July Order Battle Between Boeing And Airbus

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because it offers a good idea of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency.

In this article, I will look at the order inflow during July for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Source: Aviationsource.com

Overview for July

In June, Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 26 orders compared to 219 in the same month last year. The strong year-over-year decrease can be attributed to the timing of air shows in subsequent years. Looking at the division of the orders in July, Boeing can be marked as the clear winner: Airbus received 4 orders while Boeing received 22 orders.

In July, Boeing booked 22 orders, 9 wide body jets and 13 single aisle aircraft:

Paris Air Show order: Air Lease Corporation (AL) finalized an order for 12 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft: 7 MAX 8s and 5 MAX 7s.

Air Lease Corporation also ordered 2 additional Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 1 Boeing 787-8.

A second unidentified customer ordered a single 737 MAX Boeing Business Jet.

On the 16th of July two orders were placed, one for 2 Boeing 747-8Fs and one for 4 Boeing 777-300ERs. Whether this order was placed by a single customer or are orders placed by two separate customers is unknown, but it could very well be possible that Qatar Airways is the airline that is behind this order. In an earlier article, I explained why it would make sense for Qatar Airways to place an order for the freighter jumbos.

Read the full order and delivery report for Boeing in July 2017 here.

In July, Airbus added only 4 orders:

An unidentified customer ordered 1 Airbus A350-1000.

International Airline Group ordered 3 Airbus A330-200s for its new Level airline.

Read the full order and delivery report for Airbus in July 2017 here.

For Boeing and Airbus, July strongly reflected the biennial air shows, one hosted in June and one in July. Each year, this causes big contrasts in the year-over-year order inflow. Boeing saw some appeal for its wide body jets. Airbus stayed somewhat behind, but did book 4 wide body orders and has 140 aircraft deal in its pocket that has yet to be finalized. This deal would be a major boost for the European jet maker which is seeing rather weak order inflow for its wide body new engine option jet and the Airbus A350.

Overview Year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic Orders July 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis.net)

Airbus received 47 cancellations up until July, leaving the jet maker with 205 net orders - up from the 203 orders a month earlier. Year to date, Boeing received 460 orders and 60 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 400 – up from 381 month earlier. Looking at the net orders, Boeing is having a lead over Airbus, but it only takes one or two bad months and that lead could slip. Looking at the leads that Boeing still has, a steady rate of finalization of aircraft deals should put Boeing firm on top in the order battle.

Order inflow in July was equally split between narrow and wide body. Airbus sold no narrow body jets and 4 wide bodies, while Boeing sold 12 narrow body jets and 9 wide bodies.

Conclusion

Given the timing of the air shows, July was as expected weaker than June. So far, Boeing seems to be doing better in the annual order battle but it is fair to point out that a lead could easily slip when there are delays in order finalization. Whereas, Boeing continues to sell the Boeing 787 quite well, Airbus seems to have some trouble selling the Airbus A350. The A350 competes with the Boeing 777 for which there is little interest at the moment and it seems that Airbus is feeling the pressure of the discounted Boeing 777.

For investors, it's important to note that Boeing and Airbus have healthy backlogs allowing them to increase production on their narrow-body programs, which should positively impact financial performance. Both jet makers also are working on cost cutting on their newest wide-body jets, where Airbus is also working on ramping up production. Currently, I like Boeing shares a bit better because of the huge free cash flow the company generates and the significant steps it has taken to de-risk the program since 2016.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile. If you enjoyed reading this article, feel free to share it with your network.

For those interested in the Paris Air Show orders, I have set up a page in which you can filter the order announcements per type, customer, region, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.