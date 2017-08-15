AMD's Unsolved Graphics Problems

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 14, 2017.

Reviews focus on Vega's high power consumption

Source: Tom's Hardware

Now that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has released its consumer RX Vega 64 and 56 graphics cards, the expectations set up by various leaks and rumors have more or less been confirmed. Vega 64 is equal to or slightly better in performance to the Nvidia (NVDA) GTX 1080, depending on the test.

Generally, the reviews have tried to be as positive as possible, but in one particular area, there has been broad criticism: Vega's power consumption is very high. Anandtech had this to say:

. . . AMD has moved farther away from NVIDIA in the last couple of years. Whereas the Radeon R9 Fury X was almost a win that AMD didn’t get, the RX Vega 64 doesn’t appear to be fighting in the weight class it was even designed for. Instead the power efficiency gap between AMD and NVIDIA has grown since 2015, and apparently by quite a bit.

Tom's Hardware also criticized Vega's lack of efficiency:

Let's get the messy stuff out of the way first. Radeon RX Vega 64 is late. It's hot. It's aimed at the competition's third-fastest product (which is 15 months old, uses a lot less power, and is quieter). . . Of course, AMD had to flog its Vega 10 GPU to get there. Gaming power consumption in excess of 280W is particularly painful when GeForce GTX 1080 is 100W lower. Even the much faster GeForce GTX 1080 Ti barely passes the 210W mark, based on our measurements.

Nvidia's year-old Pascal is 64% more energy efficient than Vega

Unfortunately, the reviews from Anandtech and Tom's Hardware (what I've read so far), do not directly address the issue of performance per watt. Part of this is the gaming bias of consumer graphics card reviews that normally focus almost exclusively on gaming performance and don't really care too much about power efficiency.

However, the difference highlighted by Tom's is not trivial to system builders, and it also has deeper implications. I'll touch on those implications in the third part of this Tech Brief, but first, I'd like to share some performance/Watt results I've been able to glean from Tom's review.

I decided to use Tom's results because Tom's measures actual power draw at the card, rather than total system power. Also, by using Tom's data, I can eliminate some variability in measurement set ups between reviewers.

For game measurements, I define performance per Watt as measured frames per second divided by average power drawn during game play.

Efficiency = FPS (for some game) / P (for some game in Watts).

Efficiency can be expected to vary from game to game, since both FPS and power draw will vary. However, Tom's doesn't publish gaming power draw for each game, but merely a “representative” gaming power, which I'll call P'. I make the approximation that

Efficiency = FPS (for some game) / P' (game representative in Watts).

I agree that this isn't ideal, but it's the best I can do with Tom's data.

Similarly, in the following chart, I also include 3D CAD performance per Watt, where the 3D CAD performance is just the score that Tom's publishes for its AutoCAD test. Tom's also publishes a power consumption for the 3D CAD test, so this is likely to be the corresponding power draw during the test. The chart below summarizes the results:

In addition to the RX Vega 64 review, I also used Tom's review of the Radeon Vega FE and the GTX 1080 Ti.

The CAD 3D scores have been scaled by multiplying by 0.067 to put them in the same numeric range as the gaming performance/Watt values. CAD 3D results were only available for the Vega FE and GTX 1080 Ti. I've included the CAD 3D results to show that the efficiency problem is not confined to gaming. Also, game testing of Vega FE by Tom's was not extensive, which is why there is only a single Vega FE gaming result.

On average, Nvidia's GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti offer 64% better performance per Watt than RX Vega or Vega FE in gaming. For the CAD 3D test, the advantage isn't as great, at 44%.

Even with inaccuracy introduced in the approximation for gaming power consumption, the trend is large and obvious. Despite over a year's effort to “catch up” to Nvidia's Pascal generation, AMD hasn't really caught up at all.

Broader implications of Vega's efficiency shortcomings

Gamers may not care that their system runs hotter, is noisier, and consumes more power when using the Vega 64 card compared to a GTX 1080. Then again, I suspect many will. Nevertheless, there will certainly be many AMD fans that will choose the Vega 64 even though there are numerous third party GTX 1080 cards at the same price. I fully expect some expansion of AMD GPU market share.

But the relative inefficiency of Vega almost certainly dooms it in the datacenter. Energy efficiency has been driving adoption of Nvidia's GPUs for the datacenter. Datacenter users are very cognizant of this factor in making purchase decisions. Combined with the fact that Nvidia has released Volta for the datacenter, and it already contains specialized Tensor Cores to speed up inference processing, Vega in the datacenter is just DOA.

Vega 64 is a large chip of 484 mm^2 and uses high bandwidth memory. The GTX 1080 uses the GP104 Pascal GPU which is only 314 mm^2 and less expensive GDDR5x memory. Since both Vega and Pascal use fairly mature 14-16 nm processes, Vega is the more expensive chip just by virtue of its area. The Vega 64 is cost disadvantaged compared to the GTX 1080, yet cannot be priced significantly higher.

Investors need to consider the broader implications of AMD's Vega predicament. Despite more than a year's effort and substantial R&D, AMD has come up short again with a product that will not even allow it to expand its already thin gross margins. The very selling of Vega may only serve to further weaken AMD financially.

Vega serves to confirm my basic thesis about AMD. Technology development is expensive, and there don't seem to be any shortcuts. Nvidia reported that it spent several billion dollars developing Pascal, and a similar amount on Volta. AMD is being heavily outspent, and it's not catching up. Instead, it's falling further behind.

Looming on the horizon is the greater challenge of Volta. We now know why Volta for consumers will not appear this year. Nvidia doesn't need Volta to counter the Vega threat. Nvidia doesn't need to do anything other than cut the price slightly of the 1080, if even that.

But Volta will eventually arrive, putting AMD even further behind.

