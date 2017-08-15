Seeking A Better Treatment For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: FibroGen's Pamrevlumab And Prometic's PBI-4050

This article focuses on the results of these two phase 2 studies, and compares them to the two approved drugs.

Prometic’s PBI-4050 is before the FDA for the same indication and has also completed a phase 2 study earlier this year.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a debilitating and fatal lung disease that results in scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. Its cause is unknown. As the scarring advances, it becomes more difficult to take in enough oxygen, which leads to irreversible loss of lung function, and subsequently death. According to FibroGen’s website:

IPF is designated as an orphan disease in the US, with US prevalence and incidence of IPF estimated to be 135,000 cases and 21,000 new cases per year.

Prometic’s web site similarly states:

Approximately 40,000 people die each year with IPF, a similar number of deaths to those due to breast cancer. The 5-year mortality rate for patients with IPF is estimated to range from 50% to 70%.

There is currently no cure for IPF. There are two FDA-approved treatments: Esbriet® (pirfenidone) from the Roche Group; and OFEV™ (nintedanib) from Boehringer Ingelheim, both of which were approved for IPF in Oct 2014. In their respective clinical trials, both drugs were shown to slow the loss of the patients’ respiratory function, as measured by the forced vital capacity (FVC (ml)). However, neither of these drugs are able to stop or reverse the loss of lung function due to fibrosis. In these clinical trials, there was no significant difference in the risk of death between the treated patients, and those who received the placebo. There are no trials directly comparing pirfenidone with nintedanib, but it is estimated that they are ‘similarly efficacious’.

Forced vital capacity

Forced vital capacity (FVC) is a measurement of the amount of air that is exhaled after a maximal inhalation. The results are then compared to age, gender, and race-matched norms, and are recorded as both the volume of air, and also as a percentage of predicted full capacity. ‘Normal’ FVC is said to be about 80% predicted or greater. The table below is a common guide for staging IPF. A decrease in FVC of >5 to 10% is linked with an increase in mortality.

FibroGen’s pamrevlumab and Prometic’s PBI-4050 are two different treatments currently before the FDA for IPF. Pamrevlumab is an anti-connective tissue growth factor (CTFG) antibody therapy being studied in fibrotic disease, such as IPF, as well as in pancreatic cancer. Prometic’s PBI-4050 is a small molecule drug candidate, which has demonstrated from both in vivo studies, as well as preclinical studies, to have significant anti-fibrotic activity in several organs including kidney, heart, lungs and liver.

FibroGen’s results

FibroGen’s trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled 48-week study with 103 patients randomized (1:1) between the treatment & placebo groups. Statistically significant benefit was observed in the intent to treat population and the results demonstrated a ‘good safety and tolerability profile.’

In the Pamrevlumab-treated group, an average decrease in ‘FVC% predicted’ was 2.85% as compared to an average decrease of 7.17% in the placebo group, an absolute benefit of 4.33% from baseline to week 48.

In the Pamrevlumab-treated group, the average decrease in FVC was 129 ml at week 48, as compared to an average decrease of 308 ml in the placebo group.

Consistent with previous clinical studies, there were no significant adverse effects reported in this trial, and Pamrevlumab was well tolerated in IPF patients.

In addition, FibroGen also conducted double-blind, active-controlled combination sub-studies (a total of 57 patients) to access the safety of Pamrevlumab when administered together with approved IPF therapies (i.e. pirfenidone or nintedanib) for 24 weeks. It was reported that Pamrevlumab was ‘well tolerated when administered in combination with either pirfenidone (n=36) or nintedanib (n=21).’ There was no specific data given for the sub-studies in this press release.

Prometic’s results

Prometic’s trial was a phase 2, open-label, single arm, exploratory, observational study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PBI-4050 in 40 IPF patients for 12 weeks. In this study, PBI-4050 was given to patients who were receiving pirfenidone, ninetedanib or neither drug.

In the PBI-4050 monotherapy group (n=9), FVC remained stable (-12ml) at week 12.

In the PBI-4050 + nintedanib (n=15), FVC=+2ml (an increase rather than a decrease in FVC)

In the PBI-4050+pirfenidone (n=16), FVC declined significantly to -105ml. PBI-4050’s plasma concentration was reported at 50% of the expected level in this group, suggesting a drug-drug interaction.

PBI-4050+nintedanib provided a statistically significant benefit over PBI-4050+pirfenidone (p=0.0376).

There is no statistical significant difference between PBI-4050 monotherapy and PBI-4050+nintedanib.

PBI-4050 monotherapy trended favorably compared to PBI-4050+pirfenidone, though the difference was not statistically significant (p=0.1359).

Discussion

FibroGen’s Pamrevlumab met the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint of change of FVC% predicted from baseline to week 48, which is positive. The company indicated that the positive results from this trial as well as the previous clinical data support a phase 3 program of Pamrevlumab in this indication Therefore the company anticipates meeting with the FDA to discuss the clinical and regulatory path forward.

As mentioned above, there are currently two FDA approved drugs for IPF. Perhaps it is relevant to compare Pamrevlumab’s results with those of pirfenidone and nintedanib.

There were three clinical trials (CAPCITY 004 & 006 and ASCEND) for pirfenidone and two clinical trials (INPULSIS 1 & 2) for nintedanib.

CAPACITY 004 showed a statistical significant benefit of pirfenidone at week 72, with the mean FVC change of -8.0% in the treated group; vs. -12.4% in placebo group - a difference of 4.4%

CAPACITY 006 showed no statistical significant benefit of pirfenidone, with a difference of 0.6%

The ASCEND, INPULSIS 1 & INPULSIS 2 trials all showed a statistically significant difference in the decline in FVC (ml) at week 52, as shown below:

ASCEND: the mean decline in FVC was 235ml in the pirfenidone group, and 428ml in the placebo group.

INPULSIS 1: the mean decline in FVC was 114.7 ml in the nintedanib group, and 239.9 ml in the placebo group.

INPULSIS 2: the mean decline in FVC was 113.6 ml in the nintedanib group, and 207.3 ml in the placebo group.

The data from these trials is summarized in Graph 1

By superimposing the trial data for FibroGen’s Pamrevlumab, as shown in Graph 1, Pamrevlumab would appear to show a comparable, but not greater efficacy to the two approved drugs.

Prometic’s trial only lasted 12weeks and there was no statistical significant benefit of the treatment reported. However, the trial did report some positive results, which will require confirmation by future studies.

The most important of these, is that in the PBI-4050 monotherapy group, and in the PBI-4050 + nintedanib groups, the declines of FVC were only -12ml and +2ml respectively, which is a very positive result compared to the values from other trials of -25 to -30ml with the approved drugs; and of -75 to -100ml in placebo at week 13. If this benefit can be replicated in upcoming randomized, controlled phase 2/3 trials, then PBI-4050 monotherapy, or PBI-4050+nintedanib will prove to be a much more beneficial treatment than anything currently available.

In Prometic’s trial, it was shown that PBI-4050+pirfenidone caused a significant decline in therapeutic effect in both drugs, possibly due to a drug-drug interaction. The FDA has agreed that in the future study, this group (PBI-4050+pirfenidone) should be excluded.

Finally, in the PBI-4050 trial, there were no deaths, nor did any patient show a decline in FVC of 10% or more at week 12, as is commonly observed in other IPF trails. In the ASCEND trial at 13 weeks there were 7.5% of patients (5% on the placebo; and 2.5% on treatment) that had >10% decline in FVC, or who died, as shown in Graph 2.

Investment thesis

Both these companies are pre-revenue companies with very high R&D costs. For the second quarter 2017, FibroGen reported a cash position of $414.7M (US) and a net loss of $0.48 per share. For the same period, Prometic reported a cash position of $14M CAD and a net loss of $31.5M CAD, or $0.04 per share. On Aug 14, 2017, FibroGen announced plans for a $300 M (US) public offering of common shares with price, volume, and terms to be annouced; while Prometic closed a transaction with Shenzhen Royal Asset Management for a joint venture and licensing rights in China for their compounds PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The deal provides Prometic with an initial $33M CAD of which $23M CAD are receivable in H2, 2017.

It is important to note that, for both companies, their IPF treatments are not their respective closest candidates to market in the near to medium term. FibroGen is advancing another candidate, Roxandustat, an oral small molecule for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney diseases through ongoing global phase 3 clinical trials. Prometic, similarly, is very close to the finish line with their Ryplazim (Plasminogen IV), for which the company expects to receive the FDA's accelerated approval of its Biologics License Application (BLA) in the Q4 of 2017, or early 2018.

FibroGen's stock has risen over 30% since the positive topline results of Pamrevlumab on Aug 8, 2017. This positive sentiment may continue as the next catalysts are just around the corner (including the presentation of more data from Pamrevlumab's IPF phase 2 trial in September 2017; and the data readout from a phase 2 trial of Pamrevlumab in pancreatic cancer by the end of 2017, or Q1, 2018).

However, as this article points out, although the topline results were positive, Pamrevlumab, when compared with the existing drugs, did not show a higher efficacy. This may represent a downside scenario, because even if a future, successful phase 3 trial leads to an approval, Pamrevlumab may not be able to replace the two approved drugs. Currently, FibroGen's share price ($44.05, Aug 14) is just less than 15% away from its 52 wk high ($51.70). Perhaps caution is called for in terms of new purchases of this stock. Also, existing shareholders may want to consider taking some profit from the recent, significant rise in stock price since Aug 8.

For Prometic, their next key catalyst will be the FDA approval of their first product, Ryplazim (Plasminogen IV) for plasminogen deficiency's BLA in Q4, 2017 or early 2018, to be followed soon after by its commercial launch. For IPF indications, Prometic's PBI-4050 does show early promising results. If its efficacy remains greater than that of the approved drugs in the upcoming phase 2/3 trial, it has the potential to be very competitive in the IPF market if/when approved. FibroGen's CEO Tom Neff stated that current annualized sales of IPF medicines are over $1.5 billion. Currently, Prometic's share price is $1.32 (CAD, Aug 14) which is just less than 60% away from its 52 week high ($3.24). With all these considerations in mind, I think that the upside for Prometic stock is considerable at the moment. It is definitely worthwhile for any new investor to have a closer look at this company to initiate a position and for existing investors to add to their position.

The risks are similar for both companies: that further trials may not be positive for their respective candidates; as well as further dilution to raise more funds for their ongoing operations if there is no partnership with larger pharma.

