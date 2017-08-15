Dick's Sporting Goods: The Sky Is Falling

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) has just reported earnings and shares are getting smashed. On a valuation basis, DKS is now cheap. It trades at 11 times trailing earnings, and less than 10 times forward earnings. That is a massive difference compared to when shares were over $50. This is a very intriguing position to be in, but it does not mean that shares can’t get even cheaper. The real question happens to be “is performance really this bad?” The name is taking it on the chin, but could now be a buy as the last of the weak hands are shaken out. However, it is only an overreaction if we can expect performance to turn around.

But is performance really all that bad? Is the sky falling? You see, while much of the retail sector has been struggling, the signs pointed to a perhaps difficult quarter following Hibbett’s warning, a smaller retailer of sporting goods. That said, what we are most interested in is what segments of the store are performing well and which are performing poorly. It is worth noting that this report is dragging down Hibbett’s (HIBB) to a new low. It is also driving down one of our largest positions, Foot Locker, as a major source of revenue for Dick’s is footwear. That is why it is critical that we understand which segments in the store performed well and which did not deliver. That said, from what we can tell heading into this report is that sales of popular shoes were relatively decent across all channels in retail settings despite retailers tanking. That said, the company as a whole did miss expectations.

What do we mean? In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $112 million ($1.03 per share). This compares to net income the company guided for back in May of $0.98 to $1.03 per share. That is strong news. This also compares to net income of $91.4 million of $0.82 last year. So the company is making significantly more money. That is a key. On an adjusted basis however the company missed its own expectations and that of analysts, putting up adjusted earnings of $105 million or $0.96 per share. This missed its own guidance of $1.02 to $1.07 and missed consensus estimates by $0.05. That has investors rushing to the exits.

Should we show them the door? Digging deeper, we see that same-store sales were disappointing as well. They rose however 0.1%, but this is less than the mid-single digits we have been accustomed to, and less than the guidance of 2 to 3%. This really hurt, and is a true problem. This is a key indicator. While rising just 0.1% year-over-year revenue generated at these stores rose 9.6%, to $2.2 billion in Q2. This was essentially in line with expectations. It is worth pointing out that internet sales increased approximately 19%. In addition internet sales for Q2 2017 was 9.2% of total net sales, compared to 8.5% last year.

Overall, we were pleased with rising sales and rising net income, thought the adjusted earnings caught us by surprise. Our main concern is the weak comparable sales. We subscribe to the notion that is same store sales are negative you cannot buy the stock. Here they were 0.1%. Very weak. These are a rough set of statistics, but the company is playing long ball and as such expect huge marketing attempts in the next few months. Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"In this very competitive and dynamic marketplace, we were able to deliver a significant increase in our bottom line from last year. We continued to capture market share and generated strong results in eCommerce, footwear and golf, although sales were pressured by weakness in hunting, licensed and athletic apparel. By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts for the remainder of the year, as we will aggressively protect our market share. We have updated our outlook to reflect these investments. We continue to believe retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term.”

While the Street is digesting the news of promotions and the updated guidance, a key line stood out for us here. There was strength in online sales yes, but also strength in golf and footwear. We mentioned watching for footwear sales as Foot Locker shareholders, so that was a key positive. However, hunting and sporting overall were weak. As for property management, one of the best strengths of this company, DICK’S made some moves. The company wastes no time and seizes opportunities and abandons losing ventures rather quickly. The company opened 13 new stores, and shuttered a failing concept store. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 704 stores in 47 states. In addition, it operates 98 Golf Galaxy stores in 32 states and 29 Field and Stream shops in 14 states.

What about the balance sheet? The balance sheet is decent. It has $132 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $187 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. It is using its cash to remodel stores, boost online sales and has returned $275 million to shareholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends. We should point out that it also amended and extended its revolving credit facility as it increased its limit from $1 billion to $1.25 billion and extended the maturity to August 2022 under substantially the same terms.

Take home? At present levels shares are attractive. Those looking for retail exposure may want to consider this name following the beat down. There is a long way to go, and it is going to be rough, but after watching the stock fall this far, while it is improving sales and earnings, we think you need to take advantage of this sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.