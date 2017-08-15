Home Depot - Q2 And Beyond

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) just announced its Q2 earnings, and despite the exceptional performance and highest ever quarterly sales and earnings, we have seen the stock price nosedive. Call it what you may, but I think that this is a great time to enter into an investment in this stock, for more than one reason. Read on to find out my thoughts about this retailer and why I think it is worth the investment

Q2 earnings are out

Home Depot reported its earnings pre-market open for its second quarter, impressing investors with its performance across the board. They actually hit it out of the park with the sales growth, reporting an increase of 6.3% for top lines. This has been the highest ever quarterly sales reported by the company in its history. US comp sales performed well, with the increase reported at 6.6% suggesting that the company has been successful in holding onto customers and milking more out of them. This has partly been attributable to better weather, customers paying attention to investments in their homes, and higher property prices as well. This notion is further supported with the average ticket size growing by 3.6%, coming in at $63.05. The stellar performance has encouraged Home Depot to raise its EPS guidance for FY18 to $7.29.

The company has also enhanced its share buyback budget by $2 billion, which now stands at $7 billion. At price levels of $155/share, the company will be buying back roughly 45 million shares, bringing down the outstanding number of shares, ultimately allowing it to report higher EPS for the year.

Strong fundamentals push the home retailer forward

Instead of focusing on scaling up its top line growth through outlet expansion (unlike other retailers in the market), Home Depot's strategy focuses on achieving its growth from its current outlet base. "How exactly does the home retailer manage to achieve its exemplary growth without expansion?" one might ask. Firstly, Home Depot has succeeded in adding selected exclusive brands in its inventory that encourages customers to shop from the retailer, giving the Home Depot the opportunity to charge prices that would make its sales more profitable. While the retailer certainly does have the legroom to charge higher prices, it has succeeded in still entertaining sales by offering credit and loyalty programs and good customer service, which attracts many to shop at their outlets.

However, this has not been achieved without trouble. Although the company has enjoyed healthy growth in its sales, we have seen some signs of slowdown in foot-traffic growth at the outlets in recent results. For instance, comparing 2015 and 2016 results, you'll be able to witness traffic growth heading south from 4.1% to 2.9%. While we haven't seen these trends negatively impact the company yet, we should remain cautious of how deeply its impacts are seen on a quarterly basis. So far, Home Depot has managed to avert some of the impact thanks to the increase in average spend however it may be tougher to maintain this pace if foot-traffic growth continues to experience slowdowns.

How is Home Depot holding up financially?

It is no secret that Home Depot has been a shareholder friendly stock when it comes to paying out dividends and increasing EPS through its share buyback program. With the exception of the economic downturn, the retailer has managed to increase dividends per share every year till 2016, and I do expect this trend to continue on. I say this specifically because the company boasts an exceptional free cash flow position that comfortably puts it in a position to afford the payout.

However, the debt load of the company does alarm me to some extent, as the amount of debt on the balance sheet has climbed to ~$23 billion, pushing the retailer's DE ratio to alarmingly high levels, while also putting pressure on the company in terms of interest expense.

While these moves haven't harmed the company till now, it certainly doesn't mitigate risks for the future. Whether or not these moves impact shareholders negatively in the future is yet to be seen, but my best bet is that if there is another downturn that could impact Home Depot as a company, we would probably see the company hit the pause button on raising its dividend, but that's about it. But I believe there is more reason or us to believe that this stock is likely to remain one of the prime dividend paying shares in the market, with a remarkable payout ratio of 44%.

Key Takeaways

Quarter in, quarter out, Home Depot has remained a great investment opportunity thanks to its strong earnings reports and its ability to keep the business wheel rolling. The success lies in its sales, increasing foot-traffic, better average ticket sizes and in turn its attractive bottom line. The recent results certainly hit it out of the park, with the highest ever quarterly sales and earnings. Although impressive, it has sparked a sell off causing prices to dip post earnings announcement. Of course the reaction has confused many investors but I choose not to lose sight of the company's future potential. I believe this is the opportunity to invest in a stock that has the potential to reward investors handsomely.

Yes, there is no denying that the company is not perfect (referring to debt levels) and there might be a few bumps in the road ahead with respect to comp sales growth, but overall given its stable free cash flow position and its commitment to continue rewarding shareholders for their investment in the company, it probably is one of the better picks for a stable stream of income with a degree of capital appreciation as well. My best estimate is that share prices could witness a significant appreciation and cross the $175 mark over the next 12 months, if not earlier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.