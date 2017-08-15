Waiting For A Pullback In Alexion Pharmaceuticals

We take a deeper look at Alexion, its new management and its pipeline below.

Valuation is more than reasonable, but I am concerned its franchise drug Soliris could face competition in the future.

You will never make money if you are not willing to spend money.”

― Kyos Magupe

I get quite a few questions in any given month around Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). Probably due to my extensive postings on a potential competitor in the aHus space in Omeros (OMER) and also because it one of the true mid-caps in the biotech sector. The stock has also been in the news a lot thanks to new management. Given this, I am going to republish a previous exclusive analysis piece on it from the Insiders Forum. We took a look at this stock five weeks ago due to significant insider buying. That analysis is now available below.

July 6th Article:

Today we take a deeper look at a mid-cap biotech concern with significant management turnover, a possible new strategic direction and substantial recent insider buying in an exclusive ‘first look’ analysis here on the Insiders Forum.

Company Overview:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is a New Haven, CT based commercial stage biopharmaceutical concern that specializes in the treatment of ultra rare diseases. The company incorporated in 1992 and has over 3,100 employees. It is a global leader in complement biology, which is a component of the immune system. The company also specializes in metabolic disorders. Although it has three products on the market, over 90% of the company’s sales come from its flagship complement biology drug, Soliris.

Marketed Products

1. Soliris. Taken intravenously, Soliris is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits a specific aspect of the complement component of the immune system, which in turn reduces inflammation in patients with chronic disorders in hematology, nephrology, neurology, and transplant rejection. The drug is currently indicated for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS). Soliris currently has a monopoly in these two indications. PNH is an ultra-rare (1-2 in a million) life threatening genetic blood disorder characterized by red blood cell destruction, which can lead to thromboses, kidney disease, severe anemia, and, pulmonary hypertension among other ailments. aHUS is also an ultra-rare (~3 in a million) life threatening genetic blood disorder. It is distinguished by the formation of blood clots in small blood vessels, which reduce platelet counts and result in damage to the kidney, heart, brain, and other vital organs. From these two indications, management expects 2017 sales of this blockbuster to total $3.06 billion based on the mid-point of its guidance, up 8% from 2016.

The composition of matter patent for Soliris expires in 2021 and regulatory data exclusivity runs out in 2019 in the U.S. Soliris has orphan drug exclusivity for treating aHUS until 2018 in the U.S. and 2023 in Europe. The PNH designation has orphan drug exclusivity in Europe until 2019.

2. Strensiq. Strensiq is one of two commercialized drugs from Alexion’s metabolic franchise. It is employed in the treatment of Hypophosphatiatasia (HPP), which is an ultra-rare (~1 in 100,000) genetic disease characterized by defective bone mineralization leading to skeletal deformities. The composition of matter patent expires in 2026 with orphan drug exclusivity running out in 2022 in the U.S. It is the only treatment available for HPP. Sales of Strensiq totaled $210 million in 2016.

3. Kanuma. Kanuma became part of the company’s metabolic franchise when it purchased Synageva for $8.4 billion back in June 2015 – more on this acquisition later. It is used as a therapy for patients with Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LAL-D). LAL-D is an ultra-rare disease in which genetic mutations cause decreased LAL activity, resulting in the accumulation of lipids in vital organs, blood vessels, and other tissue. Kanuma is protected by orphan drug exclusivity in the U.S. until 2022 and generated $29 million in revenue in 2016.

The metabolic franchise is expected to generate ~$388 million of revenue in 2017 according to the mid-point of company guidance.

Pipeline:

1. Soliris. Alexion is hopeful that Soliris is the drug that keeps on giving. It has an October 23, 2017 PDUFA date for a Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) indication. gMG is an ultra-rare segment (about 10%) of MG in which patients suffer severe muscle weakness, resulting in slurred speech, impaired swallowing, double vision, and respiratory failure amongst other symptoms. In a Phase 3 trial, Soliris failed to meet its primary endpoint, but given the totality of data and the fact that there are no other therapies to treat patients with gMG, the company is hopeful that Soliris will be approved. Applications for this indication have also been submitted in Europe and Japan.

Soliris is also undergoing a Phase 3 study to evaluate its effectiveness at treating patients with Relapsing Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). This severe and ultra-rare (estimated to be 42x’s less prevalent than MS) autoimmune disease of the central nervous system primarily affects the optic nerves and the spinal cord. Patients with NMOSD have severe weakness, paralysis, loss of bowel and bladder function, blindness, and premature death. Results of this trial are expected in 2018.

2. ALXN1210. This is essentially a longer-acting version of Soliris (8 weeks vs 2 weeks). Patients are being enrolled in Phase 3 trials for PNH and aHUS indications. If successful, this could essentially “extend the patent” for Soliris. Also, the company is working on a subcutaneous delivery for ALXN1210.

3. cPMP (ALXN1101). ALXN1101 is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD) Disease Type A (MoCD Type A). MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare metabolic disorder that results from a genetic deficiency of the molecule cyclic Pyranopterin Monophosphate (cPMP) that allows neurotoxic sulfite to buildup in the brain, resulting in neurological damage and death in newborns. This candidate has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA. A pivotal Phase 2/3 trial will be enrolling throughout 2017.

Recent Developments

Soliris is obviously a godsend for many patients and is responsible for most Alexion’s ~$28 billion market cap, but all of the news surrounding Alexion is not good. In June 2015, the company paid $8.4 billion to acquire Synageva to enlarge its footprint in the rare disease market. Synageva had two candidates that Soliris coveted: 1. the previously discussed Kanuma, which prior management thought would be a $1 billion drug; and 2. SBC-103 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis IIIB. Both have been duds. Kanuma’s 1Q17 sales (~$12 million) translate out to an annual run rate of less than $50 million that management characterized as “disappointing” – an understatement given prior management’s expectations – and SBC-103 has been scrapped. In short, the company got very little for its $8.4 billion investment.

Alexion is also the focus of an investigation into potentially untoward sales practices in Brazil. A raid of the company’s office in Sao Paulo in early May sent share prices tumbling and management to the exits. A perusal of the c-level officers on January 1, 2017 shows no fewer than six changes. A new CFO, chief commercial officer, chief compliance officer, chief human resources officer, and global head of R&D have been announced in the past month. This was after Ludwig Hantson, PhD was selected as the new CEO on March 27, 2017.

In addition to the management shake-up, negative press stemming from questionable sales practices, and the hangover from a disastrous acquisition, the company’s crown jewel (Soliris) may be facing competition. Omeros’ (NASDAQ: OMER) OMS721 for the treatment of patients with aHUS is enrolling patients in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. OMS721 was recently granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). Also Ra Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARX) hosted a conference call on June 27, 2017 to discuss initial data from its Phase 2 trial of RA101495 for the subcutaneous treatment of PNH. These developments could be significant given that Soliris is one of the most expensive drugs in the world at an annual cost of over $400,000 per year while extending life by 25 years.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Financially, Alexion is in fine shape. The company has ~$3 billion of debt, but ~$1.46 billion in cash and marketable securities and generates a good amount of cash (~$165 million in 1Q17).

Alexion is well covered on the street with twenty-one analysts offering opinions. Eight recommend buying shares; nine stock-pickers rate Alexion outperform; and four rate the stock hold. Twelve-month price targets range from $120 to $180 per share.

The company earned $0.75 a share on $869 million in revenue in 1Q17, representing an 83% increase in earnings y-o-y and a 24% increase in revenue y-o-y. Analysts expect the company to earn $5.31 a share for all of 2017 on $3.47 billion in revenue and $6.57 in 2018 on $4.02 billion in revenue.

Outlook:

Recent events had conspired to drive the shares of ALXN from its YTD high of $145 per share on January 9-10th to under $98 at the end of May. The long-term down trend is more significant considering that the stock traded over $200 per share in 2015. However, most of the pieces of the new management team were announced on June 1st, and shares of ALXN have since caught a bid. So the company now has decreased leadership uncertainty – especially given that current CFO Dave Anderson will stay on until July 31, 2017, presumably to sign off on 2Q17 results – as well as speculation that the company would be an excellent takeout target for rare-disease giant Shire (NASDAQ ADR: SHPG) or possibly cash rich Gilead (NYSE: GILD). That combination has caused shares to rally nearly 30% off of its late May lows.

During this rally, new CEO Ludwig Hantson picked up 10,000 shares at 116.72. Additionally, biotech fund Baker Bros. has added approximately 2 million shares to its position during the June rally.

The bottom line is that the fundamentals remain strong for Soliris (and by extension Alexion). The company trades at ~19x’s 2018 earnings with earnings expected to grow ~24% 2018 vs 2017 – that valuation represents upside. Additionally, although competition may come down the road, this blockbuster drug is a potential apple of another company’s eye, which should put a floor on shares as speculation will continue that the cheaper price could attract a suitor.

That being said, the company has some warts as described above. OMS721 also represents a possible existential threat given the high price of Soliris, trial results and a potential threat to this franchise in a few years.

The stock has moved up some 25% over the past month and I am not inclined to chase. If, however, shares return to the $100 to $110 level I would be tempted to pick up a small stake as the company does not make sense as an acquisition target if ‘animal spirits’ return to the M&A and the shares' valuation is reasonable from a shorter-term basis.

End of Article:

Post Article Commentary:

Since this article ran, on July 27th, Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted better than expected results. Valuation remains reasonable but not overwhelmingly compelling given the company's current reliance on Soliris for revenues and profits. In addition, Apellis just raised some $60 million for Phase 3 development for a potential competitor to Soliris which is another potential threat to its core franchise. My original view is the same. If the next hiccup in the market or sector brings shares down into the $100 to $110 range, I will probably snap up a decent position. If not, I am willing to be patient and graze in greener pastures.

If you are working with no vision to be own your own boss, you are no different from people who are unemployed” - Sunday Adelaja

Author's note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile; hit the big, orange "Follow" button; and choose the real-time alerts option.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.