Microsoft Acquires Cycle Computing For HPC Cloud Orchestration

Microsoft's Azure platform, like the other main infrastructure platforms, is doing everything it can to make it simpler for organizations to utilize the full range of its service offerings.

Cycle has created cloud configuration, provisioning and optimization workflow software that makes it easier for enterprises to transition to high performance cloud environments.

Microsoft has acquired Cycle Computing for an undisclosed and likely non-material amount.

Quick Take

Microsoft (MSFT) announced that it has acquired Cycle Computing for an undisclosed amount.

Cycle Computing has developed a suite of tools that provide easier access to high throughput cloud resources for enterprises and small businesses.

Microsoft has acquired Cycle to improve workflow orchestration for IT system configuration, provisioning, and optimization as enterprise customers transition from on-premises to the cloud.

Target Company

Stamford, Connecticut-based Cycle was founded in 2005 to assist enterprises and research organizations in accessing compute resources more efficiently.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Jason Stowe, who was previously a software engineer on various projects in the supercomputing and web-based arenas.

Below is a brief overview video about Cycle Computing’s service on Amazon (AMZN) AWS:

(Source: Amazon Web Services)

The firm’s main offering is called CycleCloud, and it operates primarily as a workflow solution that manages the various elements of cloud-based cluster configuration, provisioning, monitoring, and optimization, as the graphic shows below,

(Source: Cycle Computing)

Cycle Computing operates in primarily four industry sectors:

Life Sciences

Manufacturing & Design

Financial Services

Government & Research Computing

The company appears to have raised few disclosed funds, with a $1 million debt financing in January 2016 and an undisclosed amount of non-equity assistance in December 2016.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Microsoft did not file an 8-K, nor did it change its financial guidance in any way, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

Microsoft has acquired Cycle Cloud to provide easier access to what it calls High-Performance Computing [HPC] via its Azure cloud infrastructure.

Cycle Computing has significant experience in working with large supercomputers, and that expertise promises to help Microsoft’s enterprise customers in their transition to the cloud.

The company virtually invented a new category, called Cloud HPC, and counts a number of the largest life insurance, Pharma, media and entertainment, financial services, and government agencies as customers.

As Microsoft stated in the deal announcement,

As customers continue to look for faster, more efficient ways to run their workloads, Cycle Computing’s depth and expertise around massively scalable applications make them a great fit to join our Microsoft team. Their technology will further enhance our support of Linux HPC workloads and make it easier to extend on-premise workloads to the cloud.

With the historic transition of enterprises from on-premises, legacy systems to the cloud, the major cloud infrastructure providers are doing everything they can to either build or acquire capabilities that make it easier for already-stretched customer IT groups to expand and optimize their computer operations in the cloud.

Whether it’s for Windows or Linux-based systems, the acquisition of Cycle Computing will help Microsoft improve its offerings in the highly competitive battle for customers transitioning to the cloud for some or all of their IT requirements.

