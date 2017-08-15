Teva: On The Activist Radar

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) is in the dumps.

It’s officially on the activist investor radar. At decade lows, it’s hard not to be tempted by Teva. Generic drug pricing pressure and poor earnings are crushing the company. A great opportunity, perhaps, for an activist investor?

The big thesis is to get Teva to get its debt load under control. It carries $35 billion in debt on a $21 billion market cap. The board is already feeling the heat, and we could also see a board shakeup. This includes getting a CEO with a strong international reputation, which it’s having a hard time doing.

Then we have the overhang of Allergan (AGN) owning a 10% stake, and possibly ready to unload it. Allergan is free to dump these shares, which could put further selling pressure on the company.



Enter the activist?



The likes of a Carl Icahn, JANA Partners or Third Point could get involved and help monetize some assets to ease the debt load. Benny Landa, one of the large private investors, is already pushing Teva for change, asking for a shake up of the board.



The largest generic drug maker in the world is facing a lot of pricing pressure. Enough so that half its market cap has been erased in just a week. The company is being priced as if it’s going out of business. Yet, Teva’s debt says otherwise. The debt is trading above the 2017 lows - both the 2026 and 2046 debts are holding up. The five-year credit default swaps are still cheap, at 200 basis points, especially as compared with Valeant (VRX). And asset sales can help Teva with its debt issue - and avoid any such issues with debt covenants.



An underrated thesis, perhaps?



The underrated thesis is to simply break Teva into two companies or to simply get it taken over -- with just a $17.5 billion. Still, that $35 billion debt can make a buyout tough. But with the breakup, we could see something similar to what’s happening at Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO). Starboard Value got involved with Perrigo, the fund got three board seats, pushing for a sale of the company’s underperforming parts.



Teva already has potential buyers. This includes India’s Intas, which might be interested in Teva’s European women’s health business. There are buyers for Teva’s businesses. It’s already looking to sell off its Medis - its Iceland-based unit for developing generics for drugmakers. As well, its respiratory treatments business might be up for sale. An activist could push more units onto the market.

Teva trades at just 7.9x forward EBITDA, whereas you have Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Dr. Reddys (RDY) trading at over 12x. In the end, Teva is far too cheap. Where this generics business goes over the long-term I’m not sure, but I do know that in the short term it’s due for a rebound. This could happen sooner rather than later if Teva can recruit a worthwhile CEO and/or an activist investor shows up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.