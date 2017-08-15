Expected CPO Price Decline In 2H17 Supports Our View Of 15% Further Downside For Golden Agri

Since our initial short thesis on Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK:GARPY) in Dec-16, its share price has fallen c.14%. This decrease is computed using its share price of S$0.425 on 28th December 2016 and its share price of S$0.365 on 15th August 2017, all of which have been obtained from Bloomberg.

As a recap (as well as for the benefit of non-PRO subscribers), we initiated a short thesis on Golden Agri (herein after labeled as GAR) for the following reasons:

Old plantations (relative to peers), which lowers the positive impact as El Nino subsides. It also raises significant questions on the replanting CAPEX requirements, particularly considering GAR's debt situation. Old plantations necessitates the use of more fertilizers, raising operational costs and resulting in lower margins

GAR's 1H17 financials had improved significant from 1H16 levels. 1H17 revenues and EBITDA have increased by 18% and 44% respectively, supporting core net profit (i.e. excluding fair value gains/losses in biological assets and other non-operating items) growth of 220%. FFB yield has also improved from 7.5MT/ha in 1H16 to 9.9MT/ha in 1H17, suggesting effects of El Nino are tapering off.

However, we remain our short position on post its 2Q17 results for the following reasons.

We appreciate GAR's management efforts in addressing the old age issue of its plantation. Its subsidiary PT Smart has researched and developed high yield oil palm planting materials that could potentially improve yields to >10MT of CPO/ha annually (assuming prime age plantations under optimal weather and soil conditions), significantly higher than the annual average of <4MT/ha. While the planting of such seeds will invalidate our thesis, we note that GAR plans to cultivate these high yielding seeds for commercial plantation starting in 2022.

In the near-term, GAR's plantations remained of the oldest among its peers. We also highlight that proportion of old plantations (>25 years old) increased c.59% to c.47k ha in Jun-17.

More saliently, multiple factors point to potential CPO price decline in 2H17, which we attribute to be the key driver of GAR's share price rally in 2016. Firstly, Malaysia's Jul-17 palm oil inventory was 1.78m MT, the highest since Apr-16 and exceeding market's estimates (of 1.55m MT to 1.66m MT) by >100k MT. This was due to poorer-than-expected exports and domestic consumption, exacerbated by strong CPO production (due to significant improvement in FFB yield and the absence of the Hari-Raya holidays, which took place in Jun-17). The El Nino impact is clearly tapering and strong CPO production is expected in 2H17.

With the highest inventory in >1 year as well as expectations of strong CPO harvest in 2H17 (due to El Nino tapering; major CPO players which we tracked have commented that yields are seeing improvements), we believe that there is more downside risk to CPO prices going into the end of the year. Furthermore, the USDA has increased its estimates of soybean production in 2017, from 4.26bn bushels in July to 4.38bn bushels in Aug-17. This will likely pressure soybean and correspondingly CPO prices.