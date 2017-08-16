Monthly Pay Global Bond CEF Yields 8.6%, Discount Of 8.1%, Low Duration

JGH has a relatively short average maturity of roughly 6 years and can recycle into higher yielding bonds if rates go up.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) is a high yield global bond fund (or fixed income fund). It recently traded at $16.85 but it has a net asset value ("NAV") of $18.34 so that it is trading at an 8.1% discount to NAV. JGH pays a distribution of 12 cents a month for an annual yield of 8.6%.

The Portfolio - JGH has a portfolio of over 322 securities with a gross value of roughly $601 million. JGH uses a leverage of 29.1% to boost income.

International Exposure - As a global bond fund, JGH invests substantial amounts in issues of creditors outside the United States. Its largest holdings by country are -

United States 57.9%,

Canada 9.7%,

UK 4.9%,

Luxembourg 3.0%,

and Brazil 2.9%.

Although it invests outside the United States, it has very limited foreign currency exposure. Reviewing its holdings, it appears roughly 0.3% is denominated in foreign currencies - of which the Euro is the largest. JGH uses FX hedges, although exchange rate risk is not a major factor.

Sector and Rating Breakdown - The fund is managed in-house by Nuveen Asset Management and has the flexibility to invest across the world and across the capital structure. JGH has taken a strong position in certain sectors - most notably oil and gas (10.7% of the portfolio), metals and mining (7.6%), banks (7.2%) and media (6.7%).

JGH has a significant position in preferred/convertible stock (10.6%).

Its bond portfolio is primarily BB (29%) and B (46.6%) rated. Only 0.4% is rated C or lower and 2.3% is not rated. As a high yield fund, Nuveen (the Manager) uses an opportunistic buying strategy. It has taken an aggressive position in CCC debt (11.6%) reasoning at the time of acquisition that the yield spread had grown too wide, and management took advantage to boost yield. As per management annual report:

"We tactically increased the Fund's CCC weight throughout the year to take advantage of historically wide spreads in this lower quality subset of the market, where average yields straddled 15% in early April 2016. Given that CCC spreads are now much tighter in general and the CCC index advanced approximately 30% in 2016, we reduced this overweight at the end of the reporting period."

Relatively Short Average Maturity - JGH's portfolio has an average effective maturity of 6.5 years, which is relatively short and it has very few issues maturing more than 10 years from now. It is in good position to ride out a period of interest rate increases by recycling funds becoming available as issues mature into high interest rate alternatives. JGH's portfolio also has a short leveraged adjusted effective duration of 5.1 years, which makes it less susceptible to changes in interest rates.

If rates were to increase, it is likely that there would be a short-term decline in JGH's NAV but that distributions might actually increase as funds are recycling into higher yielding issues upon the maturity of old holdings. The relatively short maturity and duration of JGH's portfolio places the fund in a good position to withstand rising interest rates, and provides some hedge against further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Distributions - JGH currently pays a monthly distributions of 12 cents a share - for a very generous yield of 8.6%. It is a relatively new fund so that it does not have a long history. When it came public in 2014, it initially made distributions at the level of 12.6 cents per month. This level was increased in April 2015 to 13.2 cents and then cut to 12 cents in September 2016. JGH's policy is to distribute net income and refrain from distributing capital.

However, in 2016, JGH distributed a total of $1.536 per share of which 2.62 cents (or 1.7%) was a return of capital (although it is non-destructive). JGH's explanation is that this was due to a small one-off loss of money on exchange rate fluctuations. It should be expected that JGH will periodically adjust its monthly distribution level to approximate intermediate term average income to be consistent with its policy of distributing only net income. Over time, JGH should be able to increase its distribution as the fund recycles its current bond holdings to higher yielding ones.

Share repurchase Program - JGH also has a share repurchase program and in 2016 repurchased shares at an average price of $12.51 with an average discount to NAV of 16.56%. The repurchase program, which was "reauthorized" in August 2016 and permits the repurchase of up to about 10% of outstanding shares. Management indicate that the total number of shares authorized is 2,325,000 and that - through 12/31/16 - a total of 845,318 shares had been repurchased cumulatively (presumably from the beginning of the program prior to 2016).

They also say that -"during the current reporting period" (The full year 2016) - 100,318 shares were repurchased. As of the first quarter of 2017, there was obviously a substantial unused authorization (about 1.5 million shares) still available. The share repurchase program is open and it should be anticipated that additional repurchase activity will be implemented if the discount to NAV becomes relatively large. This may tend to act as a floor on the price of JGH.

Outlook - In May 2017, junk bond yields hit a record low as investors keep buying them because the expectation of better economic growth, which reduces the likelihood of companies defaulting on their debt. In the U.S. a recovery in commodity prices has lifted a market brimming with oil and mining companies. Funds are increasingly chasing the extra income that these bonds offer. It is worth to note that Moody's sees that defaults on Junk Bonds will continue to decline in 2017.

In the "High Yield" fixed income CEF space, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find funds that are still trading at attractive discounts. Fortunately, the recent market volatility relating to the political events in North Korea have widened the spreads for some Fixed Income CEFs. JGH's discount has widened to 8.1% offering an attractive entry point. We believe that the steep discount is unlikely to last.

Risks - High Yield bond CEFs such as JGH carry "credit risk" – which is the possible default on the part of the bond issuer. Default risk could increase in case we hit a period of economic downturn or a recession. The use of portfolio leverage could exaggerate this risk. On the positive side, the U.S. and global economy are doing better than they have in many years, and we expect a sustained growth to last for several years.

Also although JGH is mainly a fixed income CEF, it can be sensitive to general declines in the equity markets, both in the United States or in Emerging Markets. Finally, if interest rates continue to rise, JGH may experience an increase in financing cost and could negatively impact profitability in the short term; however, in the medium and long term, JGH's income should increase as interest rates go higher due to the short maturity of the portfolio.

Bottom Line - JGH is a well-managed CEF by Nuveen, which uses an opportunistic management strategy. The fund should be given consideration by yield-oriented investors. It provides relative stability in comparison with equity alternatives and pays a generous yield. JGH had enormous total return (roughly 30%) in 2016 due to a surge in the high yield market. Investors should not expect anything like that this year or - for that matter - in most future years.

JGH should do relatively well in a rising interest rate environment due to its relatively short average maturity. Rates are likely to rise only if we have a robust business environment and, if this is the case, defaults will be limited which is always good for high yield investors. JGH's short average maturity will enable it to recycle funds becoming available due to maturities of existing issue into new, higher yielding bonds.

On balance, JGH is an attractive component of a yield-oriented portfolio. It pays a generous yield and trades at a steep discount, and can provide some upside potential in addition to the generous yield of 8.6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.