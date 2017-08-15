IMF August Buys: The 14 Stocks Added To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

I decided to make this month's purchases on the first of August since there were several areas of value in the market that I was interested in purchasing, and no one informed me that Kim Jong Un was going to roil the market with his Guam threats a week later. One of these months, we'll get a real correction, but there's been little point in trying to time it with the monthly purchases throughout 2017. As it is, the market has already regained most of its lost ground due to the recent geopolitical noise.

August's purchases turn over a bit of a new leaf for the IMF, featuring fully four new positions, and only one foreign stock purchase on the month (a record low for me.) While the US market continues powering higher, more and more stocks are being left behind, and this rotation is creating some opportunities for bargain hunters.

For the month, there are 14 purchases total: 10 additions to existing holdings, and four new ones. Accumulated dividends haven't hit the $100 threshold yet, so there was no dividend reinvestment in this batch of buys. Here's the list for August:

Despite the elevated market overall, there are still some places to find stocks that aren't performing well lately. On net, this batch of stocks listed above has trailed the S&P 500 by a whopping 30% over the last year:

There's no guarantee of mean reversion, but a 30% discount versus the market is a nice head-start. The basket, according to Motif (the broker's) data, trades at 16x earnings and offers about a 4.5% dividend yield. That's not bad at all given market conditions, particularly since I was able to slip some blue chip positions in the basket this month without making the overall grouping too expensive on a valuation basis.

Community Banks: Back On The Agenda

After a tremendous post-Trump election night rally, financials have started to slide as a sector. Nowhere has that been more clear in the community and regional banks (QABA), where election enthusiasm has given way to the usual investor boredom with the stuffy unfollowed sector.

While community banks may not be the rock stars of investing, given their relatively cheap valuations and high dividend yields, they can be a central income-producing cornerstone of a well-constructed portfolio. Due to their low profile, they also tend to enjoy low volatility and offer steady compounding returns.

What caught my interest this month? For one, I continue to add to New York Community Bank (NYCB). After an uneventful earnings report, the stock continues to trade weakly, offering a greater than 5% dividend yield and sitting a solid 25% or so below probable fair value. While the stock certainly hasn't been exciting this year, viewed as an alternative to fixed income, this is a nice option.

I also added to my position in Kentucky First Federal (KFFB), which carries a similar rationale to New York Community Bank. In this case, KFFB looks cheap because it hasn't finished its mutual conversion process - fair value is well into the double digits, and the stock offers a stable 4.2% yield while we wait. I don't know how long it will take for the stock to reach fair value, but in a portfolio with dozens of positions, it's not a great concern to me when payday finally arrives.

In addition to those, I started positions in two regionals banks. The first of these is Arrow Financial (AROW). This is another of the classic high-quality low-risk northeast regional banks - this one hails from upstate New York. The IMF's top performing bank is Rhode Island-based Washington Trust (WASH), and I'm always happy to add more neighboring banks to the fold. Arrow shares spiked following the election but have given back nearly all their gains, thus offering a decent dip-buy opportunity:

The bank is a top performer in terms of profitability, earning more than 1% on its assets, and almost 12% on equity. It trades at 16x earnings (13x forward) and offers a more than 3% dividend yield. It's not all good news, the price/book value ratio is greater than 1.8x, suggesting a buyout is unlikely. That said, the bank is plenty profitable to produce viable total returns on its own.

The bank also was one of the strongest during the financial crisis - a key trait I look for in building my community banking portfolio - AROW stock was virtually unmoved during the 2008 mess - the stock never dropped more than 20%, and in fact closed moved higher during the time when the rest of the country's banks were gasping for air:

I also started a position in Bank of South Carolina (BKSC). This bank offers even more impressive profitability margins, with ROE coming in at almost 13%, and ROA at 1.3% - top-notch results for a small US bank. Shares are still relatively expensive, trading at over 2x book, but the PE ratio is reasonable, and the company's strong earnings performance is undeniable. Like Arrow, BKSC has sold off significantly following the November rally - in fact, it's given back the whole Trump move - putting shares back in a more decent starting price:

On a related note, I've started a position in Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS). I discussed this company in Weekend Digest #30, and since then, the situation has improved, thanks to another reasonably strong quarterly report, while the stock trades sideways. Between its low valuation, strong operation results, and massive share buyback, this stock should rip sooner or later.

Staying with financials, let's talk about REITs. Many of the most beat-up names recovered sharply this month. Thus, I'm not filling my monthly buy-list with retail REITs as I had been doing previously. However, one name has trailed the recovery, so I'm adding more. That company is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - a strong operator whose shares haven't rallied back enough yet as the much-hyped Amazon-apocalypse trade goes into reverse. Also in REITs, I added to my position in Public Storage (PSA).

Shares of San Juan Royalty (SJT) were getting hammered lately as the price of natural gas slid. That's all well and good, the stock makes huge swings based on mostly noise (such as dividend payouts from income earned months ago - which caused the last spike). The real story here is that the company's future (discounted) flow of royalties is probably worth $9-$10 based on today's pricing environment, and a change in operator of the royalty field is likely to increase the amount of drilling that occurs on SJT's land. Subsequent to August 1st, SJT stock has roared higher, so you might not want to chase here.

Finally, let's turn to food and beverages. The restaurant stocks remain beleaguered - so I added to my positions in Brinker (EAT) and DineEquity(DIN). See previous articles, I don't have anything further to add to either of those at this point.

Within packaged foods, I added to the McCormick & Company (MKC) position. I also started a position in Conagra Brands (CAG) - I have a full public report here.

I should mention that I still prefer Hormel Foods (HRL) in this sector, however within the IMF, I differentiate companies purchased with my capital from companies purchased with dividend reinvestments. HRL stock is a dividend-funded position, so I can't add more of my own funds to it. (In this way, over the years, I can track what portion of my portfolio's gains came from dividends versus starting capital).

Sticking with consumer staples, my final two purchases on the month were alcohol companies. With Diageo exploding higher, I'm interested in adding to my positions in the laggards before the whole sector takes off. Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) has slid back after the aborted takeover offer. It's not especially cheap here (but when is it?), but ultimately this company is worth a lot more to a private buyer than shares are going for today. This is still a safe harbor in an overvalued market.

And the one foreign stock purchase of the month is in Chile's Vina Concha & Toro (VCO). The stock is only up a few percent since my recommendation last year, hampered by bad weather. That said, I stand by my $45-$50 price target, offering sharp upside from the recent $32 quote, along with a substantial dividend in the meantime.