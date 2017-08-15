Progenics: Dynavax 2.0?

“Investing is the intersection of economics and psychology” – Seth Klarman

Small- and mid-cap biotech investing is not for the faint of heart, even in companies with approved drugs on the market, or de-risked prospects. The case of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) since 2016 serves as an instructive lesson about how volatile this market can be. It is also a lesson about how the market can overreact to news and how careful investors can profit from those overreactions. Looking forward, the lessons of Dynavax can be applied quite readily to another beaten-down, undervalued biotech: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX).

First, let’s talk about Dynavax. Then we can see how a similar story is shaping up for Progenics, and how investors with varying risk tolerances can play the opportunity.

The Saga Of Dynavax

When Dynavax received a CRL in November 2016 citing safety concerns about Heplisav-B, the company’s much anticipated Hepatitis B vaccine, the market reacted as if it was the end of the road for the small biotech.

In a day, Dynavax’s share price plummeted from over $10.00 a share (it had already dropped from the mid-teens, where it stood at the end of August 2016) to under $5.00. The share price proceeded to languish in those depths for months, even tracking below $4.00 for a spell.

Dynavax has, of course, made a stunning comeback, nearly hitting $20.00 despite the FDA pushing out the PDUFA date from August to November, before the announcement of a $75 million capital raise sent the stock back to the mid-teens.

While Dynavax’s turnaround has been startling even to those investors who believe in Heplisav-B and the company’s promising immuno-oncology pipeline, it should have been fairly obvious that the sub-$5.00 share price was a gross undervaluation. When the FDA issued its CRL, it never once foreclosed on the possibility of reviewing Heplisav-B again. There's no doubt that the CRL was bad news, setting back approval, first by nine months, and then a full year. But a death sentence it was not.

In fact, even in the immediate wake of the CRL, all signs pointed to it being only a matter of time before the FDA scheduled an Advisory Committee (AdCom) meeting that would at least give Dynavax one more shot at making its case. An AdCom was announced April 3, to take place July 28.

Even before the eventual overwhelmingly successful AdCom vote and the ongoing post-AdCom discussions between Dynavax management and the FDA about the shape of a post-marketing study, Dynavax stock was already gaining steam.

Between the date of the AdCom announcement and the actual event, the share price climbed from $5.85 to $9.25, a rise of more than 58 percent (and a more than 130 percent gain from the $4.00 a share that was common in the first quarter of 2017). That binary event, risky as it was, prompted a large number of investors to buy in beforehand in order to position themselves to capture the substantial upside of a positive vote.

The Dynavax story is not wholly unique. Few biotechs have the same multi-bagger potential created by a market overreaction. But Progenics is one of them.

Progenics In The Doldrums

On its face, Progenics has some distinct advantages when compared to Dynavax as the latter looked in the first quarter of 2017. First and foremost, it has an approved drug on the market, Relistor, already generating revenue through a licensing partnership with Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). In addition, Progenics has an innovative therapeutic antibody technology, which was licensed to Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) in 2016, resulting in an initial licensing payment of $6.1 million in the second quarter of that year.

Compared to Dynavax, with no approved drugs on the market or substantive licensing arrangements, Progenics already looks comparatively less risky. Yet, ironically, the income from its approved drug and technologies has caused Progenics a fair amount of grief so far this year.

When Progenics reported its second quarter earnings on August 9, the company boasted only $2.77 million in revenue (missing estimates by $0.91 million), and earnings per share of -$0.24 (missing estimates by $0.03 per share). The market reacted negatively to the news, driving Progenics’ stock price below $6.00 where it appears to have settled in for the time being.

The market punished Progenics because it had expected more robust sales of Relistor, and it was further disturbed by the apparent year-on-year slide in revenue by 67 percent. That slide, however, was largely due to the fact that the $6.1 million paid by Bayer in the second quarter of 2016 was not a regularly occurring payment – Progenics can expect milestone payments and royalties from Bayer if its technology proves successful in helping the development of the drug giant’s prostate cancer treatment.

Progenics’ recent doldrums demonstrate an interesting quirk of smaller biotech stocks, specifically about how investors view revenue and earnings before and after a company successfully gets a drug on the market.

When a small-cap drug company is still in the development phase and does not have any substantial drugs in the market, investors and analysts barely pay attention to revenue and earnings, except as a way of assessing the rate of cash burn and gauging the amount of runway still available to the company (and thus the risk of the company diluting through equity issuance, or of it going out of business). The logic of any R&D-intensive investment is that the product, once brought to market, will not only make back the initial costs, but dwarf them with high returns.

Yet, as often as not, as soon as a first marketable drug is launched, that underlying valuation logic goes out the window. The company suddenly gets treated similarly to other pharma stocks, with analysts and investors obsessing over quarterly revenues and earnings. This does sometimes make sense, especially if the company in question has only one viable drug to bring to market and doesn’t have much worth mentioning in its pipeline. In that case, investors would be right to worry (though not necessarily to panic) if sales numbers failed to meet expectations.

Progenics is not that kind of company, however. Not only does it have another high-potential drug, Azedra, in its near-term pipeline, but Relistor sales are also likely to pick up.

Relistor Fixation

Relistor treats opioid-induced constipation (OIC), a potentially debilitating side-effect of opioid-based pain treatments. With millions of Americans suffering from chronic pain, as well as countless more who use opioids after surgeries or injuries, Resistor has a huge market to work in.

Injectable Relistor has been available since 2008, but the introduction of an oral version in 2016 was meant to energize sales. Yet lackluster revenue in the second quarter has spooked investors.

Investors need to relax about Relistor, and acknowledge that they were overly optimistic about the drug's short-term sales growth, while not falling into a depression about it. Indeed, Valeant’s own second quarter results, reported August 8, paint a rosier picture for Relistor. Valeant reported that Relistor prescriptions grew 33 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016. That represents very solid sales growth, which Valeant made clear they intend to continue in the coming quarters.

Progenics investors can expect Valeant to pay close attention to Relistor, as it represents a core piece of the larger company’s strategy for returning to growth. Valeant still sees Relistor as a drug with $1 billion sales potential, though it may fall a bit short of its 2017 projections.

Considering only Relistor, and factoring in both the strong sales growth projections and Valeant’s re-energized commitment to sales, Progenics’ current market capitalization of less than $400 million would still be high, but not wildly so. However, when we also consider the principal drug in its pipeline, Progenics looks startlingly cheap.

Azedra On Deck

Investors’ myopic focus on Relistor sales has led many to lose track of a much more important piece of the Progenics story: Azedra.

Azedra treats malignant pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, tumors that develop within and outside the adrenal gland, respectively. These life-threatening cancers are extremely rare, with worldwide cases numbering between 2 and 8 million, and US cases numbering in the thousands.

Currently, there is no approved drug treatment for these tumors, with patients’ only option being chemotherapy and radiation. These treatments have proven to have extremely low success rates. Azedra represents a life-saving alternative, the only one on the horizon. The lack of any functional alternative, and the very limited population affected by these cancers, makes Azedra an ultra-orphan drug.

Progenics reported positive top line results in a Phase 2b trial earlier this year, and management have worked with the FDA to secure official orphan drug and fast-track status in order to accelerate Azedra’s approval process. Progenics is aiming to get the go-ahead from the FDA by the first quarter of 2018.

The current regulatory environment certainly looks to favor swift approval of Azedra. The FDA has made it clear that they intend to look kindly on fast-tracking orphan drugs, and Progenics’ management appear confident that they will see swift positive action in the near future.

Investor’s-Eye View

In the likely event Azedra is approved, Progenics will have sole control of a drug with projected peak sales of $150 million to $250 million. During the last earnings call, Progenics management made it clear that they will be moving ahead with plans for commercialization in order to be ready to launch Azedra by as early as the end of 2017. Given the absence of a viable alternative treatment, Azedra will have a virtual lock on the market for treating these rare cancers.

Given the expected high price tag per patient and small target population, Progenics would be able to conduct sales and marketing with a relatively lean team. With cash and cash alternatives worth $114 million at the end of the second quarter, Progenics has the resources to market Azedra.

There is a clear buying opportunity for both near and long-term investors. The price, still depressed from the underwhelming Relistor sales news, will begin to march upward as Azedra moves more and more into the spotlight. Progenics will be submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA this month and, on September 1, will be presenting the positive findings from their Phase 2b trial at the International Symposium of Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma.

These events will return investor attention to the importance and value of Azedra. The massive projected future earnings potential will draw broader interest as an eventual approval decision-date approaches. Accumulation in anticipation of approval will push the price upward, well before a decision is actually made.

Depending on risk tolerance and confidence in Azedra’s approval, an investor could buy now and hold until near the, as yet unannounced, approval decision date. This would be a similar move to holding Dynavax from the first quarter of 2017 to the day before its July 28 AdCom. This is a (comparatively) de-risked play, holding through an accumulation-driven price increase until near the binary event, but selling before the decision is made.

If an investor is in for the bigger gains with their attendant risks, however, then they can hold through the decision date. And chances of approval are genuinely high, given the absence of alternative treatments on the horizon and Azedra's impressive efficacy.

Adding to all this gradually improving Relistor sales numbers, we can expect the share price to strengthen over the coming months. But while Relistor may move the needle somewhat, the real catalysts will be news on Azedra. With news and attention shifting from Relistor to Azedra, we should expect to see the share price recover to close to $10.00, even before approval of the new drug.

Another Dynavax – Almost

Not everything that looks like a bargain is one, and sometimes a biotech getting battered by the market is indeed a company’s true death knell. But if you hunt for those rare stocks that have lots of cash runway, a drug that will eventually meet approval (or at least have another major shot at it), and a substantive pipeline, you can occasionally find companies that are genuinely undervalued. Sometimes the market corrects to normalcy too quickly to make much of a profit, but when it comes to smaller biotechs, information processing can be quite slow.

Dynavax was an obvious play in the first quarter of 2017. I got in at $4.10 and have ridden the wave back into the mid-teens. As an illustration of relative risk tolerance, I sold off about a third of my position in days before the FDA Advisory Committee, booking profits and hedging against the possibility, however remote, of a negative vote. A more risk-averse investor entering at the same or slightly higher level could still have made out like a bandit by exiting their entire position before the AdCom.

Now we have an opportunity with Progenics, and it presents a very similar picture. It looks less risky than Dynavax did at its bottom, and is less likely to produce quite the same sort of multiple return. However, trading at sub-$6.00 makes Progenics a rare steal that is also financially safe, with lots of cash, a solid drug already on the market, and likely forthcoming approval for another, more lucrative product.