Tesla: Remaining 2017 Checklist

We're about two weeks away from being two-thirds of the way through 2017. For Tesla (TSLA), it's been a great year for shareholders, but the performance of the business has not matched that of the stock. Expectations remain extremely high, with perhaps the company's biggest news coming in the next couple of months. As we approach the final third of the year, I've put together the following checklist of items for the company to accomplish.

1. Accomplish the Model 3 production ramp.

Right now, Tesla's most important item is the Model 3 production ramp. 2017 was always going to be the year for this new vehicle, even if volumes don't reach what Elon Musk initially thought they could be. In late July, the company delivered its first set of vehicles to employees and certain others, with consumers getting them in a few months if the ramp goes as follows:

(Source: Tesla Model 3 page)

Getting the vehicle to production of 5,000 units per week is the current goal, but we've seen in the past Tesla having trouble getting to lower volumes on its other vehicles. The company did just raise $1.8 billion in a new bond deal to help with the Model 3 ramp, which hopefully can help avoid further issues like the potential gigafactory ones that may have already cropped up (bold is mine), as detailed in the changing narrative from Q1 to Q2.

Q1 10-Q: Although we continue to remain on track with our progress at Gigafactory 1, given the size and complexity of this undertaking, it is possible that future events could result in the cost of building and operating Gigafactory 1 exceeding our current expectations and Gigafactory 1 taking longer to expand than we currently anticipate. In addition, we continue to expand production capacity at our Fremont Factory and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe. Q2 10-Q: While we currently believe that our progress at Gigafactory 1 will allow us to reach our production targets, our ultimate ability to do so will require us to resolve the types of challenges that are typical of a production ramp, such as those that we have experienced to date, including at Gigafactory 1. Moreover, given the size and complexity of this undertaking, it is possible that future events could result in the cost of building and operating Gigafactory 1 exceeding our current expectations and Gigafactory 1 taking longer to expand than we currently anticipate. In addition, we continue to expand production capacity at our Fremont Factory and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe.

The ultimate goal is to get the Model 3 to a production volume of 10,000 units sometime in 2018, probably late in the year, but you have to learn to crawl before you can walk. With the Chevy Bolt now available nationwide in the US and the new Nissan Leaf scheduled to be unveiled in early September, Tesla doesn't want to lose many Model 3 reservation holders to the competition. A major delay in the production ramp could prove to be a critical problem for the company, one several times larger than the Model X early flop.

2. Announce the next two major Tesla items.

One might think that the company has already done enough this year, between the launch of the Model 3 as well as the first installations of the solar roof. Well, there's still lots more to come, with perhaps the next major product announcement to be next month. Tesla is looking to unveil its all-electric semi truck, seen in the image below.

(Tesla semi image from electrek guide on the new product)

Like the solar roof, the images look cool but will the economics work? That remains to be seen. Additionally, as the company looks to start production in the next few months and then ramp over the next two years, where will the company do this all? It appears that the Fremont factory will likely be maxed out with car production, so for those waiting for announcements of more gigafactories, they may be key to the semi's future.

There is also one other major item I'm waiting to hear about, something that hasn't received much attention recently. In late 2015, one of Tesla's most bullish analysts said he would be surprised if the company didn't launch an Uber-like mobility service rather soon, with details perhaps coming before the Model 3 unveiling. While we still have not heard anything concrete, we did get the following statement when Tesla launched its self-driving hardware:

"Please note that using a self-driving Tesla for car sharing and ride hailing for friends and family is fine, but doing so for revenue purposes will only be permissible on the Tesla network, details of which will be released next year.

There really aren't any full self-driving Tesla vehicles at the moment for consumer availability, but some may say that's a minor detail. Some analysts, like the one mentioned above, have called this potential "Tesla mobility" service worth tens of billions of dollars, but we're still waiting to see what it actually is. The company has four and a half months left to unveil it, otherwise it will be added to a long list of Tesla fluff.

3. Make sure the current business doesn't stall:

Tesla came in at the lower end of its guidance for first half 2017 deliveries of its Model S and X. Management thinks it can sell more vehicles in the second half of the year, and that might be possible if it can continue to push Model 3 holders to buying the Model S instead. Unfortunately, the company still is behind a bit in its profitability goals, very evident in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

It's quite possible that Tesla loses more than a billion dollars this year, regardless of whether you are talking about GAAP or non-GAAP numbers. Regardless of sales, there are certain expenses that will be incurred, like the debt expenses for the new bonds, increased operating expenses for sales/service infrastructure for the Model 3, etc.

While the company has said overall gross margins will fall in Q3 due to early Model 3 costs, the overall loss will really depend on Model S/X sales. If orders are really accelerating and the company can approach 30,000 units in Q3, that will definitely help revenues and a chunk of that will flow to gross margins and further down the income statement, plus help earn more ZEV credits. However, if S/X sales drop towards 20,000 a quarter, the company is forced to discount heavily, and boatloads are lost on the sales of further discounted pre-owned vehicles, losses will surge and that will result in more cash burn.

4. Get bottom line estimates continuing in the right direction.

Elon Musk is on the record stating that Tesla expects to get to a 25% gross margin for the Model 3 sometime in 2018, likely a bit after the company gets past its 5,000 a week production mark. There are many that are skeptical the company can do that, considering it can barely get there with its S/X vehicles that cost anywhere from 2-5 times that amount. That guidance has helped raise estimates for next year, as seen below. We might see these numbers come down a little in the next week or so as analysts add in the recent debt deal interest costs, but you would hope the added funds allow the business to grow faster than hoped.

While a higher volume car with a lot less parts and option permutations will definitely be cheaper to make, it really depends on how many consumers load it up towards the $60,000 mark. Certain key battery materials have seen their prices soaring in the past year or two, and future price rises would crimp margins, especially on the lower end. Tesla's energy business was supposed to be a big bright spot by now, and it is bleeding heavily. We'll see more red in 2018 if the Model 3 doesn't deliver the margins Tesla is hoping for.

5. Actually deliver on one of your biggest promises.

Everyone knows that Tesla, especially CEO Elon Musk, has a history of making pie in the sky statements or giving financial guidance that turns out wildly inaccurate. Last month, I talked about one of the company's biggest announcements this year, the plan to double its superchargers this year to more than 10,000. In the chart below, you can see how weekly supercharger stall openings continue to fluctuate.

(Source: supercharge.info)

Over the past 18 weeks, the company has averaged 51 new stall openings a week, reportedly giving Tesla 6,249 supercharging connection points as of Saturday, August 12th. The problem is that Tesla needs to add almost 4,000 more of these by the end of the year, and that's only 20 weeks. Management talked about this goal in the Q2 investor letter, basically doubling down on it, so it would be nice to actually hit the mark. Unfortunately, it's hard to see it happening as the company needs to average 192 new superchargers each week for the remainder of the year, and over the past 4 months it hasn't even had a week where it added 100. If the superchargers are the one major item that separates Tesla from its competition, why does it continue to fall well behind in its expansion plans for them?

Final thoughts:

While some will argue Tesla has already accomplished a lot this year, the bulk of the year's work is yet to come. It is time to get the Model 3 out the door, with the vehicle's production ramp likely controlling the stock price over the next 3-6 months. Investors are also waiting to hear about the Tesla semi and mobility service, while the energy/solar roof products start to ramp. Given the recent bond sale success, the market seems to favor the long side at this point, but there is a lot left that could go wrong. How much Tesla accomplishes on this list will determine whether this stock soars towards $500 or drops to $250 in its next move. What do you think?

