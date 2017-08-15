Zynerba: 2 Strikes And You're Out?

On Monday, things became grim once again for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE). That is because it announced results from its phase 2 trial treating patients with knee pain due to osteoarthritis. The company announced that the primary endpoint of the study wasn't met. The stock closed lower by 8.43% to $6.43 per share. This trial failure was no surprise by any means. That is because it failed a clinical trial just the other week. I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Zynerba's Phase 2 Results Indicate A Major Short Opportunity." In that article I highlighted the nature of the failed phase 2 results in epilepsy patients with focal seizures. I stated that the technology of using a transdermal approach for treating patients was not adequate enough compared to using an oral route of administration. The new phase 2 data that also did not meet the primary endpoint of the study. That reinforces the bearish tone in my previous article. There is still one more trial to be reported in the coming months, and that is ZYN002 treating patients with fragile x syndrome.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study was known as the STOP trial and it recruited a total of 320 patients with knee pain due to osteoarthritis. Patients were randomized into three different dose groups. One group of patients received 250 mg of ZYN002 4.2% CBC gel daily. The second group received 500 mg of ZYN002 daily. The final group received placebo. All the patients in each dose group were treated for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study failed to achieve statistical significance. The primary endpoint was looking for a reduction from baseline in the weekly mean of the 24-hours average worst pain score at week 12 for either dose. With the primary endpoint of the study missing its goal, it is a huge problem for Zynerba. That is because it is the second trial to be read out where the primary endpoint failed to achieve statistical significance. Patients that took the 250 mg of ZYN002 daily achieved a 2.64 mean reduction from baseline in average worst knee pain scores at week 12. The 500 mg of ZYN002 group achieved 2.83 mean reduction. The patients on placebo achieved a 2.37 mean reduction. In my opinion, the failing of the primary endpoint indicates that patients treated with ZYN002 fared no better than those treated with placebo. The only positive is that the trial met on the secondary endpoints. I will state that two secondary endpoints of the study did achieve statistical significance. The composite responder analysis for 250 mg of ZYN002 daily met statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.016. The other secondary endpoint also met with statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.037. The other secondary endpoint measured responder rate based on ≥30% reduction in worst pain severity at week 8 for 250 mg of ZYN002 daily. The company will have an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA by the end of the year. Zynerba will discuss plans with the FDA to initiate a phase 3 trial as soon as possible. In my opinion, even if the company runs a phase 3 trial there is no guarantee that it will be successful. Especially, after the STOP trial failed to meet on the primary endpoint. It also highly depends on what the FDA requests on what the primary endpoint of the next study should be. If the primary endpoint is the same as the one from the STOP trial, then I don't see it succeeding. If the FDA allows the company to advance with a different endpoint it might be possible to move on with the indication of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Market Opportunity

Osteoarthritis of the knee accounts for greater than $185 billion in annual U.S. healthcare expenditures. It will be the fourth leading cause of disability by the 2020. There are around 100 million patients in the United States that suffer from Osteoarthritis. At least 50 million or more account for Osteoarthritis of the knee.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has around $70 million in cash, and cash equivalents as of the period ending June 30, 2017. The company burns on average around $7.6 million each quarter. That means means that there won't likely be any dilution in the near-term. That doesn't mean that the company won't have to dilute eventually. The company expects its cash runway to last until 2019, which means that investors should expect dilution at least 6 months out before then.

Risks

A big risk in shorting Zynerba is if the FDA allows the company to go with a better primary endpoint compared to the one in the STOP trial. That could cause the stock price to increase. Another risk would be if the phase 2 fragile x syndrome study comes out with positive results. That too would also raise the share price higher. Considering that the company's treatment already failed two studies in a row, I don't believe that the third will be successful.

Conclusion

Zynerba failing its second trial using its ZYN002 treatment doesn't bode well for the next trial that is to be reported in the coming months. This means that the stock will likely fall again as a result. That means that there is a chance for further downside should the final trial fail to meet on the primary endpoint. The company is okay in the near-term on cash, but by mid 2018 the company may have to dilute for more cash.

