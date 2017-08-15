Descartes Systems Group Acquires MacroPoint For Transportation Network

Descartes is continuing its strategy of acquiring the necessary pieces to build out its Global Logistics Platform, in order to serve increasingly-technology driven logistics market.

MacroPoint has developed a freight visibility system that serves more than 2 million trucks and drivers.

Descartes Systems Group has acquired MacroPoint for $107 million in cash and stock.

Quick Take

Logistics technology company Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) has announced the acquisition of MacroPoint for $107 million in cash and stock.

MacroPoint has developed an electronic transportation network that provides enterprises with the location of truck and related assets.

Descartes has been executing a fairly active strategy to acquire the capabilities that it needs to build out its Global Logistics Network, as it seeks to provide all the pieces for corporate-run and third-party logistics providers in a changing, technology driven environment.

Target Company

Cleveland, Ohio-based MacroPoint was founded in 2011 to provide a data-driven trucking transportation network to enterprises seeking to track the status and location of their trucks and payloads.

Management is headed by CEO Bennett Adelson, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously president of his own consulting firm.

Below is a brief overview video about MacroPoint’s freight visibility system:

(Source: MacroPoint)

The firm’s main offering is a tracking solution custom designed to increase freight visibility and provide predictive analytics to enable what it calls, ‘Manage by Exception’ capabilities.

Customers include JB Hunt, UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) and the system currently tracks more than 2 million trucks and drivers.

MacroPoint raised one known financing round, a$44 million funding in late 2016 by Susquehanna Growth Equity.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Descartes paid a total of $107 million, comprised of $87 million in cash and $20 million in common stock.

MacroPoint had annualized revenues of$12.5 million, so Descartes paid a Price/Sales multiple of 8.56x.

Given MacroPoint’s significant network size and marquee customer base, this multiple doesn’t seem unreasonable, although it isn’t cheap.

As Descartes CEO Edward Ryan stated in the deal announcement,

Descartes has a successful history of electronically connecting transportation providers to transportation brokers, logistics intermediaries and shippers to share data, automate processes, and run more efficiently. With this experience, we appreciate the unique value of a network-based business focused on the transportation industry with a track record of high revenue growth, high recurring revenues and profitability. We're excited to have MacroPoint join the Global Logistics Network so that we can jointly deliver even more value to the logistics and supply chain community.

Descartes plans to combine the MacroPoint Control Tower Platform with its growing Global Logistics Network to provide a greater number of customers with the best visibility into truckload shipment location as well as predictive technologies that help estimate arrival time.

Additionally, the system will ‘provide transportation brokers and shippers with predictive freight capacity to help identify early opportunities for additional freight moves.’

This will help enhance system offerings that can improve customer bottom lines by making their operations more efficient.

I previously wrote about a Descartes acquisition, when it acquired ShipRush in May 2017. Descartes is continuing an active acquisitions strategy, so much so that it has a dedicated acquisitions listing page showing its history of transactions.

I can’t fault the company’s approach, certainly not by the rising share price, as a recent one-year chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The stock continues to rise, even when the company misses on earnings and revenue, so management must be doing the right things.

Certainly from an acquisition standpoint, the deals Descartes has been making are well within its core focus.

While it did not acquire MacroPoint cheaply, the potential synergies as it builds out its Global Logistics Network initiative are potentially compelling, as customers demand the latest technology to optimize their operations as they work to grow revenues and cut costs in a highly competitive transportation market.

I view the deal as a definite positive for the medium-term for Descartes.

