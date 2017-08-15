Better Dividend Growth Stock Buy Today: CVS Or Walgreens Boots Alliance?

CVS has a cheaper valuation and higher dividend yield than Walgreens Boots, while Walgreens Boots has the better dividend history.

2017 is a challenging year for both companies. Pharmaceutical margins are falling due to generic competition, and a broader downturn in the retail industry.

CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance both have long histories of raising dividends each year.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

Both CVS (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) have impressive track records of dividend growth.

CVS has increased its dividend for 14 years in a row. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots is on the list of Dividend Aristocrats, an exclusive club of 51 companies in the S&P 500, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. Walgreens Boots has increased its dividend for 42 years in a row.

Walgreens Boots has a longer streak of dividend increases going, but that doesn’t automatically make it the better stock to buy today. Both companies enjoy highly profitable business margins and strong brands. But, thanks to its lower valuation and higher dividend yield, CVS may be the better dividend growth stock right now.

Business Overview

CVS and Walgreens are giants of the pharmacy industry. CVS operates 9,700 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in clinics, and has a large pharmacy benefits management business with nearly 90 million members.

Walgreens Boots is the result of the 2014 merger of Walgreens and Alliance Boots. The deal created the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 16

Today, the combined company has over 13,000 stores in 11 countries, and nearly 400 distribution centers that supply approximately 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals.

This is a difficult time for both companies due to the challenging retail environment. Branded pharmaceuticals are under pressure from generics, which is hurting margins in an already low-margin business. In addition, retail in general is suffering from lower customer traffic.

CVS had a 3.7% decline in same-store sales over the first two quarters of its current fiscal year. Segment operating profit declined 19% in that period. Walgreens Boots has fared better than CVS thus far. Its U.S. pharmacy segment sales increased 3% in the first three quarters of its fiscal year. Segment operating profit was up 1%. Walgreens Boots has significantly outperformed CVS this year, as far as the retail side is concerned.

However, the biggest reason for CVS’ operating profit declines is elevated costs related to store closures this year. While these expenses will negatively impact CVS in 2017, growth should resume in 2018 and beyond.

Growth Prospects

Both companies have long-term growth potential, even though neither is immune from the difficulties facing the retail industry. Pressure from generics is weighing on margins, and the threat of Amazon.com (AMZN) entering the healthcare space is a further downside risk to industry margins.

That said, Walgreens Boots and CVS are still growing the top line. Walgreens Boots increased total revenue by 2.3% over the first three fiscal quarters, excluding the impact of currency exchange. CVS is halfway through its fiscal year, and grew total revenue by 3.7% in that time, thanks to the Pharmacy Benefits Management business.

Walgreens Boots’ U.S. retail business is holding up very well, and its performance is improving considerably as 2017 progresses. For example, segment revenue increased 6.3% last quarter, thanks to 3.7% growth in comparable sales.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 6

Going forward, Walgreens Boots’ U.S. retail operation stands to continue growing, due to the recent acquisition of more than 2,100 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, as well as three distribution centers, and related inventory. Walgreens Boots will spend $5.2 billion on the deal, which gives the company revenue growth opportunities, along with significant cost synergies. This will help boost earnings growth.

For 2017, Walgreens Boots expects adjusted diluted net earnings-per-share of $4.98- $5.08. The midpoint would represent 10% growth from 2016. CVS does not expect much growth at all for 2017. Adjusted earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $5.83-$5.93. At the midpoint, adjusted earnings-per-share would increase by less than 1% from last year.

However, CVS’ growth prospects are stronger than they appear. Earnings over the first half of 2017 were weighed down by over $300 million in store closure and goodwill impairment costs. CVS expects to close 70 stores in 2017. Fortunately, CVS still has an ace up its sleeve: its pharmacy benefits management business, which represents approximately 70% of the total revenue.

Pharmacy Services Segment revenue increased 9% over the first half of fiscal 2017, driven by growth in pharmacy network volumes, due to new business relationships. Pharmacy network claims processed increased 10% last quarter.

This growth has more than offset margin compression from generics. CVS expects Pharmacy Benefit Management segment operating profit to increase 5.75%-7.25% for 2017.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 31

And, it is also worth mentioning that CVS is coming off a multi-year stretch of very strong growth. Revenue increased 44% from fiscal 2012-2016. Adjusted earnings-per-share rose 63% in that time. This means CVS has faced difficult comparisons, but the long-term growth outlook is still intact. In the meantime, investors have a chance to buy CVS at a significant discount.

Valuation & Dividends

Neither Walgreens Boots or CVS is particularly expensive. CVS is a bit more appealing than Walgreens Boots for valuation and dividends.

In the past four reported quarters, Walgreens Boots had earnings-per-share of $4.86. Based on this, it has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6.

Walgreens Boots is cheap, but CVS is even cheaper. In the past four reported quarters, CVS had earnings-per-share of $5.85. Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 13.6. As a result, CVS is approximately 19% cheaper than Walgreens Boots.

In addition, CVS may have stronger dividend growth potential as well. Walgreens Boots raised its dividend by 6.7% in 2017, while CVS’s most recent increase was an 18% hike. CVS has been a high dividend growth stock, going back several years.

Source: Investor Relations

In the past five years, CVS has increased its dividend by 25% compounded annually. Walgreens Boots’ dividend growth stands at 8% in the same period. CVS has delivered dividend increases at more than three times Walgreens Boots’ dividend growth rate.

And, CVS has a higher dividend yield than Walgreens Boots, 2.5% to 2%, respectively. CVS’ dividend yield exceeds Walgreens Boots’ by roughly 50 basis points, which means CVS provides 25% more dividend income than Walgreens Boots right now.

Final Thoughts

Walgreens Boots has outperformed CVS this year, thanks to a more resilient U.S. retail operation. And, the company’s major acquisition of Rite Aid stores could keep its retail out-performance going next year. That said, CVS has a very strong PBM business to rely on.

Walgreens Boots has better growth prospects in the near-term, but CVS is likely to return to higher earnings growth next year and beyond. The market has discounted CVS because of its struggles this year, but its lower valuation and higher dividend yield could make it the better dividend growth stock to buy today. With that said, we like both CVS and Walgreens Boots at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.