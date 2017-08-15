Consequences Of Amazon's Inevitable Move To Improve Whole Foods' Efficiencies

Funding the acquisition via debt will put pressure on Amazon to make the needed changes without too much disruption.

Most crucial element is whether or not the steps taken by Amazon cause same-store sales to drop further in the short term.

Steps will have to be taken because of the weakening results of Whole Foods.

There will probably be less autonomy at individual stores than in the past.

source: Finsbury

As the date gets closer for the merger of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), it's increasingly obvious some big changes are in store for the upscale food retailer. It has been struggling to grow and retain its former customer base, and the very thing that makes it appealing to its existing customer base may be what has caused much of the decline and loss of foot traffic.

So when Amazon starts working on making the stores more efficient and profitable, how the existing customer base and employees respond will determine the short term performance of the company. When talking short-term performance, I mean over the next couple of years.

That there will be a clash of cultures is a given. How Amazon management handles the changes with determine the level of the clash. Also, how Amazon views the problems that have to be overcome to return Whole Foods to an upward growth trajectory will also affect the depth and length of the changes that must be implemented.

Retaining Whole Foods CEO John Mackey had to be part of the strategy of Amazon to help ease the transitional period ahead.

Funding Whole Foods acquisition

Even after Amazon announced it was going to issue as much as $16 billion in debt to fund the acquisition of Whole Foods, it received a positive response from Moody’s Investors Service, which assigned the deal a Baa1 rating, and upgraded its credit outlook for the tech giant to positive from stable.

Moody’s Vice President Charlie O’Shea wrote in a note, that it

“...reflects our view that despite the increase in debt, the Whole Foods acquisition is an immediate credit positive for the company on a variety of fronts. Whole Foods provides Amazon with greater scale and a crucial brick-and-mortar presence in a segment where it has been trying to grow, and the almost 500 existing Whole Foods locations can be utilized to expand food delivery, as well as provide pickup points for online orders of any type.”



What remains to be seen after the debt has to start being paid down is if Amazon can widen margins and boost earnings while accelerating growth. Margins are thin in any grocery business, even an upscale one like Whole Foods.

If Amazon struggles to do that, it will have an impact on the overall margin and earnings of the company, and even AWS will struggle to make up the shortfall.

Unless Amazon completely drops the ball on its work to boost efficiencies, I don't see this as being a huge problem further out. On the other hand, if it surprises and is able to navigate the cultural differences better than I think it can, it could surprise in the short term and gain immediate performance benefits from the deal.



The primary metrics to watch will be same-store sales, margins and earnings, measured against the cost of servicing the new debt.

Where the company cultural challenges lie

The differences in Amazon's and Whole Food's cultures like primarily in autonomy and the focus by Whole Foods on loyalty of its workers. Both of those could be part of the performance problem of the food retailer, where loyalty, to a degree, could disregard performance - and where too much autonomy could result in weaker performance from store management that may not be as skilled in some stores.

With Amazon being more performance oriented and seeking more consistency and stability, it's almost certain that will be part of the changes Whole Foods will experience after the takeover.

I'm convinced this can't be avoided because Whole Foods has been under performing, and these are part of the reason - although there are others as well.

What I'm looking for is how aggressive Amazon is in implementing the changes. It could decide to take it slow and allow the pace of employee attrition as part of its strategy, or it could just forget the honeymoon stage and go right at it.

Looking at Amazon's history, it's likely the more aggressive approach will be taken, and that would mean some probable short-term pain and probably some negative press from disgruntled employees at Whole Foods.

The short term pain

Because Amazon is going to finance the deal with debt, it'll of course add to the costs of doing business. Assuming the company does go for quick change, that will probably mean some pressure on the stock as it works through the maze of problems at Whole Foods.

Not all of the news will be negative though, as we're sure to hear some from Amazon on some ways it'll work the physical locations into its existing business. The most obvious would be pickup points for online sales.

My view is the changes will be difficult at first, and the media will cover the struggles to absorb Whole Foods into the Amazon culture. That, accompanied with the cost of the debt, will probably put downward pressure on the share price of Amazon.

On the other hand, if Whole Foods is motivated to prove itself under the umbrella of Amazon's overall management, it could surprise to the upside if some tweaks are implemented that generate more revenue and boost same-store foot traffic and sales - tweaks that aren't overly disruptive to the culture of Whole Foods.

Conclusion

How I see this playing out is Amazon isn't likely to wait to make the changes Whole Foods needs to return to growth. For that reason there will be some cultural strain and disruption that could have a negative impact on the performance of Whole Foods and Amazon.

Some customers and employees used to doing business in the way they have been, will likely resist the changes, causing some immediate negative consequences on foot traffic and sales, along with the announcements of employees leaving the company. Some of them could be key employees, making it a media event.

If Amazon surprises and takes a more relaxed approach, then the problems that Whole Foods has been struggling with will continue on. That would in turn weigh on Amazon, which now has to pay down the costs associated with the debt it is taking on to make the acquisition.

Either way, the most likely scenario is for some growing pains during the early part of the corporate marriage. If Amazon goes aggressive, the immediate pain could be severe and public, but it wouldn't take as long to work through as it will if they go a more relaxed and long-term route.

The least likely scenario will be for Whole Foods to quickly surprise to the upside. That would mask a lot of the problems that would be focused on if it continues to under perform after the deal is consummated.

Long term I'm looking forward to see what Amazon does to improve the performance of Whole Foods. In the short term the medicine is probably going to be difficult going down, and cause some negative responses from those that are entrenched in the old ways of doing things that were causing Whole Foods' problems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.