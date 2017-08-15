I'm Expecting AGNCP To Be Called Within 48 Hours

AGNC filed a new prospectus for preferred shares. There was no press release (at least yet), but there is an SEC filing.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) filed a prospectus for new preferred shares. The stated use is to call AGNCP. There is no news release on this yet, only the SEC filings. Tested from my Schwab account and AGNCP is still eligible for trading, last traded price at $25.3899. When the call is announced, AGNCP may stop trading and investors will simply be locked in until the eventual capital return. I'm estimating the final payment would be around $25.32, but I could be off by at least a few cents. With the call on AGNCP not being officially announced, this cannot be certain.

From the prospectus:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of our outstanding 8.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), to finance the acquisition of Agency securities, non-Agency securities (including credit risk transfer securities), other mortgage-related assets and hedging instruments and for other general corporate purposes such as repayment of outstanding indebtedness, working capital and for liquidity needs. Pending this utilization, we may temporarily invest the net proceeds in readily marketable, short-term, interest-bearing investments. See “Use of Proceeds.”

How to Trade It

Given the lock-up time, investors getting out around $25.30 are getting more time with their money. I would value the time and would look to close it. While writing, recent transaction price came in between $25.38 and $25.39. At that price, I'd certainly favor getting out because I believe that is more than the total cash payment investors will receive if they hold on (estimated $25.32). I expect the call to be announced after the market closes or within the next 2 days.

Recent Movement

Following the subscriber release and prior to the public upload, the last traded price moved down to $25.27. This alert is still actionable because it allows investors to decide if they want to wait for the call to be officially announced and for shares to stop trading, or if they want to close out their position today and have the cash available in their accounts.

Alternative

For investors looking for a solid income, I would suggest Tanger (SKT) as an alternative. The stock is clearly a falling knife, but their dividend is rock solid and the yield is strong. I recently picked up a large position in it and will have a public release coming up within the next few days. I'm giving a buy rating on SKT. The yield is lower than shares of AGNCP, but the dividend payments should continue to grow every year.

