A Quick Comparative Study Of 3 Small Permian 'Pure' Plays: Q2 2017 Performance

Among the three stocks, REN seems to be offering the best value as of late; however, we are also patiently waiting for a better entry opportunity into JAG.

All three companies posted impressive growth rates in production and revenue and were accounting-wise profitable in the quarter, for JAG since 2Q and for REN and REI since 1Q.

Below we look at three small Permian pure plays: Jagged Peak, Resolute, and Ring.

With the 2Q 2017 reporting season coming to an end, we cannot resist the urge to compare the performance of peer companies.

With the second quarter 2017 reporting season for oil firms coming to a conclusion, we would like to compare the performance of peers from the same cohort, hoping to identify unique opportunities and challenges faced by each player and to update our investment thesis.

We happen to cover three smaller Permian pure plays - namely, Jagged Peak (JAG), Resolute (REN), and Ring (REI). Our research reports regarding these firms can be found as follows:

Data compiled from the quarterly reports are shown in Table 1. These data seem to imply the following:

Regarding acreage, both Jagged Peak and Resolute have their leases in the Delaware Basin, while Ring owns a large quantity of land in northern Central Basin Platform besides its Delaware leases. By comparing the net acreage held by each company to its market cap, we find that land in the Delaware Basin is indeed valued much higher, and that is because the thickness of the Delaware multi-stack pay zones is much greater than that in the Central Basin Platform.

In terms of production volume, Resolute is ahead of Jagged Peak and especially Ring. This is because Resolute started its Delaware development program earlier than the other two in the group. On the other hand, Jagged Peak has a longer runway to expand production, from its greater net acreage.

With regard to growth, all these companies posted an impressive record in production and revenue. As compared to the same quarter one year ago, Resolute grew production by 223%, Jagged Peak 166%, and Ring 74%; Resolute increased revenue by 30%, Jagged Peak 181%, and Ring 104%. Resolute's slower pace in revenue growth was mainly a result of large commodity derivative settlements in 2Q 2016. With this effect excluded, its revenue grew by 101%.

Table 1. A comparison of the 2Q 2017 performance of JAG, REN, and REI, author's compilation of company quarterly reports.

All three companies were accounting-wise profitable in the quarter in spite of the weak commodity price environment, highlighting the leading well economics of the Permian Basin. As a matter of fact, both Resolute and Ring already achieved their first accounting profitability back in the first quarter of the year, while Jagged Peak only became profitable in 2Q 2017. As compared with Ring, Resolute's momentum of recovery in EPS has been strong, confirming the potential of its southern Delaware acreage (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Quarterly EPS for JAG, REN, and REI, author's chart based on data compiled from company quarterly reports.

For these companies to make it into the realm of profitability, structural cost reduction has been a major contributing factor. Unfortunately, Table 1 cannot capture the trajectory of such an efficiency improvement, which we plan to cover elsewhere.

As a reference, the flowing production-adjusted enterprise value per net acre as of 2Q 2017 was $29,475/acre, $10,361/acre, and $6,114/acre for Jagged Peak, Resolute, and Ring, respectively. When attempting to attach meaning to these figures, it is advisable to consider (1) Jagged Peak has an immense growth runway backed by its net acreage, (2) Resolute is further ahead in field development, and (3) Ring holds a lot of leases in northern Central Basin Platform, which is considered less growth-potent.

In terms of stock performance, Ring has held up the best since the beginning of the year, having been in an uptrend since April 2017. We recently opined that Ring seemed to be overvalued (see here). Jagged Peak reversed course in May 2017, and has since reclaimed much of the ground lost between January and April 2017. We recently reckoned that JAG appeared to be fairly valued and decided to wait for a better entry opportunity which might be offered by an anticipated sell-off supposedly following the post-IPO lockup expiry (see here). However, Resolute has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year; as of late, it was struggling to construct a bottom (Fig. 2). We found REN to be a better value among the three as of recently, therefore we have been patiently building a position in this stock (see here).

Fig. 2. Stock charts of JAG, REN, and REI, after barchart.com.

