A 'Tidal Wave' Of Lawsuits Facing Johnson & Johnson Due To The Opioid Crisis

We elaborate, update our current potential return estimate for JNJ, and present a way longs can position themselves to capture it while strictly limiting their risk.

Since then, JNJ has climbed 7.25%, but now the Financial Times warns of a "tidal wave" of lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic, and ultimately, a tobacco-sized settlement.

In March, we mentioned the opioid crisis risk for JNJ but also noted that Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 6.7% for the stock over the next several months.

A "Tidal Wave" Of Opioid Crisis Lawsuits

In an article in March we mentioned the Senate probe targeting Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and other companies about their roles in the opioid crisis. Over the weekend, the front page of the Financial Times highlighted the lawsuit risk JNJ and other drug manufacturers and distributors face. We elaborate below, and present a way JNJ longs can limit their risk over the next several months. First, a quick update on how JNJ has performed since our last article on it.

In our March article, we noted that Portfolio Armor had estimated a potential return of 6.7% for JNJ over the next several months. Since then, the stock has climbed 7.25% (Portfolio Armor generates the potential return estimates we use in Bulletproof Investing).

We were a bit surprised to see JNJ post a fractional gain Monday, after the FT's front-pager over the weekend -- Drug Groups Face 'Tidal Wave' Of Opioid Lawsuits -- (paywalled here). In that article, the FT drew parallels to the $200 billion+ tobacco settlement:

The number of officials launching legal action against drugmakers and wholesalers has soared in the past year in what some lawyers see as a harbinger of a settlement that could echo the more than $200 billion extracted from the tobacco industry in 1998. According to a Financial Times analysis, at least 30 states, cities and counties have either filed lawsuits or are formally recruiting lawyers using a process that tends to be a prelude to full-blow legal action. [...] The most commonly named as defendants include drugmakers such as Perdue Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan (AGN) and Teva (TEVA); distributors such as McKesson (MCK), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Cardinal Health (CAH); and pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS Health (CVS). [...] "It's a tidal wave," said Jodi Avergun, a lawyer at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. "If I were an executive, I would be asking how many more of these are there going to be. At every level of government in almost every state, there is a potential plaintiff."

So far, JNJ shareholders appear unconcerned by this, and Portfolio Armor remains moderately bullish on JNJ, currently estimating a potential return of about 9% between now and January. Below we'll look at a way to capture that potential upside if it happens, while strictly limiting your risk if this tidal wave of lawsuits starts weighing on the stock.

Adding Downside Protection To JNJ

We'll assume, for this example, that you are willing to tolerate a drawdown of 12% in your JNJ position over the next several months, but not more than that.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of JNJ against a greater-than-12% decline by mid-January, while not capping your potential upside at less than 9% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $1,480, or 1.11% of position value. Note that this was calculated conservative, using the ask price of the puts. As you can see below, though, this cost was partially offset by income of $350, or 0.35% of position value, from selling the call leg. That income was calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost here was $1,130, or 0.85% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of the spread.

Conclusion

We're still moderately bullish on JNJ, though it's unlikely to appear in our top names post for subscribers this week, because it's potential return isn't high enough. If you're long the stock and concerned about the opioid lawsuits, you may want to consider taking profits or adding some protection. You can use different parameters than the ones in our example if your risk tolerance is different, though the cost of your hedge may vary accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.