Rand Logistics' (RLOG) CEO Edward Levy on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Rand Logistics Fiscal Year 2018 First quarter Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Annemarie Dobler, Corporate Communications Director. Please go ahead ma’am.

Annemarie Dobler

Thank you, Alan. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Rand Logistics fiscal 2018 first quarter conference call. On the call today from the Company are Ed Levy, Rand’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Hiltwein, Rand’s Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast is available on the Rand website at www.randlogisticsinc.com/presentations.html. For the first quarter call, we will not have an accompanying presentation.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements which reflects management’s current views with respect to certain future events and Rand’s operations, performance and financial conditions, only as of the date hereof.

For all forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy or are otherwise beyond our control and some of which might not even be anticipated. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a more detailed description of certain business issues and risks.

We may refer to certain non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA which we define as operating income plus depreciation, and amortization. Please see our press release dated August 14, 2017, filed on Form 8-K for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP measures.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Ed Levy. Please go ahead, Ed.

Edward Levy

Thank you, Annemarie and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on today’s call. Our results for the first quarter were consistent with our expectations. As previously disclosed, planned vessel life extension projects completed after April 1, 2017 on certain of our U.S. flag vessels resulted in delayed start to the sailing season. Certain of these capital expenditure project extended the useful life of the fleet.

For our fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017, we reported adjusted EBITDA before lender fees of 10.2 million versus 11.2 million in the prior year period. We were pleased with our operating performance once the entire fleet was deployed. Specifically May and June 2017 EBITDA before one-time financing charges increased by approximately 9% versus the same period last year.

We defined sailing days as days a vessel is crude and available for sailing, we operated for 1005 sailing days in the quarter versus 969 days in the prior year with 13 vessels in operation during each quarter. Canadian flag vessel sailing days increased by 15.8% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This increase was offset by a 15.6% decrease for the same time period in U.S. flag vessel sailing days.

The decline in U.S. flag sailing days resulted exclusively from winter projects whose completion extended beyond the start of the sailing season. We are making a number of changes that are intended to eliminate delays in completing our future winter work maintenance project on time.

Management believe that each of our operated vessels should achieve a theoretical maximum of 275 sailing days in the sailing season, assuming average weather conditions, no major repairs incidence or vessel lapse.

The Company’s vessels sales on average of approximately 77 sailing days during the three months period ended June 30, 2017, compared to an average of 75 sailing days during the prior year period. Fleet wise, we operated for 85% of the theoretical maximum sailing days for the first quarter compared to 81.9% of the theoretical maximum sailing days for the prior year period.

For the ended June 30, 2017, our U.S. fleet operated for an average of 63 sailing days versus a theoretical maximum of 91 sailing days or 69.5% of the theoretical maximum and our Canadian fleet operated for an average of 86 sailing days or 94.6% of the theoretical maximum.

As we have discussed on previous calls, vessels margins per sailing days is a key indicator that we monitor to evaluate fleet performance compared to the same quarter last year, in local currency, our Canadian fleet experienced a 17% increase in vessel margin primarily due to the increase in sailing days.

Vessel margin per day from our Canadian fleet increased by approximately 1%. In U.S. dollars, vessel margin per day from our Canadian flag vessels decreased by 3%, this was due to the decline in the Canadian exchange rate relative to last year last quarter.

Overall, trade pattern inefficiencies particularly in April and for the first half of May caused by the delayed start of certain of our U.S. vessels along with increased vessels delays resulted a decline in vessel margin per day from $14,438 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, to $12,582 for the comparable quarter this year.

Vessel reliability remains a top priority for our company, for the three months ended June 30, 2017, we had a total of two days out of service or 0.2% of total sailing vessels. This compares to our five year average of 1.5% of total sailing days and close to 60 days as recently as the first quarter of fiscal year 2013.

Regarding the operating reliability of our fleet, we also measured delay days, which we define as the loss time incurred by our vessels while in operation and includes delays caused by in front of weather, doc delays, traffic congestion, vessel mechanical issues and other various events. We experienced 101 delay days during the three months period ended June 30, 2017 compared to 61 delay days during the prior year period.

Such delay days represented loss time factor calculated as delay days as a percentage of total sailing days of 10% during the first quarter compared to 6.3% during the same quarter last year. Of the 39 day increase in delay days on a quarter-over-quarter basis, 30 resulted from vessel mechanical and weather delays.

The vessel mechanical delays related to two specific ships and we addressed these issues in the quarter. We were disappointed by the vessel mechanical delays that we incurred in the quarter and have placed a high emphasis on returning to the delay levels that we have been achieving for the last several years.

Demand for our services has improved versus this time last year which is allowing us to increase the percentage of time that our vessels are in revenue loaded condition. Unlike last year when we laid up a U.S. flag vessel for the month of August, our contractual revenue backlog for the remainder of the sailing season is strong.

We will be reintroducing a bulk carrier back into service in the next 15 days for the remainder of the sailing season. This re-entry back in to service is consistent with our expectations. As previously mentioned, because in delays in completing certain of our winter maintenance project we expect to sale approximately 50 days less with 3550 days in the 2000 sailing season versus our previous guidance of 3600 days. Given demand conditions, we are reaffirming this guidance.

Based in part on improved scheduling technology, we have been awarded 18% of the spot business that we have pursued thus far in the sailing season. As we evaluate these new business opportunities, we are aggressively pursuing business in which we can leverage our scheduling efficiencies.

This is consistent with our primary focus of creating efficient trade patterns to maximize the percentage of time that our vessels are in revenue generating conditions. We did not carry any tonnage on third party vessels in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. All tonnage carried was on vessels we owned.

Now I would like to discuss the specific quarter-over-quarter changes in our commodity tonnages. Our aggregate tonnage was 36.4% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Aggregates represented approximately 41.7% of our total tonnage in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The decline in our aggregate tonnage is a result of the delayed start of our U.S. flag fleet and a conscious decision to pursue longer duration trips where empirical analysis supports there being less operational execution risk.

Based on our tonnage demand forecast, we are projecting that our aggregate tonnage falls for the entire 2017 sale increase will be comparable to tons hauled in the 2016 sailing season. As we have mentioned previously, the majority of our aggregates are used in construction end markets primarily in Michigan and Ohio.

We continue to be optimistic about future aggregate demand due to legislative bill in Michigan which is aimed at increasing funding for roads and infrastructure. We are observing that the stone quarries that we service are positioning themselves for future demand by shifting more of their production towards infrastructure and away from industrial aggregates.

Iron ore represented approximately 18.6% of our total tonnage in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Tonnage shift increased by 46.7% during the quarter as compared with the same period last year. We expect iron ore tonnage to be up in our second and third quarters compared to the same quarters last year.

Coal comprised approximately 11.9% of our total tonnage. Our coal shipments increased by approximately 110.3% during the quarter. The substantial increase is primarily a function of delivery timing. We are projecting our coal tonnage to be relatively flat on a year-over-year basis.

Salt which is used for road deicing in the winter represented approximately 13.7% of our total tonnage. Our salt tonnage increased by 9.2% during the quarter versus the year ago fiscal first quarter.

Grain represented approximately 8.5% of our total tonnage during the first quarter, the grain tonnage that we carried increased by approximately 11.4% during our fiscal first quarter versus the prior year period.

We expect to continue experience growth in our grain tonnage haul throughout the sailing season. As previously mentioned, we will be reintroducing one of our bulk carries into service in the next 15 days for the remainder of the season to service our customers in the grain market.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Mark Hiltwein for a review of our financial results. Mark.

Mark Hiltwein

Thanks, Ed. I would like to provide a more detailed explanation of our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to the prior year first quarter. From the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, our net loss was $5.6 million compared to $3 million last year, a decline of $2.6 million.

Net loss per share on a diluted basis was $0.30 compared to a net loss per share of $0.16 in the prior year period. The main items impacting our net loss was the increase in the interest expense related to our second lien debt as well as a reduction in vessel operating profit due to delayed start of the sailing on our U.S. vessel fleet.

Adjusted EBITDA prior to lender fees decreased to 8.9% or 1 million from 11.2 million in the first quarter of last year to 10.2 million in the first quarter of this year. Inefficient trade patterns resulting from reduced aggregate demand, vessel maintenance and weather delays were the main drivers impacting the business.

In addition, vessel life extension projects completed after April 1, 2017 on certain of our U.S. flag vessel, unloading vessels resulted in delayed start to the sailing season.

Total revenues during the three months period ended June 30, 2017, was 32.3 million a decrease of 4.4% compared to 33.8 million during the year ago period. This decrease was primarily attributable to inefficient trade patterns, increase in delay days and a weaker Canadian dollar. These factors were partially offset by contractual price increases and higher fuel surcharge.

On a constant currency basis, our total revenue decreased 1.6% or $600,000. Freight and other related revenue which excludes fuel and other surcharges decreased 2.8 million or 8.5% to 30.3 million compared to 33.1 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, freight and other related revenue decreased 6.1% or 2 million.

Freight and related revenue per sailing day decreased $4,035 per day or 11.8% to $30,129 per sailing day from $34,164 per sailing day primarily due to a change in the mix of cargos and inefficient patterns as well as increased delay days. On a constant currency basis, freight and related revenues for sailing day decreased $3,230 per sailing day.

Vessel operating expenses increased $100,000 or 0.8% to $19 million during the three months period ended June 30th, 2017 compared to $18.9 million during the year ago period. This increase was primarily due to increased sailing days and increased fuel prices offset by operating efficiencies as a result of cost efficiency initiatives undertaken during the quarter.

Vessel operating expense per sailing days decreased $554 or 2.8% to $18,891 per sailing day during the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 from $19,445 per sailing day during the year ago period. On a constant currency basis, vessel operating expenses decreased 3.6% or $700,000.

Our general and administrative expenses were up approximately $800,000 to 4.7 million in our first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Approximately 1.1 million of the increase in general and administrative expenses relate to one-time lender fees and legal expenses associated with obtaining waivers from our lenders under our credit facilities.

Excluding one-time lender fees and legal expenses G&A decreased by 8.3%. Our general and administrative expenses excluding the one-time lender fees equaled 11.7% of freight and related revenue for both periods.

We are encouraged with the progress that we are making with our cost savings initiatives. We have set a goal and have identified $1 million to $2 million of annualized cost savings in our current fiscal year in addition, what we achieved during our last fiscal year. We are tracking to the annual cost savings range that we have targeted.

The cost reduction opportunity includes savings in a number of areas including insurance, provisions, spare parts and general and administrative expenses. Depreciation expense was flat at 5.3 million going into three months period ended June 30, 2017 compared to 2016.

Interest expense which is net of capitalized interest and include 3.8 million of amortization of deferred financing costs increased 4.4 million to $8 million during the three month period ended June 30, 2017 from 3.6 million during the year ago period.

This increase in interest expense was primarily attributed to accelerated amortization of deferred financing cost of $3.8 million related to second lien debt, additional paid in kind interest of $600,000 related to the covenant reach of our credit facility and a higher average debt balance compared to the same quarter last year.

Cash interest expense during the three months period ended June 30, 2017 equaled 3.6 million compared to 3.3 million for the year ago period. Our effective tax rate was 3.9% on a pre-tax loss of 5.3 million during the three months period ended June 30, 2017 compared to 14.8% on a pretax loss of $3 million during the same period last year.

None of our U.S. federal income tax is payable in cash due to our net operating loss carry forwards. Our income tax provision was a benefit of $200,000 for the three months period ended June 30, 2017, compared to a benefit of $400,000 in the prior year period. The change in income tax benefits was due to a lower net income before income tax.

Our operating income equaled $2.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year of 2018 compared to operating income of $600,000 in the year ago period an increase of $2.1 million. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the Canadian dollars weakened by approximately 4.1% compared to the U.S. dollar from $77.06 per Canadian dollar last year to $74.04 per U.S. Canadian dollar this year.

We had total debt outstanding of 229.4 million at June 30, 2017 up from 200.3 million at the year end and 203.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in our debt balance related to our secondary lien lender fees, capital expenditures related to vessel life extension projects completed after April 1, 2017 and the use of working capital related to accelerated payments to vendors.

The second quarter and third quarter are when we typically generate cash flow from operations to pay down debt. As of July 14, 2017, the waiver previously obtained from the first lien lenders and second lien lenders expired resulting in a reinstatement of the previously waived events of the fall under our credit facilities.

The Company with the help of its advisors remains actively engaged in discussions regarding the recapitalization transaction, there is no assurance that a transaction will occur. We remain committed to continuous improvements in all aspects of the business with the goal of generating cash flow, recapitalizing our balance sheet and paying down debt.

With that, I would like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Edward Levy

Thank you, operator. Thank you all for your continued interest in Rand. To the extend you have questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We are certainly available to any additional questions or enquiries you may have, we will try to do so in as timely fashion as possible. Thanks again for your participation today and have a great rest of the day.

