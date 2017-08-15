Flexible Solutions International's (FSI) CEO Dan O'Brien on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Dan O’Brien - CEO

Analysts

Stephen Weinstein - ITG Investment Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Flexible Solutions International Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Dan O’Brien. Please go ahead, sir.

Dan O’Brien

Thank you. Good morning. This is Dan O’Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions.

The Safe Harbor provision, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time-to-time in the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Welcome to the second quarter call. Before focusing on our financials, I'd like to talk about our recovery from the fire, our product lines and what we think might occur over the next several quarters. The fire at Taber was unfortunate. However, we received a total of CAD5.7 million from our insurance and may receive additional funds in Q3 after all details of the equipment we lost have been reviewed by our insurer.

The heat saver liquid pool cover is back in production and serving our worldwide customer base. The property is clean, but because the bids to rebuild were unreasonably high, we intend to find an existing building to buy instead. The property where the fire took place will be sold when a reasonable offer is received.

The NanoChem division NCS represents most of the revenues of FSI. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid called TPA for short, a biodegradable protein with many valuable uses. NCS also manufactures SUN 27 and N Savr 30, which are used to reduce nitrogen fertilizer loss from soil.

TPA is used in agriculture to significantly increase crop yield, the method of action is by a slowing crystal growth between fertilizer IMs and other IMs present in the soil, resulting in fertilizer remaining available longer for the plant to use. The attraction between the TPA and the fertilizer ions also reduces fertilizer run off. Keeping fertilizer more easily available for crops to use results in better yield with the same level of fertilization.

TPA in agriculture is a unique economic situation for all links in the sales to end user chain. They are good profits for manufacturer through to the distribution system to the grower, yet the grower still earns a great profit from the extra crops he produces with the same land, but no extra fertilizer.

TPA is also a biodegradable way of treating oil field water to prevent pipes from plugging with mineral scale. Our sales into this market are well established, are growing steadily, but can be subject to temporary reductions when production is cut back or when platforms are shut down for reconditioning.

A simple explanation of TPA’s effect is that it prevents the scaling of minerals that are part of the water fraction of oil as it exits the water formation. The scale must be prevented to keep the oil recovery pipes from clogging.

Used as a biodegradable addictive and fracking fluid, TPA has the same positive effect on the pipes, but is also known to reduce the scale plugging inside the rock pores and increase the flow of oil and gas to the pipes from the rock. Many alternative chemicals are used to prevent pore plugging and TPA is the biodegradable choice.

SUN 27 and N Savr 30, RR nitrogen conservation products, nitrogen is a critical fertilizer, but it's subject to loss through bacterial breakdown, evaporation and soil runoff. Both our nitrogen products are becoming well-respected.

SUN 27 is used to conserve nitrogen from attack by soil [backtrail], while N Savr 30 is directed towards nitrogen retention loss through leaching and evaporation. Both our nitrogen products are equal to or better than the competing products and we have compelling pricing.

There has been a recent interest from a new customer who could become quite large. If we're successful in earning this new business, it will begin to show in Q4 2017.

WaterSavr, we're continuing our efforts in the U.S., Turkey, Africa, Chile, Brazil, parts of East Africa, East Asia and Australia. This could be the breakthrough year. We like to illustrate the potential of WaterSavr and using it on Lake Mead for six months a year would save 166,000-acre feet per year, which converts to 56 billion gallons.

It's not just water, WaterSavr can have huge effects on city water budgets. now exceed $1,000 per acre foot in many California cities and the total cost of saving an acre foot using WaterSavr is less than $200. So obviously WaterSavr can reduce losses in reservoirs by a couple feet on every acre. So, this is a big deal.

The City of San Diego has finished the extra research they decided to do after our very successful trial, which we reported earlier this year. We expect to see the results in the next few weeks and hope this will be the last hurdle before purchase. Every year that the City of San Diego does not use WaterSavr the city is wasting $12 million $14 million of taxpayer funds.

Q2 and the rest -- Q3 actually, and the rest of 2017; EX10, which is our brand name for TPA for agricultural use has peak uptake in Q1 but significant sales on into Q2. The crop cycle was delayed in many parts of the U.S. this spring. So EX10 uptake continued firmly into Q2. There will be fewer sales in Q3 and then uptake begins in the fourth quarter for the 2018 crop season.

SUN 27 and N Savr 30 the nitrogen conservation products for agriculture, we've also initiated a sales program into Latin America. This is a countercyclical marketplace to the North American market and it's showing strong interest in our nitrogen products. The sales have begun on a very small amount and we expect them to increase quarterly throughout the year.

Our goal is substantial growth through the next four to six quarters and for these products and annual bulge in sales during Q1 each year when U.S. sales are normally booked.

Growth in oil field use of TPA is driven by our worldwide sales efforts and its likely increased rig counts in America should lead to greater sales into the U.S. industry, while oil price and the stability in the 45 to 50 per barrel range could result in increased international sales as customers refocus on production growth.

WaterSavr had a $50,000 sale of Mauritius in Q1 and this bodes well for the whole year. The Brazil sale in Q2 was in the low six figures and initial contract is being negotiated in Honduras for delivery late in the year and larger ones are progressing in South Africa and Turkey.

Recent trial results that showed savings of 45% in Southern California may result in sales in Q3. Water costs are now so high in parts of SoCal that WaterSavr is able to cut water acquisition budgets by a factor of several 100% more than the WaterSavr cost even in winter months when the evaporation is lower.

We're still comfortable predicting that full year 2017 revenue will increase significantly compared to 2016, once accounting for the discontinued ECOSAVR operations. We also expect the profits and operating cash flow will continue to increase. The usual warning applies and we can't control customer behavior, shipping dates, weather, crop pricing, oil platform maintenance and the other variables of our business. So quarterly results will be unlikely to form a straight line on our graph.

The highlights of the financial results, sales for the quarter increased 26% to $4.72 million compared to $3.73 million in Q2 '16. The result is a profit of $274,000 or $0.02 per share in the '17 period compared to a gain of $561,000 or $0.05 a share in '16.

The major factors that reduced profits were the accounting treatment of the fire remediation costs and increases in raw material costs. Over several more quarters, the fire accounting will have unusual and unpredictable effects on our financials. The effects should be less and less over time.

We're working to increase our pricing to customers so that selling prices reflect the higher raw material costs we must pay. This will proceed over the remainder of the year. Share count in Q2 2017 was not significantly different due to the effects of the January '16 buyback being now a full year old.

Working capital is now $12.1 million and we have $6.3 million in cash on hand and a letter of credit with Harris Bank of Chicago. We're confident that we can execute our growth plans with our existing capital.

FSI provides a non-GAAP measure useful for judging year-over-year success. Operating cash flow is arrived at by removing taxes, interest, depreciation, option expenses and onetime items from the statement of operations. For the half year ending June '17, operating cash flow was $1.97 million or $0.17 a share compared to $2.5 million or $0.22 a share for first half '16.

The '16 and '17 numbers are based on shares outstanding that are less than 1% different now that the 2016 share back is more than a year old and the detailed information on how to reconcile GAAP with operating cash flow numbers is included in our news release of August 14, that was yesterday.

The insurance recovery from the Taber fire had a large effect on our GAAP results in the first half. Additional recoveries, purchase of new building tax adjustments, depreciation on the new building and the amounts received already will affect our GAAP financials until Q1 2019. This is the period allowed by Canadian tax law before a final tax occurs on any profits from an insured event.

It's highly probable that our deferred, excuse me, highly probable that our deferred tax asset, when you see the balance sheet will offset any tax owing on the insurance recovery. We think the GAAP financials combined with the operating cash flow numbers give a clearer view of our success until the effects of accounting for the insurance recovery are over.

The text of the speech will be available on our website by Wednesday, August 16 and emails or fax copies can be requested from Jason Bloom at 1-800-661-3560; or jason@flexiblesolutions.com. Thank you.

And the floor is open for questions. Will the moderator please give the instructions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] We'll take our first question from Stephen Weinstein. Please go ahead.

Stephen Weinstein

Hi. I actually had a few questions. First one, very nice quarter. So, first question, sorry, I just missed this on the call. When do you expect for the deferred tax asset to be monetized?

Dan O’Brien

The 2019 first quarter is when we do our final accounting to the Canadian tax authorities. The tax asset is in our Canadian operations. So, I would expect that there will be some use of the tax asset in 2018 and the remainder will be consumed in 2019.

Stephen Weinstein

Okay. Awesome. And then my only other question was on the cost of goods this quarter. The 10-Q said that it was mainly higher because of increased costs from not having the Taber plan. I just was wondering if you could add some more descriptions to that?

Dan O’Brien

No. I would -- that was a Q1 statement. Then second quarter we're seeing additional costs for our raw materials purchased outside of North America. So that has been significant in the quarter and it's up to us now to push the costs onwards to the customers over a period of time.

Stephen Weinstein

Got it. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] And it appears we have no further questions at this time.

Dan O’Brien

Thank you all for joining me this morning. I will be back with you in November and all the best to you until then. Good bye.

Operator

This does conclude today's program. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.