Edwards Lifesciences Stock To Remain Strong Ahead Of Robust Revenue And New Product Launch

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stock is currently going through a positive momentum phase. The company’s recent upward adjustment of revenue guidance is also a positive sign for its investors. While the stock is currently close to its previous high of $121, it has the potential to continue its upward traction on the back of its upcoming launch of INSPIRIS RESILIA in early 2018. The product will help the company in boosting its presence in the up and coming Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) segment.

The company recently raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2017, pointing to good things ahead. Edwards Lifesciences believes that its revenue for the fiscal year 2017 is likely to be near the higher end of its earlier estimated range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion. While a part of the reason behind this exuberance is on account of foreign exchange adjustment where the company stands to benefit from the weak US dollar, but another major reason for the bump is the company’s solid performance in the first half of the year, which raised the expectations for the latter half. As the stock price kept in line with the company’s impressive performance, it is expected that the same trend will continue as Edwards Lifesciences’ strong operating growth pushes its stock price as well. The market experts seem to endorse the company’s positive guidance as the consensus estimate for the 2017 revenue hovers near $3.4 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences received another boost as the company announced the FDA approval for its INSPIRIS RESILIA valve. The new product fortifies the company’s heart valve portfolio. While the company plans to finalize the commercial launch of the product in the US markets by early 2018, it is already available in European markets. The approval is also significant as it will help the company in augmenting its position in the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) niche market, which is gaining ground over traditional open heart surgery or Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR). Due to its minimally invasive approach and lower incidences of side effects, TAVR market is expected to touch $6.5 billion by 2022, opening up a massive opportunity for Edwards Lifesciences, which already has a significant position in the segment. It will also help the company in increasing its share in the transcatheter valve segment, which currently accounts for nearly a quarter of its overall business.

The company is also augmenting its TAVR segment by focusing on the patient population, which hitherto has been ignored. Edwards Lifesciences is looking to test its SAPIEN 3 for asymptomatic patients. These are the patients who have yet to show any symptoms for the condition. Currently, such patients are simply kept under surveillance until they start to show symptoms of any ailment. The company is conducting Early TAVR trial for this purpose and announced the enrollment of the first patient for this purpose. This trial will further help expand the market for the company, giving a positive boost to its revenue stream as it is estimated that there are as many as 290,000 asymptomatic patients in the US alone.

A couple of things to look out for include the cannibalistic impact of transcatheter valve products. Inevitably, the increase in the demand of these products will be followed by the decrease in demand of surgical valves. Edwards Lifesciences still draws a major portion of its business from its surgical valve segment, which accounts for over 50 percent of all of its revenue. The company may see decline in the rate of growth for its surgical valve unit with the advent of transcatheter valve products. However, it would be unwise to completely write off the company’s SAVR business. These products still benefit from their longstanding position in the market. Owing to the high costs involved with the TAVR products, SAVR still has an important role to play.

Edwards Lifesciences is performing well on the financial front as well as the company reported 48 percent Year on Year growth for its quarterly EPS to $0.86. Similarly, the growth rate for revenue also stood at an encouraging 11 percent. The company ended the quarter with $1.13 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. At its average net cash burn rate of nearly $500 million per quarter, the company has a healthy runway for next three quarter. Besides, with its growing revenue, any imminent cash crunch seems unlikely.

The company stock is now displaying a positive momentum. Its latest earning numbers and developments on the product front are expected to fuel the stock’s upward climb. In the short term, the upcoming US launch of Inspiris Resilia will be a strong catalyst for the stock as the company adds yet another revenue stream to boost its profitability. While the stock price is currently hovering around its 52 weeks high of $121.75, the company’s 2018 foray into a potential billion dollar market with INSPIRIS RESILIA may give the stock enough ammunition to move further up.

