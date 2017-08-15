Spine Injury Solutions' (SPIN) CEO Bill Donovan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SPIN) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 4:20 PM ET

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to the Spine Injury Solutions’ Second Quarter 2017 Investors Conference Call. Excuse me for my voice. But today we have Dr. Donovan, will be on Board for John Bergeron; and our new Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jeff Cronk.

Let me turn it over right now to John Bergeron, the Chief Financial Officer for Spine, he can do the disclaimer. We can start the call.

John Bergeron

This presentation includes forward-looking statements as determined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include general, economic, and business conditions, the ability to acquire and develop specific projects, the ability to fund operations, healthcare service demands, changes in healthcare practices, government regulations, and other factors over which the Company has little or no control. The Company does not intend and is not obligated to update publicly any forward-looking statements. The contents of this presentation should be considered in conjunction with the warnings and cautionary statements contained in the Company’s recent filings with the SEC.

Bill Donovan

Slide – this – good afternoon. This is Dr. Bill Donovan, CEO. Welcome to our Q2 2017 conference call. With me today is John Bergeron, CFO; myself and Dr. Jeff Cronk, COO.

Before we get into the financial numbers, I’d like to discuss several issues affecting healthcare in general in Spine Injury Solutions in particular. I’ve mentioned this before, reimbursement is down for all doctors due to Affordable Care Act and now Trumpcare.

Number two, most total joints and spine surgery cases are now being done in Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The reason I’m bringing this is Jeff Cronk is going to talk about injury help centers and it’s really a office that has the ability to do major surgery, diagnostic workups, and so forth in one location. And Jeff will talk about these injury help centers and how we’re going to blend this is in with the affiliated director groups. And because of the changes in technology in many of these spine cases, and so forth can be done in ASCs, or Ambulatory Surgery Centers we’re going to talk about MIS, which is minimally invasive surgery, we’re going to talk about laser spine surgery, we’re going to talk about diagnostics. Well these are all going to be centered in a hub type environment.

Let’s go back to Page 5 the backwards about spine injury. As we’ve mentioned many times the code assessed PIN, that we delivered turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons and other healthcare providers for patients with musculo spine injuries resulting from work or automobile accidents. What spine pain does is we pre – we’re a funding company for these diagnostics and invasive surgical procedures. We believe by facilitating early treatment through affiliated doctors, we believe the health condition can be prevented from escalating injured victims, patients can be quickly placed on the road to recovery. Through our affiliate program, we foster reasonable, necessary and appropriate treatment. Next slide.

Since spine injuries started – next slide. We’ve performed almost 9,000 diagnostic procedures and have paid out over $9 million dollars in funding for these procedures. And we’ve collected to date about $17 million. So we’ve funded $9 million, we’ve collected $17 million and there’s an additional approximately $6 million in the pre-settlement phase. With the addition of Jeff into as the COO, we feel that we can now really focus on the affiliated centers. And we’ve mentioned in the past 10 months to 12 months, over the next 18 months and given Jeff a little leeway and say in 18 months to 24 months.

However, in order for us to execute this expansion, we’re going to have to do some debt financing, probably $2 million to $3 million. In the last seven years we’ve raised in debt financing over $3 million and everyone has been paid off that was due to be paid. So I feel that we have a strong record, however, there are no assurances that this financing can be obtained.

The next slide. The last quarter we talked about an advisory board, a professional advisory board. Larry Tylka, who’s a practicing attorney is the first member. And we’re getting very close to a second member. We also said that we were looking for a COO. And we made an announcement today and I’m very pleased to have Dr. Jeffery Cronk on this call. Someone who’s been on our Board of Directors for the past two years. And with some convincing – Jeff is very excited about being on Board. He obviously understands the value of a public company and he also understands the value of our proprietary video technology. And I’m going to have Jeff speak later in this call, with the focus on the affiliated centers and these injury help centers.

Next slide. We’re now going to the second part of the agenda is going to be doing with financials. But as we look and before – on the spine injury solutions on that last page, at the top it says video transparency is always the best solution. And when we said that three years ago everybody thought we were crazy. Well video technology and transparency has leading confront center right now.

And here’s John Bergeron, who will go over the financials. John?

John Bergeron

Thank you Dr. Donovan. It was a relatively quiet quarter for us with an emphasis on looking at adding additional affiliates. We did spend a little bit of extra money on trying to promote our Quad Video HALO. So if you look at the at the snapshots real quick, the shareholder equity standard $2.5 million, with current assets and liabilities at $1.7 million. We have an approximate market cap at $0.24 about $5 million. Next slide please.

As you can see the revenue was down a little bit. Bill was concentrating more on finding some additional facilities, he did a lot of traveling which kind of resulted in fewer revenue. The gross margin is still strong, it’s up from three points from last year, the $417,000 about eight – $417,000 of SG&A, $85,000 of that is non-cash, the rest of it is pretty much self-explanatory, it’s not even a $0.01 per share earnings. Next slide please.

As you can see, we still have enough cash and we still have enough money on the line to conduct our business. We do have some debt that will be renegotiated in the third quarter of this year. I don’t expect there’d be any problems. We still have equity over $20 million. And I think that’s pretty much says what it is. And with that I’ll return it back to Bill.

Bill Donovan

On the screen now you see up at the top is the video transparency is always the best solution. Let’s review the historical growth dealing with cases and collections. Obviously that green tower over to the right it’s just about where we collected more than $17 million right now because this is at the end of Q2. But the cases have continued to increase and with significant collections the model works. And in a seven-year history only 3.9% of the cases went completely south with no collections. And we feel this percentage will stay similar as we go to the future.

Next slide. On this slide we’re talking about cases and procedures. If you go back seven years, the case numbers and procedure numbers were fairly close, but now you notice to the right there’s more procedures per cases because we’re attracting the bigger cases. In the bigger cases the video documentation and transparency is so important. And the other thing that’s important is 75% of these procedures have come from four cities with a population under 150,000 citizens. We’re targeting this niche market the big, big cities can be a problem in dealing with the economics with doctors, and so forth. But there is – there are a lot of cases in these midsize cities. Next slide.

We want to – I’m just going to review quickly with a quiet video. So there may be some people on here that has not seen or heard from us before, but there’s competitors out there sorta, but we’re completely different. And when I say a competitor, it would be like GoPro where you wear the camera on your surgical hat or use loops with video, well we’re totally different. We have a system that’s been put together, it works. We have a patent, we have a CE Mark, we have applied for a European patent and I think what’s important is surgeons are looking for high quality video that can be seen from different areas and angles.

On this particular slide we show it with four different angles. But you can have it at six different, you can have it at two, you can have it at 12. But as we’re focusing on these injury help centers, where spine surgery is going to be done and many of this will be MIS, or minimally invasive surgery, where a scope is used, where we can then tap the video from the scope and it would bring up, it would show X-rays, it would show the actual disk herniation, and so forth. And this is why in addition to the QVH that you see on the slide now, we have the RX, which in some situations will be used just for open surgery.

We’re also looking in these injury help centers where you would actually have a QVH like this with a CRM and an RX where the patients first have diagnostics with a QVH and then documentation with the RX for the open surgical procedure. And the real future of spine surgery is minimally invasive spine surgery and the laser spine surgery. And that’s where we’re focusing a lot of with the injury help centers. Next slide.

The components obviously are the hi-def cameras, we’re getting much smaller size cameras now about the size of your thumb. We have a good LED light which shows right on to the area where you’re doing the diagnostic procedure. And then we have an adjustable, circular clamp that attaches to the X-ray machine and we can put any type of recording device onto this system. And the pattern is a circular, adjustable band that you can attach any type of recording device. Next slide.

And as we’ve put the components together in many situations we’ll use a HALO Cart 27” monitor. And this is the real part of the deal that separates us from everything else because as we’re doing the diagnostic procedure it goes straight into the Internet, into a secured space and we’re able to protect it there and if necessary compress it bring it and put it into a DVD if that’s what the doctor wants. We use the barcode scanner and then each procedure we do a typical written surgical consents, but we also do a video surgery consents. And the patients they love it. And the documentation is really topnotch. And as we’re doing procedures no matter where ever, we’re in contact with David and his team down by NASA, they can remotely monitor and fix any problems that come up. So it’s a huge gain in technology. And we’re looking at some newer things that we’re going to incorporate. And we’ll talk about those as we implement them. Next slide.

If we try to compare us with other systems, nobody has what we have. Documentation is really topnotch. We don’t interfere with the doctor doing whatever he’s in the process of doing. So we have good quality films, patients are awake. And as you can see on the screen right now, this patient is on her tummy, the box, the left upper quadrant box, you can see her dark hair, you can see the C-Arm above it and you can see the video cameras. The doctor has now prepped the area. And there’s two people, the one on the right is the doctor who is going to be doing the procedure and the person on the left is the X-ray tech. And the X-ray tech is monitoring the positions of the cameras. She’s so using the X-ray machine, which is shown in the right lower quadrant. So the left lower quadrant the doctor now is ready to inject the needle and the right lower quadrant shows the needle going into place. So we’re now seeing the body in the outside and the inside. The patient is awake and it’s audio-visual.

So we’re picking up any response verbally. And you can see how the doctor can feel very comfortable seeing the patient with four different views. So the needles in place, whatever procedure he’s doing and this happens to be an epidural – interlaminar epidural block. So it really got provides good documentation. And if you want to zero in and enlarge a particular quadrant, that can be done. We’re working with some other methods to show it’ll be for the RX for sure, that causes spinal cord monitoring, and so forth. So we’re able to add in anything that’s in an electronic file, we can capture the video, and so forth.

So here the doctor is now doing a second procedure, and this is a nerve block procedure. And you can see the patient moving her hip, so she’s having some discomfort and pain, which is documented on the audio. So this once again gives you we feel the QVH, in this particular case is recording in four different views and it gives everybody a true representation of what this patient is going through. Next slide. We’ll let the patient finish having her procedure.

How do we compare with the other systems? Well we’re not a GoPro, that’s for sure. We have a system that is really secure and our key is that when the video is being produced it’s not kept locally, it’s piped high-speed into secure real-time HD directly to the Cloud box.com and stored in an affiliate designated account. Access to this account is controlled by QVH. So if you’re a doctor and you’re trying to do videos and get the videos back, but you don’t want to pay us for the use of the machine, you’re not going to get it. But QVH controls the access in and out of the cloud. And we know, we’ve learned this that all attorneys plaintiff defense doesn’t matter, they’re aware of what QVH does. The patient’s love it. They know your best docs, who are comfortable doing a video, they like that. They know only necessary procedures will be done. And if the patient does experience pain, just like on this case we had, it’s documented by the audiovisual components. Next slide.

I’m really excited now to get into the affiliate network and the injury help centers. For those who don’t know, Jeff Cronk is a terrific person, very focused, very smart. We’ve known each other for some time now. He’s been on our Board of Directors for the last two years. And he and I have spent many hours on the phone talking how do we make our documentation better, how do we help? How do we help the whole ecosystem involved? So it is truly a pleasure to have Jeff involved with the company as our COO. And I would like Jeff now as he’s going to talk about a couple slides. But Jeff give everybody your background. Jeff was a practicing chiropractor. He is in education now. He already got his JD. But Jeff gives our investors a feeling for you have will have come from how you envision what we have and how together we can really help patients with these type injuries.

So everyone this Dr. Jeff Cronk. He’s one of the super docs. Jeff?

Jeff Cronk

Okay great. Thank you very much Bill. I appreciate the intro and of course I appreciate the being involved, and now coming on and taking a greater role at the company. Over the next quarter you’re going to see us build something out that we’ll call the center of injury health. And it’s the hub, it’s the hub that Bill has been talking about and what I got so excited about my background as Bill has stated, I was a treating doctor for 17 years. So I did lots and lots of treatment on patients with injuries, I then spent the last 12 years, 13 years in diagnostics to improve the diagnostic algorithms in spinal injuries, to make spinal injuries more absurd and diagnosed in a manner that allowed people to know that treating doctors that are understanding exactly what the patient has.

My whole career has been based on helping people to get better results, whether it’s patients to get better results, now doctors to get better results. And so everything that I focused on has been to improve results, to improve outcomes, to reduce costs and that’s all I’ve been about. So when we, Dr. Donovan and I spent time talking about what a hub could be, it just blended naturally into what I’ve already been doing for a very long time. So over the next quarter, we’ll be starting to build out more and more information about the exactly what the hub is and how it actually benefits for further. People on today [ph] it’s a place where our program will draw in top injury professionals in any area. And injury patients deserve the best services that they can possibly get. That’s what we intend to facilitate with these hubs.

Who benefits from it? Is very easy to say. The patients benefit from it because they get better results. And I don’t do anybody in the world would disagree that everyone who is under video tape, who’s being videoed is performing at a higher level. I don’t care what service industry you’re in. I don’t care if you are in the medical service industry, if you were in the police service industry, if you were in the restaurant service industry, I don’t care who it is, anybody who’s being videoed is going to do a better job. And in the area of injury working patient care that’s really critical, because injured patients deserve the best. And so obviously it can produce some better results and that’s what got me so excited about it. As far as an affiliate it can significantly improve their business or business relationships and in time I’ll start to explain exactly how that works.

These hubs can also assist the providers that are currently treating these patients, right. So there’s a lot of providers that need specific services. There’s a lot of doctors of chiropractic, there’s a lot of general practitioners, there’s a lot of physical therapists, there’s a lot of providers that treat injuries, patients every single day that need advanced procedures and need advanced diagnostics. Not in all cases, but in the cases that it’s deemed medically necessary or it’s deemed consistent with a medical model for referral. So we intend for that hub to be a center where all of the local providers can actually have services that help them and the injured parties that they take care.

We also want the hub to be a help to all attorneys. And that doesn’t just mean everybody kind of thinks with the plaintiff attorney’s side, but there’s also defense attorney side and people are involved in medical legal situations and attorneys are often involved and it becomes an adversarial environment. With a hub and with what we’re intending to produce, it should add to or contribute to a much less adversarial environment because with objectivity, and transparency and better documentation it doesn’t have to be so adversarial. And of course that also benefits the insurance companies themselves. So what hub, the whole purpose of the hub, is to benefit all of the parties involved. Because when you can bring solutions that all parties involved win with, then it’s something that everybody gets interested in and it can really start to build.

So if you change to the next slide for me. Good. So to kind of talk a little bit more, right down in layman’s term, most injury patients are simultaneously involved in a legal process, whose sole purpose is to determine any benefits that the patient is legally entitled to, not benefits they’re not entitled to, not benefits that they are – but not to deny them benefits that they are entitled to. And when that cannot be agreed upon or resolved, then patients sue and there’s an [indiscernible] party, and there’s a lawsuit in court proceedings and all of that results and that is the nature of the injury market. This is very time-consuming, very expensive for all parties involved.

So an affiliate will improve this process by providing better diagnostics, that’s better injury identification. Better injury identification means that its objective, which means it’s agreed upon. You can’t argue with what’s you agreed upon and better diagnostics make it easier to understand exactly what the patient has. Better medical management of injuries means that you get better results. And just as period plain and simple. Better injury documentation means that everybody’s communication is better. So it’s easier for all parties to look over the documentation and say, hey this is clearly stated, this is very easy to determine, that this has occurred, this was the injuries that have occurred, this is the level and the response to these injuries.

So it makes for a much more an effective patient benefit determination process and we’re concerned with that. Everybody in the market should be concerned with that, because again the better the communication that you provide, the easier it is for everybody in the market to do their job. And patients will now have access to medical specialists and medical services which in the past they might not have normally had access to.

So we also know that patients will feel a lot more comfortable, especially if an educated patient will. I don’t think today if patients understood what can go on in a procedure that they would not want to have procedures video. Everyone would want to have. I can’t imagine myself after understanding what Dr. Donovan has brought together what SPIN has put together as far as technology and after I understood it I could never envision myself doing any kind of a surgical procedure or any kind of an invasive, even a minimally invasive procedure without it being videoed.

So video is definitely the future and we’re definitely right at the right point for that future. Today people do not fully trust all medical providers. And I don’t think that’s – it’s not something that people don’t know and understand. Video I think brings back that trust, because if a provider is willing to be videoed, if I am a doctor, I don’t care if you’re a doctor chiropractic, if doctor osteopathy, or surgeon, you’re a physiatrist. If you are willing to have your examination say, or your procedure is videoed, I think, it shows that – it shows everybody and all parties involved that you’re fully capable of being trusted. And it doesn’t mean that mistakes could be made or anything else, but it means that here they are to do your job, you’re highly confident and you’re highly confident in your ability to do your job and you certainly don’t mind being videoed. And so that to me that is the future and that’s what I got excited about. Go ahead to the next slide.

Good.

Bill Ryan

Jeff I want to thank you for those comments. And I think for our investors Jeff has a long history, first as a treating doctor, then in the research documentation, developing companies that document ligament injuries, and so forth. And he’s taken that to webinars and seminars. Two years ago when he came on our Board and has learned about what we do with the video documentation, how this would blend in with what he’s been doing.

And our goal is to establish some new hubs affiliate doctors with all diagnostics. But also to go back to existing affiliated groups and implement some of the processes that will be used for a new hub. And what Jeff is really, really good at is let’s say five of our investors are DCs, five are interventional pain and five are GPs whatever, you’ll come to our website and what’s being developed and they’ll ask you are you a DC, a family doc, a surgeon, interventional pain whatever. And you click on that you’re then going to be presented with options and its helping us understand this individual is he somebody we can build a hub with, or he’s somebody – or this doctor could be someone we could add to – in an affiliated practice that we already have.

So we want to take Jeff’s ability from a management standpoint, a marketing and development and blend it with what we have done with the video technology and so forth. So what I’d like to do now is open up to any questions and answers for the three of us, both John Bergeron, and myself and Jeff Cronk.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Okay, we do have some questions here. Let’s see. On the last conference call it was suggested that a single affiliate who can average 25 procedures a month, can generate some $800,000, a year on net revenues and $0.02 to $0.03 a share on net income. Excuse me.

My questions are two. One is 25 procedures a month a reasonable goal for a good affiliate? And two about how large a city is required to generate 25 procedures a month? And that was directed as actually at the Jeff if he has the answers or either one I guess.

Jeff Cronk

Well number one, yes a good affiliate can do 25 procedures a month. Number two, as we showed in one of our slides three quarters of our procedures have been done in cities less than 150,000 population. So you go out to West Texas there’s a lot of cities less than 150,000. All over Texas there’s opportunities not just in West Texas. But yes the answer is yes. And 150,000 and less you can still, there’s a lot of patients.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay here’s another short question. Collection seemed to have been down a little bit, the last couple of quarters. How is this quarter looking?

John Bergeron

Hi. Q3 I don’t know, I know that we’ve had, Tim could address this better. But we’ve had a large number of big commercial cases over the last 2.5 years. Commercial cases take longer to settle than your typical run-of-the-mill $30,000 case. And all of a sudden now, we’re getting quite a few of these big cases to settle. So hopefully they’ll settle within Q3, but remember we have no control over when a case settles. But what we do know where we have – we’re having bigger cases more procedures because they’re complex cases, but it also takes longer to settle. I think we’ll settle.

Bill Donovan

Okay. And we’ll get 3.9 % at one settle for zero.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. On the last conference call company felt it would not be unrealistic to add to ten to 12 affiliates if cash was available over next 18, and I guess 24 months. This is actually directed to Dr. Cronk. Since he’s going to be handling the affiliate growth, the fee feel of this could be achievable, in other words to 10 to 12 affiliates over the next to 18 to 24 months.

Jeff Cronk

Good. So that’s a great question for me coming on. I will be able to answer that question very, very clearly within the next quarter. So I will be taking over on that project and of course any projections that the company has had, those are targets that we’re going to be looking at and looking to be able to fulfill. But my role and my role at any company is improvement. And as soon as you start to get improvement, you can scale that improvement quite dramatically. But until – at least from my point of view on this particular call, until I haven’t started, I won’t really comment on that, until we actually get rolling and get started.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We got a bunch of questions from Lee Al [ph]. I wish my voice were better. I hope that holds up. Excuse me. Okay, let’s see. This first question is today’s PR it says West Texas lower [ph] Texas will become active in the third quarter of 2017, what does this mean? Dr. Donovan [ph] mentioned in the prior conference call and PR that the procedures had started at April already. So that’s question one. Bill.

Bill Donovan

We’re seeing patients in Lubbock. Another opportunity has come up in West Texas that could turn into a hub. So I was blending those two together, the two towns are not next to each other. But every area is different and the needs of the treating doctors are different. So I wanted to use West Texas/Lubbock to say there are some very good opportunities in the smaller cities. And hopefully we’ll have something that we can talk about in this present quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And I believe that the Lubbock leads have been gone to Midland-Odessa.

Bill Donovan

That’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Excuse me, in the earlier months anyway.

Bill Donovan

That’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay second question, when to open the next facility please be specific again from we go? Please be specific [indiscernible] recent several indications too many times, but has never delivered to really expect to have one open in this quarter.

Bill Donovan

Yes I think we’ll have one open. And what we want to do is get a nice hub open and that’s what Jeff and I are working on right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Question three, Board of Direction members own 46% of the stock at over 75% of their shares were all bought in the open market at prices high as $2 a share. Dr. Cronk is the new COO is very optimistic about Spine’s future in press release.

Just a minute here let me just cool down here. With the current stock prices of $0.30 does the COO plan to buy some shares in the open market? And how about the rest of management?

Jeff Cronk

Yes let me speak. Let me speak for myself. I bought open shares in the market for many years. I don’t speak for any other board members. But when the opportunity is right for me, my history has been I bought shares, so I can only speak for myself.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Hello. Let me see here. [Indiscernible] Probably this actually has to do with HALO sales out of PI, for example, in regenerative medicine arena Dr. D [ph] has been talking excitement in this area for quite a while where you never saw any HALO sales for this use [ph]. So are you still looking at the regenerative medicine, I guess is the question.

Bill Donovan

Yes we are very interested in regenerative medicine. And regenerative medicine would be ideal for a hub because you would have all the technology and the doctrine present in one facility that can do it. The future regenerative medicine is huge. And once again the key is documentation. With stem cells into the disk, that can low back, you have to use the CRM. Ultrasound doesn’t really work. Knees, and shoulders, ankles, elbows, you can use ultrasound, but ultrasound is hard to read for laypeople. And that’s why I mean you can videotape it, its electronic signal. But it’s hard to read. But for the cervical and lumbar discs it would be ideal.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. This is a question for Jeff. How confident are you that your other commitments will not interfere with your commitment to spend energy view your outside interest complimentary to SPIN getting business? Please restate the numbers goal of new affiliates that you achieved over the next 12 we covered that in the last question.

Actually I think I just ran two together here I’m sorry. That was Steve Miller’s question. Effectively it suggests that how affiliates is going to have enough time to do everything he wants to do at the same time and it will be complementary to SPIN as he’s doing these other, like Spinal Kinetics and such.

Jeff Cronk

Yes, okay, that’s such a great question. So the things that I’m currently involved in really married very well into. That’s why I sat and took a lot of time to think about coming on board. They married very well into what SPIN wants to create in a hub. So it allows me to yes I still am involved in these activities and I still will do a good job with those as I’ll do with SPIN, but it allows me to marry this quite easily and emerge in very, very, very easily. So it forms kind of a nice union that SPIN will be able to take advantage of.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. We have a technical question. I’m not sure anybody here can answer it. I’m not even know if I can really ask it properly it’s from Carl [ph]. Good evening thanks for the presentation. Let me play devil’s advocate since many clients come up with these questions. So here’s the question I’m passing on.

What is the difference that the high-definition cameras divided by screens catching every move by, I don’t know doctor how x-ray, et cetera on TV? Already five – or I guess what he’s saying is doctor HALO used to have all this stuff on TV five years ago. But I guess that’s what he said. But I think he’s – I guess the difference is, he’s asking here what is the difference between I guess the high-definition cameras 1080p versus the 40p and whatever else is going on right now just? Do we have anybody to call can handle [indiscernible] not the call?

Bill Donovan

I think the way to look at this it’s the system that we’ve developed. It’s a great system. And taken just the picture is only part of the system. The method of documentation, the method of storage, the method of being able to access this system, having being able to do a print, a photo print the ability to have a DVD? This wasn’t available five years ago. If it was and I’ve been doing videos for 40 years. This type of what we’re using is very sophisticated documentation technology.

And what David has put together is a really great closed system where all the information is protected. So as they may have had some video stuff, I mean we’ve been doing videos forever, the knee surgery, shoulder surgery. But what we’re talking about here is totally different, more complicated, more sophisticated. And you have to be HIPAA compliant and so forth. So the technology is much better than what they were doing on TV five years [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, okay. Steve Miller how will you go about obtaining the additional funding needed to proceed with the affiliated expansion?

Bill Donovan

Well our steps are the following: I knew we need a COO, so we got Jeff to be involved. Number two, we have good documentation of the money that we collect. Number three, as I said earlier in the program, we raised over $3 million through debt. And most of that’s all been paid off on time and we have some line of credit that still exists. But we’ve raised money in the past. So where we were – in fact today talking about it Dun & Bradstreet rating, which will, we’re going to make sure we get all the paperwork completed and so forth. And I think we need to go at the debt route, it will probably be a high yield debt of some type. But all our debt money we’ve ever raised before, we’ve always paid off to the investors.

So I think our track record and the type of business that we're in this is – this arena is $250 billion a year. This is more than diabetes and heart disease combined. It’s less than cancer obviously and it’s less than chronic pain. Chronic pain is $600 billion a year. So we’re in a very large market, we have some good technology. And I think we’re looking for some kind of debt financing that will grow us.

Jeff Cronk

Bill, let me address that. I’m good because that’s my background I have been, my two sense worth to the company. But yes when you talk about maybe a hybrid – if anybody is interested we will probably make some available to our own shareholders if they want to. But we’re talking about a high yield, hybrid type of asset base type of financing. Before some of the banking changes that were put in place 10 years, 12 years ago, banks used to love to finance these personal injury cases, because they have big returns and they are very well covered. You could see by our small failure rate that we have over here.

But because of the – with the Quad Video Halo adding to it and whatever the reasons being, you can see the margins keep increasing with what SPIN is been showing quarter-over-quarter. And now they’re getting to a point where you can easily blend 12% and you can still come back with a rate of return maybe overall an average of 70% to 80% within 12 months to 15 months.

So much in a way that GE Finance used to do, they allowed of course they had great credit, so they could sell their paper to the public for 2.5%, 3% maybe commercial paper or whatever. And they turnaround and lend it to 7% or 8% they made money and spread. Well, we’re a finance company, that’s what we do too.

All the Quad Video HALO, we give it away, why? Because it’s all part of getting it back. But if you look at the company’s successful track record, I don’t believe it’s going to be very difficult at all to find the right hybrid venture capital fund that would be willing to look at 10% to 12% interest rate in this market environment right now. At least not the filers I put out.

My desire though is to go to Wall Street with this financing, or maybe even a crowdfunding type of source, where we can actually increase the audience which will also facilitate future shareholders of the company. If people put 5,000 and 10,000 in the debt they might want to go buy 5,000 or 10,000 shares of the stock as well. But we’ve never done an equity financing before now. And I think we’re way pass the point to worry about having to do one now. I think we can go the debt route with this in just a slightly larger scale than what we’ve already been doing.

So hopefully that answers your question.

Bill Donovan

[Indiscernible] let me add one thing. On the very first financing we did it was $300,000 or $600,000, but $600,000 to defense attorneys, each put up a 100 grand. They were all paid for a term of three years, they were happy. These were defense attorneys.

John Bergeron

Okay.

Bill Ryan

We have a question here from Bill Ryan. Dr Ryan, Dr. Donovan is a surgeon yourself please comment on the QVH and QVH Rx in regard to specifically how well they improve the surgeons’ lighting up visual fields? If the surgery and procedures were QVH and QVH Rx are used and will be used, how advantageous is the lighting system over previous system continues?

Bill Donovan

Great question. There’s two parts to the lighting system as Bill knows there’s the overhead lighting systems. Number two, whenever we do spine surgery we use headlamps. Three years ago there were loops or any kind of magnification with a headlight. Three years ago you go to academy meeting, nobody had video cameras attached to the headset. Last year there were one. This year I went to the academy meeting, there were three companies that sold headlights with a small video cameras attached on top of the light.

People know the video documentation is important. So from an external source the overhead lights are much better, the headlights are so much better with the magnification. But we’re also looking at a year ago, or year and a half ago we did a video up in the Detroit area that used a robot. And the video from that robot output was incredible.

Well we’re dealing with some surgeons who use a scope to take out the disk. Well the video documentation from that is good, which means the light source outside the body, be it the typical lights in the OR, or the headlights, or you’re taking input from a scope, an orthoscope type piece of equipment, or a microscope or robot, we’re getting really good document. The light sources are so much better than they were five years ago, so much better than they were 2.5 years ago.

So the source of light is good where we can get down to the real source. Well doctor, did you see a disk herniation at the time of surgery? Yes, I did. Do you have a video of it? No. A year from now they’re going to ask the same question, oh yes here’s the video.

So the light sources are important. And they’re much better every year, because everything is going towards video, it really is. Just take the police we’re in the video, the documentation on video was surgery has really started to take off now.

Unidentified Analyst

Here’s another question from Lee Al [ph] which I guess I missed the first time as a good question. Texas law changes, Texas law changes that allows chiropractors to own integrated medical practices from September 1, 2017 on, how is SPIN going to capitalize on this?

Bill Ryan

We’re already working on it now. When we talk about a hub, we’re talking about various doctors involved ownership. As you think it’s really good that they did this, because it’s good for the patients where the both the DC and an MD can own the medical practice. And it’s going to be good for everybody. And where we know the number one attorney in Texas, Larry Lawrence, who does most of these deals in the past, I’ve been in contact with him twice already. So there’s going to be – it’s going to be very beneficial to patients, it’s going to be beneficial to affiliate of doctors and its going to be beneficial to Spine Injury Solutions.

That’s a good question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes. Here is another question, this will be the last one. What about direct sales of the QVH, apart from the affiliates? Is that now history that’s from Steve Miller.

Bill Ryan

No, absolutely not. There is certain situations direct sales to non-affiliates is alive and well. That’s all I can say right now.

Jeff Cronk

Well I guess that’s – there doesn’t appear to be any more questions. So we’ve some really great questions this time.

Bill Ryan

Bill I just want to appreciate Jeff being involved today. Actually being involved as a COO, which is really cool, to have John involved and to have our shareholders get involved. Mostly the shareholders have been with us on this journey for a long time.

And let me tell you, the system works, the patients are getting better care, and the video documentation there’s no question. Video transparency is always the best solution.

And I’m going to work as hard as I can until we get to the point where people and the development is really going to happen. Jeff is a key part of this. We have some terrific people with this company, John Bergeron [indiscernible] that handles all the financial collections and everything and David with the QVH. So we’ve been blessed with talent and it’s going to happen. And just have to be plug-in everyday. And I’m as energized now as I’ve ever been.

Jeff Cronk

You forgot about Matt. We don’t want to hurt his feelings. He is still involved too.

Bill Ryan

Yes, I’m sorry, yes. Of course I’m sorry.

Jeff Cronk

Okay.

Bill Ryan

I was distracted. Yes absolutely, yes absolutely

Jeff Cronk

Alright, okay, well...

Bill Ryan

Thanks for being involved today.

