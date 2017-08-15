A Cyber Security Investment Strategy For The Future

Investment Thesis

The cyber security industry has picked up steam lately and is a good way sector within the technology industry to become invested in. Many stocks and ETFs in this area have seen some of the best returns in the market, from small-cap businesses like Zix (ZIXI), to large-caps like Symantec (SYMC) and Check Point (CHKP). Cyber security ETFs are a new way to gain exposure to this field and are a good alternative to individual stocks for people who want to get involved in a growing sector without having to keep up with the fast pace.

Trends

Cyber security is becoming increasingly essential the more devices that are connected to the Internet. Cyber attacks are also increasing at a rapid rate, the most recent large-scale attack being the Petya ransomware attack. They targeted Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Russian oil giant Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) and led to a significant amount of damage to their IT infrastructure. According to a report by the FBI, over 4,000 ransomware attacks occur every, an increase of 300% from 1,000 back in 2015.

Source: Barkly

According to the chart, 31% of companies are making changes to their security plan after having suffered a cyber attack. As the economy improves and disposable income increases, companies will have a larger budget to be able to allocate more of it to their cyber defense system in order to prevent a future attack from happening. I expect this number to grow larger in the future as more attacks occur and the damage increases. As cyber security spending is driven by cyber crime, the amount companies will have to spend will only increase over time. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies ((OTC:CSIS)), cybercrime could cost the global economy up to $575 billion annually and is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%, from $95.6 billion in 2014 to $155.74 billion by 2019. It's hard to find 10.3% growth in any industry currently and is one of the main reasons why I believe investing in this area will see generous returns. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts global spending on cyber security products and services will exceed $1 trillion cumulatively over the next five years, from 2017 to 2021. From $120b in 2017, this is an incredible amount of growth for an industry to go through.

Source: Business Insider

Why Invest In Individual Stocks

Small-cap stocks such as Zix have seen an incredible amount of growth as the frequency of cyber attacks grows. Zix, in particular, saw strong gains after the email phishing scams that plagued the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta during the election were leaked. As Zix specializes in email encryption, data loss prevention, and bring your own-device (BYOD) security, they have seen a significant rise in their stock price since last year, increasing 41% over the past year. Email security is an emerging sector that Allied Market Research says will grow by 14% per year through 2020 when it will be worth $2.2 billion. Zix has been selling one of the leading software encryption packages for nearly two decades and has a massive installed base of 13,500 clients, hosting more than 50 million email addresses. Investing in a company that has a specialized area of expertise such as Zix will allow it to take advantage of the different components of the cyber security industry.

Zix has a market cap of $283m, and they've been able to consistently grow their revenue and net income over the past few years. Revenue growth has seen 10% growth along with 16% growth in net income this past year. One of the downsides to Zix is that they are a small-cap stock and experience significant fluctuations in price. With a beta of 1.62, it is higher than its peers who have a beta around 1. Zix also doesn't offer a dividend, so income investors will have to look elsewhere. Since Zix is a small-cap stock, they don't have enough resources to broaden the range of cyber security offerings that they have. Competitors like Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) have market caps of $17b and $18b respectively and much more cash on hand. They are able to invest it into areas that Zix competes in and has enough cash to try and drive down Zix's market share.

While large-caps have money to invest in other areas of cyber security, small-caps have an advantage as they are more specialized than their larger peers. This allows them to really understand and prevent future attacks from happening and the relationship that they form with their clients is more intimate. Large-caps do have their advantage though, and Symantec and Check Point shouldn't be discounted. Both are leaders in their industry and have market shares of 23.6% and 3.8%. Symantec's move to acquire mobile device threat security defense company Skycure will help further establish it as the leader in cyber security and help expand its portfolio of products. As time progresses Symantec will be able to successfully synergize their acquisitions into their product lineup and revenue is expected to grow 27.7% next year. Symantec has been on an M&A spree lately, acquiring LifeLock and Blue Coat last year for a combined $7b. These moves have put Symantec in both the consumer and enterprise security markets and will be difficult to focus on both at the same time and still see success. While Symantec is primarily focused on consumers, Check Point focuses more on enterprises and the financial industry in particular. Check Point has been able to decrease their operating expenses to 7.7% this past quarter and helped boost their profits. I see the combo of Symantec and Check Point as a good investment as they both expose investors to both the consumer and enterprise segment of the cyber security market.

The Case For Cyber Security ETFs

PureFunds ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is well diversified as the largest security accounts for 4.5%. It primarily invests in software and programming securities at 62%, followed by communication equipment at 17%. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the largest holdings of HACK, at 4.25%. Their most recent quarterly results are a good sign that the industry is still experiencing huge amounts of growth. Revenue for PANW increased 25% year over year to $431.8 million. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), HACK's second-largest holding, saw their revenue also increased 7% to $609 million. Much of the companies in HACK's holdings have seen growth, but aren't always profitable. I don't see this as much of an issue as the nature of the industry allows for new entrants to quickly and easily scale their operations in order to seize new opportunities. This is a good thing for HACK as most of its holdings are mid and small cap securities and will allow them to continuously add growing companies to their portfolio. Cyber security ETFs can help investors gain exposure to the cyber security segment without having to keep up to date with all the news going on in the industry.

Source: The Motley Fool

Source: ETF.com

One of the downsides that I see with this ETF and others similar to it is that they are overvalued. Looking at the P/E of the HACK ETF, it has a value of 304. Comparable ETF fund CIBR also has a high P/E of 72. I fear that investors have already factored in the amount of growth that this industry will undergo and have priced the shares to their maximum. Along with having a high P/E, cyber security ETFs find value in growth. The downside to this is about half of the portfolio is tilted towards growth stocks, which exhibit a higher degree of volatility especially compared to value stocks and underperform in volatile-to-bearish stock markets.

Another reason to be hesitant towards HACK is that they have companies with market caps of less than $100m in their portfolio. In a strong market environment, this will be a smart choice as growth stocks perform best when the economy is in good shape. But when the market is bearish they will be the first things to turn sour.

Source: Dimensional Fund Advisors

Small-caps have performed well on average over the years, but as interest rates and threats from the Korean peninsula heat up, they may be in for a rough ride.

Conclusion

Having investments in each area of the cyber security market will allow investors to take full advantage of this area and have a portfolio as diverse as possible. As cyber attacks and the damage that they cause increases, the more important securities in these areas will become. Internal factors such as competition between companies will drive some companies out of the market and force others to consolidate. This makes for a very volatile sector and having a diverse range of assets will help maximize the return and reduce the risk that investors take on. External factors such as the current geopolitical climate we are in pose a threat to cyber security. The threat from North Korea and their threat to shoot missiles toward Guam will endanger cyber security stocks as companies save more of their cash. The cyber security industry depends on companies to continue increasing their investments in their defenses, and if companies think it's safer to hoard their cash instead of investing it for fear of the future, the less revenue cyber security companies will make. Despite all these risks, businesses have been investing more in their cyber defenses and will need to continually update their defenses as threats become more prevalent and sophisticated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.