a bank and generate nice annual returns.

When a thrift becomes a regular corporate entity, it sells stock in the organization to its depositors, typically at a significant discount to book value. The proceeds from the conversion go to the bank, however, not to any owners who are selling out. The net effect is that depositors are recapitalizing their own bank and then buying it at a discount. The discount is an incentive for depositors to participate and it’s usually a guaranteed profit, as new shareholders own a well overcapitalized bank for cheap.

Thrifts can convert in two ways, a single-step conversion and a two-step conversion. In the single-step conversion, the bank sells all its stock to shareholders at one time. Immediately the bank is a publicly traded company just like any other.

Things are a bit trickier with a two-step conversion, however, which is what TFS Financial is. In this approach, the thrift sells only a minority position (less than 50%), reserving the majority of the stock for a later issuance, though the time frame is up to the bank and its capital needs. The minority shares are also called partially converted shares, and as in the single-step conversion, the proceeds from the conversion recapitalize the bank. A mutual holding company legally represents the remaining unsold depositor-owned shares.

To finally complete the second-step conversion, the bank would have to sell the majority shares, but TFS Financial shareholders at today’s cheap valuation don’t need to worry about being diluted. Recall, that cash goes to the bank and shares would be sold at a higher valuation – likely somewhere between 80%-95% -- than shares fetch today, leaving today’s owners in a better position, rather than a worse.

If this all sounds complex, it is! But that’s what allows an opportunity like TFS Financial to exist.

Why TFS Financial is so misunderstood

Here’s the critical point. While the partially converted shares are on equal standing with majority shares as regards corporate voting, they alone enjoy the profit of the company. These minority shares have been purchased by depositors, and so the depositor-shareholders enjoy the shares’ economic rights.

In filing financial statements, banks like TFS Financial count the majority shares as outstanding shares, but they remain effectively unissued because no cash has been paid for them. Still, the bank reports its financials as if those shares had a current economic interest, so figures such as earnings per share look lower than they would otherwise be, if only the economic interest were counted. Until the bank sells the majority shares held by the mutual holding company, those shares enjoy no economic benefits.

This is the position that TFS Financial finds itself in today, and it has no plans to sell those majority shares in the near term. The company has excess capital already, and CEO Marc Stefanski has reiterated over time, for example, in the October 2012 earnings call, that the decision on the second-step conversion would likely be the decision of the next generation of the Stefanskis, the bank’s founding family. He’s emphasized that the bank would need a compelling business reason to complete the second step and that he doesn’t anticipate the move in the near term.

Because of those unsold majority shares, every financial site I’ve ever seen effectively misreports key metrics for TFS Financial. They show the Cleveland-based bank trading at 50 times earnings, a price-to-book ratio of 2.5, and a market cap of $4 billion. In this bank’s case those numbers are about five times too high, and that’s because the mutual holding company owns just over 80% of the total shares.

The bank’s real P/E is about 9, its real price-to-tangible-book is about 49%, and the market cap for its publicly floated stock is about $800 million. To find this information, you have to dig into the filings for yourself, so the bank does not usually appear on value screens, keeping it hidden. The complex legal structure of second-step conversions also keeps rival banks from making overtures as well.

The investment case and some history

Now, that’s a great price if the bank is performing well, and it is now, though the company had some problems with regulators after the financial crisis. The Office of Thrift Supervision gave the bank memoranda of understanding in 2010 and 2011 and told it to improve its operations. Regulators were particularly concerned with the company’s exposure to rising interest rates, its home equity portfolio, and its enterprise risk management. The effect of this probation was that the company was restricted in how it could use its capital, and dividends and share repurchases were not possible.

The bank reformed, and finally, in April 2014, TFS Financial satisfied regulators’ concerns, and the company was allowed to operate normally. Immediately the company announced a significant repurchase authorization, continuing its pre-crisis buyback spree. Shortly thereafter, it also announced a dividend, which needed approval from the depositors represented by the mutual holding company.

Since then the company has retired shares furiously. It was already very overcapitalized before the memorandum of understanding, and in just over three years it’s spent more than $430 million buying back its own stock. For context, this is a company where the total public float is just over $800 million today. The bank has now repurchased more than 50% of the original partially converted shares since its 2007 conversion. With the stock trading at an effective 49% of tangible book value and a P/E of 9, those repurchases make a lot of sense, adding tremendous value for the shareholders who remain.

In the latest earnings report, management noted that while they still intended to buy back stock, it wouldn’t be at historical levels, though the bank has an authorization for more than 8.3 million shares remaining, about 15% of the partially converted shares. Plus, TFS Financial has more than $203 million in capital at its holding company, which is separate from the banking operations, so it could continue to buy back stock at an above-trend rate, so long as regulators approved.

Instead of such aggressive buybacks, the company will funnel more of its cash flow into dividends. To do so, each year the bank must seek a dividend waiver from the mutual holding company, and depositor-owners must approve the waiver by vote. For the coming fiscal year the bank authorized a dividend of $0.68 annually, a raise from last year’s $0.50 dividend. At today’s prices, that’s good for a 4.5% forward yield. The majority shares have already approved the dividend waiver, too.

With rising interest rates, TFS Financial is one of the few profitable banks that trades at a single-digit multiple. So what do the bank’s operations look like? Much better than you’d think for a 9x P/E.

Founded in 1938, TFS Financial is based in Cleveland, with 38 branches and eight loan offices across Ohio and Florida. The branches are located mostly in northeastern Ohio and coastal Florida. The company has $13.5 billion in assets, so it’s not the typical tiny thrift conversion with a few hundred million in assets and a market cap below $100 million.

Despite its aggressive buybacks of the last years, the company remains very well capitalized. It maintains $1.678 billion in equity, or about 12.4% of assets. Total capital to risk-weighted assets is 22.2%, against a regulatory minimum of 10%.

With a loan book of $12.3 billion, the bank focuses primarily on real-estate loans, which comprise 88% of its total loans, and the remainder is consumer loans. The loan portfolio is plain vanilla – of those real estate loans, literally 99% are residential mortgages. After being subject to the 2010 and 2011 regulatory actions, the bank has shifted its loan book to a shorter duration, with fewer long-term mortgages, more adjustable-rate mortgages, and more shorter-term mortgages. With these moves it’s more likely to thrive amid rising rates.

Source: TFS Financial Q3 2017 investor presentation

With so many adjustable-rate mortgages on the books, the bank is underearning, and rising interest rates should push earnings higher over the next few years. The strategy is not without risk. If borrowers took out cheap loans that then become more expensive, they may be unable to make the payments. However, the bank’s underwriting looks solid. For example, in the current fiscal year, the average borrower’s FICO score for first mortgages was a strong 775, and the average loan-to-value was 66%. These figures are similar for past years as well. So the bank looks like it’s writing loans to good credits who already have a lot of skin in the game.

You can see the bank’s solid performance in the following chart, which shows how its loan book has performed for loans written before the recent financial crisis and after. Delinquent balances are almost non-existent on the post-crisis loan book. A particular problem had been the company’s Home Today loans, which were issued before the crisis to buyers who largely would not have otherwise qualified under the bank’s normal loan criteria. The bank is no longer issuing loans under this program, however.

Source: TFS Financial Q3 2017 investor presentation

Similarly, non-performing assets have been trending down for years, as pre-crisis loans come off the books.

Source: TFS Financial Q3 2017 investor presentation

In sum, the loan book looks solid overall, and recent underwriting looks profitable without being risky. The bank’s loans are underearning, given that 44% of mortgages are adjustable-rate, which have lower effective yields today that should ratchet up as interest rates move higher.

Perhaps the biggest negative is the bank’s lackluster deposit franchise. It’s heavily concentrated in higher-cost CDs (69% of deposits), rather than in cheaper and “stickier” non-time deposits (31%), such as savings and checking accounts. That balance ultimately costs the bank in higher interest expenses, though average cost of funds has flatlined for years.

Source: TFS Financial Q3 2017 investor presentation

While the deposit franchise could be better, the bank looks like it’s otherwise run efficiently, as measured by the efficiency ratio, which sunk to 59.7% over the last four quarters. The long-term trend is certainly a positive, after moving lower from about 70% four years ago.

Valuation and potential returns

So what’s it all worth?

Figuring the partially converted tangible book value on TFS Financial is more complicated than just pulling the data from the balance sheet. In its quarterly report the bank details the total number of shares (minority and majority) and then reveals what percentage are owned by the mutual holding company. For example, in the quarter ending June 30, the company had 281.9 million shares outstanding, with 80.6% of those held by the mutual holding company. That puts partially converted share count at 54.7 million shares. With common equity of $1.678 billion, tangible book value per share comes to about $30.68. With the stock at $15, the price to tangible book is a ridiculously low 49%.

Moreover, the bank repurchased more shares in July and early August, as revealed in the latest 10-Q filing. The company has repurchased nearly 500,000 shares since the quarter end, a bit less than 1% of partially converted shares. That’s about in line with the repurchase rate in the last quarter, 1.2 million, a bit more than 2% of public shares. That’s a solid buyback amount, but it pales compared to two and three years ago, when the company would consistently buy 4.5% of share count per quarter.

All this complexity helps keep the valuation low, and historically the bank hasn’t traded at more than 70% of partially converted tangible book value. Today that’s around $21 per share, rounding down.

And on an earnings basis? Trailing earnings are $89 million, so if profit in the current quarter, the company’s fourth quarter, merely equals last year’s, then $89 million is a reasonable estimate for this year’s earnings. However, quarterly earnings have been running higher this year, in part due to reversals of provisions for loan losses. So let’s use $89 million as a baseline for earnings.

But what’s the share count? We have to adjust for that, based on repurchases in the current quarter, and that requires a bit of guesswork, but it won’t affect results too much. So let’s assume the company buys back 1.2 million shares, as it did last quarter – reasonable given the company’s history and the lower stock price today. With a prospective 53.5 million shares, earnings per share would be $1.66. So the stock is trading at exactly 9 times earnings. That price implies no growth, even when the economy is on the cusp of higher interest rates, and the bank’s own loan book has many mortgages that will reset higher as rates rise. At $21 per share, the stock would still be at a very reasonable 12.6 times earnings.

The interesting aspect of the TFS Financial situation is that the bank has two ways to boost earnings per share and book value per share: not only via earnings growth but also by shrinking share count. So it’s important to consider both in factoring what type of return an investor could see in the stock.

Let’s draw up a possible bullish scenario. To start, let’s say that the bank has 53.5 million shares at the end of this fiscal year, which runs to September, and today’s current tangible book value, as earnings offset any buybacks and dividends paid. Further, assume that earnings grow $10 million a year for the next three years, and the company repurchases 5 million shares per year at average annual prices of $16, $17, and $18. Finally, let’s assume the company raises the dividend 10% annually. Here’s what tangible book value and earnings per share would be.

2017 2018 2019 2020 Shares (millions) 53.5 48.5 43.5 38.5 Starting tangible book value (millions) - $1,678 $1,652 $1,622 Earnings $89 $99 $109 $119 Dividends per share $0.50 $0.68 $0.75 $0.82 Dividends paid (millions) - $34.7 $34.4 $33.7 Buybacks (millions @ price) - $80 ($16) $85 ($17) $90 ($18) Ending tangible book value $1,678 $1,662 $1,652 $1,647 Tangible book/share $31.36 $34.27 $37.97 $42.78 Earnings per share $1.66 $2.04 $2.51 $3.09 Prospective upside (@70% TBV) 46% 60% 77% 100% Prospective upside (13x earnings) 44% 77% 117% 168%

So a few things to note.

Because of the several assumptions, these estimates will ultimately be wrong. But they could be in the ballpark, and they do give a sense of how value could be created.

Buybacks reduce share count rapidly without much denting tangible book value, even with a growing dividend. In fact, in later years dividend growth is completely offset by buybacks.

Assuming buybacks below historical average and typical historical multiples, upside could be tremendous over the next few years – and this doesn’t factor in the dividend, only capital gain.

But let’s pump the brakes for a moment. Even if you think earnings will remain flat for the next three years, buybacks could still drive per-share earnings to $2.31 and tangible book value to $41 per share, implying 90% to 100% upside at historical valuations. Even if you split the difference of both, with modest earnings growth and modest buybacks, and we end up with much the same figures.

What kind of annual returns does that translate into?

The table below shows annual returns including capital gains and dividends, assuming the bullish scenario above and using book value multiples as the valuation basis. (An earnings-based valuation would result in much higher returns.) The table also includes a base scenario, assuming stagnant earnings and buybacks of $40 million, $50 million, and $60 million – all well below historical levels.

2018 2019 2020 Bullish scenario Total return 65% 88% 116% Annualized return 65% 37% 29% Base scenario Total return 59% 74% 91% Annualized return 60% 32% 24%

In either the bullish or base scenario, total and annualized returns look tremendously attractive.

Looking ahead

If there’s one problem with this analysis, it’s determining how the market is going to figure out TFS Financial and value it properly. After years of buybacks and a rapidly increasing dividend, management seems frustrated with the market’s response thus far. In the most recent earnings report, management announced that in the future more of the company’s capital deployment will go toward dividends. The dividend, already a very meaty 4.5%, could increase at a substantial clip – for example, 20% annually – and yet still be considered safe, with modest buybacks helping to offset the total dividend paid out.

Add it all up, and I think TFS Financial is a tremendous bargain at today’s prices, with the potential for high future returns when the rest of the market looks highly valued. TFS Financial could still fall in a correction, but it might become so cheap and high-yielding that even Mr. Market couldn’t ignore it.