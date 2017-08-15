Will International Expansion Continue The Starbucks Growth Story?

Starbucks (SBUX) latest challenge is avoiding being victimized by its success. Starbucks has reached a saturation point in the United States. The company missed revenue estimates in the third quarter of 2017, and the stock has seen little growth in the last twelve months. With an average of 3.6 stores within a 1-mile radius of other stores, few domestic expansion opportunities remain for the coffee giant. With domestic growth slowing, the company must look to international markets if it's to achieve substantial growth. While Starbucks has been expanding internationally for over 20 years, its markets outside North America are more important than ever. Without the ability to expand store operations successfully, the Starbucks growth story could come to a halt.

To be sure, the company has been working for many years to continue its worldwide success. The company has been expanding outside of North America since 1996 when it opened stores in Japan and Singapore. Today, it operates in 62 countries. As of 2016, Starbucks operated over 25,000 stores, with approximately 12,000 being located outside of the United States. The company sees the most potential in its second-largest market, China. Starbucks has been in China for 18 years and already operates more than 2,800 stores, more than any country except the United States. However, with a population of 1.37 billion, four times greater than the U.S., the potential for growth remains enormous. The company plans to have 5,000 stores in China by 2021. One factor working for Starbucks in a foreign expansion is its diverse line of beverages. The Teavana acquisition allows Starbucks to succeed without having to force a coffee culture in nations that traditionally preferred tea or other beverages. The key cultural challenge in markets such as India is changing a different perception, namely that consumers only drink coffee in cafés and tea in the home. The rewards for bringing tea drinkers into cafés could be enormous. So far, the Starbucks Tata (its partnership in India) footprint in India is modest, with approximately 80 stores in operation as of 2016 in a market with a population of nearly 1.27 billion people.

This determination to expand internationally has been shown in the company's expanding asset page. Long-lived assets are growing much faster internationally with 34.2% growth compared with 3.8% in the U.S. However, revenues, profits and same-store sales on the international front have offered a mixed picture, with expected 2017 growth much lower than growth in 2016. In fiscal 2016, net revenue growth was strongest in the Asia-Pacific region with a growth rate of 22.7%, compared with 11.3% growth in the Americas and interestingly a drop of 7.5% in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Profits in fiscal 2016 were up 26.2% in the Asia-Pacific regions, compared with a 9.9% profit decline for the EMEA segment and 16.1% in the Americas. For fiscal 2017, profits are meeting expectations, but revenues are expected to come in at the lower end of the 8-10% estimated growth rate in the first three quarters of 2017. Also, same-store sales have been a concern in all regions as same-store sales growth in the third quarter of 2017 came in at 4.0% worldwide on an expectation of 4.9%. Interestingly, the Asia-Pacific region experienced the largest miss, only 1% growth when 4.3% growth was expected. The EMEA region beat expectation with a 2.0% increase in same-store sales, although revenue had been declining recently with lagging sales and a reallocation of funds following the relocation of regional headquarters to the UK. Still, the EMEA region is enjoying success in Turkey and has expanded into South Africa and Slovenia in the last year and plans an expansion into Italy, the country that inspired Howard Schultz to change Starbucks from a whole-bean retailer into the coffee house empire known to consumers today.

The future of Starbucks lies in international expansion. The company continues its growth in the Asia-Pacific region where Starbucks is generally seeing its largest revenue and profit growth. Yet with struggles on revenue growth and same-store sales in each of its regions, investors are left wondering how well Starbucks will succeed internationally. With many world markets a long way from reaching saturation, the Starbucks growth story could continue for years to come. Time will tell if the company will execute the correct strategies to reap this potential or remain mired in a slower growth pattern.

