Discussing Transocean's Proposed Acquisition Of Norway-Based Songa Offshore

I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Frankly speaking, I am not exactly a fan of leading offshore driller Transocean's senior management after a slew of strategic and financial missteps over the past couple of quarters.

Management was among the very last to recognize the length and depth of the ongoing downturn and later failed to act swiftly on debt buybacks after industry bonds fell to unprecedented levels in early 2016. Instead, the company almost botched a major unsecured bond offering in July 2016 which ended up being downsized in volume and increased on coupon just to get it done.

A couple of months later, the company managed to pay the highest interest ever witnessed over the past two decades by a major, US-listed offshore driller for a senior secured bond offering which carried a rather spectacular 7.75% coupon.

Management also took way too long to end the ill-fated Transocean Partners venture.

Moreover, while management has constantly been talking about an industry recovery being just around the corner, basically all of their recent actions have been contradicting these statements as evidenced by the almost desperate debt refinancing moves in 2016 and the most recent disposal of the company's jackup fleet, most likely in conjunction with the company's stated intent to proactively extend its currently undrawn $3 billion revolving credit facility which won't mature for almost another two years.

Clearly, a less indecisive course of action by management could have already saved the company hundreds of millions of dollars over the past couple of quarters.

But today's acquisition of Norway-based Songa Offshore actually looks like an interesting move as the company adds more than $4 billion in backlog with Norwegian NOC Statoil (NYSE:STO). In addition, Statoil currently holds options that could add up to $7.7 billion in additional backlog over time.

Photo: All four CAT-D rigs at the time of their construction at DSME shipyard in South Korea

Songa's main assets are four, latest generation semi-submersible harsh environment drilling rigs that are on long-term contracts with Statoil, the so called "CAT-D" rigs. The company also owns three currently stacked legacy midwater floaters that I would more view as a liability than an asset given current market conditions.

That said, the CAT-D rigs have been custom-built to the specifications of Statoil and Songa has not only experienced major delays and cost overruns during the construction of the rigs resulting in an ongoing arbitration with the shipyard but also encountered a slew of reliability issues since the rigs were placed into service over the past two years. The construction delays and manifold problems incurred with the rigs not only caused major off-dayrate time but also resulted in Statoil making use of its contractual rights to shorten the contract length for two of the CAT-D rigs in February 2016.

Effectively, the issues experienced with the CAT-D rigs in combination with the ongoing industry downturn forced Songa to restructure its debt obligations last year with the support of the company's chairman and largest shareholder Frederik W. Mohn who now stands to grab a roughly 12% stake in Transocean as a result of the proposed transaction.

Let's now take a closer look at the deal:

Transocean will assume $1.7 billion in debt (mainly bank debt related to the CAT-D rigs)

The company expects to issue roughly $660 million in new 0.5% convertible bonds

Issuance of an estimated $540 million in new common stock

Estimated cash outlays of $480 million for mandatory repayments of existing Songa bonds and the cash option of the transaction

It should be noted that the transaction will most likely consume an estimated $50-100 million in additional cash mostly due to advisory fees.

In sum, the acquisition of Songa will increase Transocean's long-term debt by more than 35% to roughly $8.9 billion, reduce cash and cash equivalents by more than 20% to below $2 billion and dilute common shareholders by up to 24% including the convertible bonds issued to existing Songa shareholders.

On the surface, the transaction looks expensive and initially worsens Transocean's debt and liquidity metrics substantially but on the flip side Songa has recorded an EBITDA margin of 60% in FY2016 causing management to expect the deal being immediately accretive to several key metrics like EBITDA, operating cash flow and Net Debt / EBITDA.

In addition, Transocean increases its already industry leading backlog coverage by a whopping 40%.

Furthermore, the company currently expects cost and operational synergies of roughly $40 million annually.

That said, the acquisition of Songa doesn't come without risks as the performance of the CAT-D rigs, albeit vastly improved from their initial performance, continues to be an issue from time to time as evidenced by a recent water ingress at the Songa Encourage causing the rig to be put on zero day rate for 35 days. Given this issue, I was actually wondering when Transocean's CEO on today's call stated the operating history of the CAT-D rigs with Statoil as "stellar", which clearly has not been the case from an overall perspective.

Moreover, Statoil has the contractual right to suspend the rigs from service at any time in return for paying a 75% standby dayrate as happened with the Songa Enabler in the most recent winter.

Hopefully, Transocean has taken a close look into the CAT-D rig contracts as the upcoming change of control might provide Statoil further rights to alter the terms in their favor. Remember, these rigs have been custom-built for Statoil under the condition that they will be operated by Songa Offshore.

With the CAT-D rigs mostly suited for the specific needs of a single customer, it will be imperative for Transocean to ensure successful drilling operations over the remainder of the rigs' initial contracts to incentivize Statoil to exercise their options for future periods. That said, there's still plenty of cash to be harvested for Transocean just from the initial contract terms which are currently scheduled to end between 2022 and 2024.

But the most eye-catching issue with the deal is Transocean's new guidance for debt maturities and liquidity through the end of 2019 as the proposed acquisition of Songa increases the combined company's debt maturities until the end of the decade by $0.5 billion and also lowers the company's projected liquidity range by $400 million (from $0.9-$1.3 billion to $0.6-$1.0 billion):

Source: Company presentation

Clearly, Transocean's existing lenders under the currently undrawn $3 billion revolving credit facility won't be thrilled by the addition of $1.7 billion in Songa bank debt with some of that being due before or right around the time of the credit facility's maturity.

Remember also, the company is currently still facing roughly $1 billion in payments for newbuild drillships in 2020.

That said, Transocean still has options to monetize two existing long-term contracts with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) for additional financing capacity of roughly $1.2 billion so the combined company should not face any liquidity issues even in case of the revolving credit facility getting revoked and the company having to take delivery of the two new drillships in 2020.

On today's conference call, Transocean management expressed "full confidence" in securing a new revolving credit facility with its lenders that "fits its needs" and to potentially refinance the Songa bank debt in a favorable way going forward. In reality, I would expect the revolving credit facility lenders to require Transocean to refinance the Songa bank debt in addition to addressing the 2020 newbuild deliveries before engaging in any further discussions to proactively extend the facility. Even if Transocean will finally strike a deal with its lenders, I would expect them to significantly downsize their commitments and impose rather harsh financial covenants.

Bottom line:

Another defensive move by Transocean as the Songa acquisition essentially comes down to purchasing a large amount of highly profitable backlog with a single NOC customer. On the conference call, one analyst already called the transaction "more expensive than we would have liked".

While the CAT-D rigs carry potential for very substantial add-on work, their actual fate will completely depend on Statoil's decisions going forward. On the call, management even admitted to not having discussed the implications of the Songa acquisition with Statoil, which I consider fairly odd to say the very least.

In addition by potentially diluting existing shareholders by almost 25%, the transaction significantly increases Transocean's debt and worsens its liquidity profile. On the flip side, some relevant credit metrics will be improved by the addition of the CAT-D rigs as for example EBITDA, operating cash flow and the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio.

That said, Transocean's acquisition of Songa Offshore is a far more defensive move than competitor Ensco's proposed acquisition of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) as Transocean is adding substantial, highly profitable backlog without sacrificing a large amount of cash compared to Ensco purchasing modern, but mostly uncontracted assets at substantial cash costs (despite the transaction being an all-share acquisition).

Overall, I remain fairly neutral on this deal as positives and negatives look fairly balanced. I remain particularly concerned about Transocean management's abilities to successfully execute on this acquisition given that they not even discussed the implications of the transaction with Songa's sole customer, Statoil, as part of their due diligence. Once again, I was fairly unimpressed with Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen's performance on today's conference call.

As evidenced in early trading, the investment community's initial reaction to the deal is decidedly negative as the company's shares are trading down by almost 10% at the time of this writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.