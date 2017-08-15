Heritage Nola Bancorp Is A Recent Mutual Conversion At 86% Of Book With Excess Capital

Today's stock is a bank that has very recently undergone a mutual conversion. By way of background (and those who are familiar with mutual conversions can skip the next 2 paragraphs) a mutually owned bank is a rather peculiar beast. Essentially, it is a bank where there are no shareholders, only depositors. The bank is then run for the benefit of the depositors, who may also receive dividends. Now, as with many in things in life, incentives matter. A bank where the shareholders are mostly unsophisticated and have very small stakes, which isn't able to provide its management any stock-based incentive compensation (so they care about profits) can sometimes have issues focusing on profitability. It is also harder for mutually owned institutions to raise capital, as they can't issue new stock.

Enter the mutual conversion, where a mutually held bank converts into one owned by stockholders. Now, given the manner in which these institutions were previously held, there isn't really anyone to pay the proceeds of an initial public offering [IPO] to. So the proceeds from the IPO go onto the balance sheet, and the new shareholders own the company, which now has all their money. This is a great deal, as effectively the new shareholders have the company and their money.

Today's write-up is on a (very) recent conversion to mutual status, the Heritage Nola Bancorp (OTCPK:HRGG). To do the conversion, they formed a new holding company, hence the "Bancorp." The holding company will have precisely two assets - 100% of the shares of Heritage Bank, and a bunch of cash, some of which they are loaning to employees to buy shares.

Heritage Bank is a very small outfit. They have two branches, both of which are just north of Lake Pontchartrain in the suburbs of New Orleans. They are conveniently located near the major routes over Lake Pontchartrain to the northern suburbs, but with only two branches they are undeniably sub-scale.

This lack of scale has shown up in their results, which have been profitable, but not very exciting. As you can see below, the company has reasonable net interest margins of slightly over 3%. (Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total assets). Thus, they are earning a reasonable return on their lending. However, this return is being overwhelmed by their non-interest expenses. Essentially, the bank's balance sheet is too small to leave a significant profit after covering the fixed expenses.

However, that balance sheet is about to change with the offering. The company had $9.5 MM of equity prior to the offering, and because the maximum number of shares were purchased in the offering, they will receive an additional $15.3 MM. Additionally, $2.0 MM of stock is being acquired by employee benefit plans and the stock purchase plan. The holding company is lending the employees this money and will forgive a portion of the loan each year, so they can't count it as equity. Thus, the total equity after the deal will be $22.8 MM. This increase in capital will allow the bank to expand its balance sheet by either making additional loans or purchasing mortgage backed securities. This should improve their operating income.

Even if their operating income doesn't materially improve, a profitable bank can be reasonably valued based on its balance sheet. The current share price of $11.80 yields a market capitalisation of $19.5 MM, which yields a price/book ratio of 86%.

The company is profitable, but its return on average assets is <0.5%, which is relatively low for a bank, where a reasonable target is a return on average assets of ~1%. This presentation (slightly dated, but still relevant) suggests banks in that profitability band have sold for an average of 133% of book value, which suggests a long term price target of $18.34 per share based on the $13.79 book value.

I say long term, because the biggest reason this opportunity exists is time arbitrage. Generally speaking, mutual conversions are not allowed to sell themselves for 3 years after they convert for regulatory reasons. Thus, while this business is sub-scale and should be consolidated into a larger institution, that won't happen for at least three years. I think it is wise to budget for a bit longer, as they management isn't indicating a strong preference to sell. As an example, they incorporated in Maryland which has strong anti-takeover provisions, which is a potential deterrent to activists. Still, given insiders will own insufficient stock to block a deal, and small banks are regular activist targets, I would expect this bank to be sold (or actively for sale with a price response) within 4 years from now. If you assume they earn nothing during that time, including interest on their new money, that would provide an 11.7% compounded return on a low risk position.

If, on the other hand, you assume the company earns only a 5% return on their newly raised capital and sells at the same 133% of book in 4 years, that would imply $3.5 MM in increased earnings, or $4.2 MM when you add earnings at their 2016 run-rate. Thus, book value at the end of 2021 would be forecast at $27.0 MM. At the same 133% of book value that suggests a share price at that time of $21.72, or a 16.5% compounded return over a 4 year period. I quite like that upside given the strong downside potential from the book value here.

I also think there are qualitative reasons why this bank is likely to become more valuable. The biggest is a scale argument. With $100 MM in assets, they are well below the $1B size that is generally considered the minimum efficient level. However, this new capital will allow them to increase their size materially. Increased size would help them better absorb their fixed costs. As an example, the compensation to their top 3 officers and their board of directors was 16.7% of their non-interest expenses in 2016, and more than triple the earnings. If the bank can increase its turnover while holding these expenses, the potential earnings accretion is material.

The other reason I think the bank is an attractive takeover target is its geographic location. Many small banks are located in small towns in the middle of nowhere, which are generally not attractive locations for larger banks looking to expand. However, these branches are in a major metro area, which significantly expands the base of potential acquirers.

Finally, the employee stock ownership plan I mentioned above makes the bank likely to sell, as insiders who are likely to control the process will get large grants of stock. This provides them with a chance to potentially become permanently well-off by selling the bank.

In conclusion, I would just say that this strikes me as an extremely low downside investment. It is likely one that will require patience, which is something the market generally has in very short supply. Thus, in many ways, this is a form of time horizon arbitrage, as the returns are very likely to be satisfactory, but the time frame for earning those returns is uncertain.

