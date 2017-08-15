BRF Has A Lot Of Work Ahead To Rebuild Credibility

Ahigh-teens fair value is still in play if management can execute onlong-term plans, but a mid-teens fair value seems more appropriate asmanagement looks to rebuild credibility and confidence

BRF should benefit from cost tailwinds in the second half of 2017 and the company's go-to-market strategies seem to be on a more stable footing

The nearly 25% drop in BRF's (BRFS) share price over the past year is hardly the worst part of the story; I think you could argue that the market has been relatively merciful all things considered. While I've often noted (and lamented) BRF's above-average cyclicality, I thought management had a strategy in place that would see ongoing global growth in processed/packaged food lead to more sustainable results. I was wrong on many accounts, as the company's strategy is still unclear and inconsistently managed.

I do still believe BRF has a lot of potential, but “potential” is a word that has brought many investors to sorrow. Results should improve in the second half of the year, but management has a lot left on the “to do” list – including showing that they can manage the Brazilian business to generate growth and margins and that they can make the international operations less dependent upon commodity products. There is still upside into the high teens, but BRF management has a lot of work to do to rebuild the trust that would justify such a fair value today.

Brazil – One Thing After Another

It is true that there have been events impacting BRF's domestic business that go beyond what management can control. The Brazilian economy has remained stubbornly weak and there has been more trading-down (consumers switching to cheaper products) than expected. Moreover, high grain prices and aggressive price competition from JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY) and smaller players has made it a very challenging market.

Even so, BRF has done plenty of self-harm. Ongoing turbulence in senior management has become a more critical issue in my opinion, with the CFO and Vice President of Marketing having resigned back in March. Local (Brazilian) papers report that there's tension between the major shareholders regarding the direction management should take, and the company has wavered in the past between executives with industry experience and those with more experience in areas like finance.

To sum it up more succinctly, BRF has had four different people running the Brazilian operations since 2013. During that time, the company has seen its share of the Brazilian market (both total share and processed foods) fall, though it still holds around 56% overall share and 43% share in processed foods. Now, not all of that is due to mismanagement – BRF has certainly screwed some things up (including cutting too deep into its “feet on the street” marketing efforts), but some of this is also a byproduct of antitrust restrictions designed to cap/reduce the company's share after the Sadia deal years ago.

Making matters even worse, federal police announced an industry-wide investigation earlier this year (Carne Fraca or “Weak Flesh”) citing numerous examples of substandard safety and hygiene practices, bribery of inspectors, and various other types of malfeasance. Although both JBS and BRF have been caught up in this, it seems that the worst behavior has been among the smaller operators. Even so, it has seriously damaged Brazilian food exports (July saw a return to double-digit poultry export growth after double-digit declines since the announcement) and this issue isn't over yet – meaning that there could still be downside risk to BRF if illegal (or unsavory) actions are proven.

I wouldn't say all hope is lost, though. Although sales in Brazil were down 1% in the second quarter, that was still better than JBS's result (Seara was down 6%) and the company gained almost a point of market share despite a nearly 5% decline in processed food value (the share growth was more in fresh/frozen meat). EBITDA recovered nicely, and margins were back up toward the mid-teens ahead of what should be easing cost pressures from feed.

What's more, BRF management is at least saying the right things about the strategic direction of this business. The company is investing more resources in differentiating the Perdigao and Sadia brands, and will also be launching a new discount brand. That's a risk in my view (the company should focus on getting the business on better footing before complicating matters further), but it does give BRF more options with market segmentation and price/value maximation. Management also seems to be back on target with product innovation/improvement and seems to have the sales strategy better dialed-in now.





International – Transformation Keeps Taking Time

One of the bigger long-term drivers for BRF is transitioning its international business from one dominated by commodity frozen chicken exports to branded/packaged foods that carry better margins and less cyclical revenue patterns. BRF is still a major player in the global chicken market with roughly 15% share (JBS is a major player as well), but the company has been increasingly focusing on efforts like its One Foods (sometimes written OneFoods) halal business to create a more differentiated branded business.

While there has been progress, it has been anything but consistent. International margins have weakened significantly in recent quarters; hurt first by elevated inventories in key markets and global competition, then by the Weak Flesh scandal. Making matters even worse, Saudi Arabia (one of the company's largest markets) has significantly hiked its import tax (from 5% to 20%) on chicken in order to lend even more support to its domestic producers as part of a self-sufficiency drive.

One Foods can still be a meaningful future driver. About one-quarter of the world eats halal products and there are no major multinational players yet in the areas where BRF operates. The company acquired Turkey's largest poultry producer (Banvit) earlier this year, and the company is looking at markets like Egypt, Turkey, and Malaysia as significant growth opportunities in the future. While moves like Saudi Arabia's protective tariff make the job harder, there's still a substantial opportunity here for BRF as it builds out the One Foods business and converts more business from commodity raw chicken to branded products.

BRF is also looking to expand its options outside of One Foods. BRF doesn't do much business in Latin America today (and Argentina is about 70% of what they do), but management is looking at markets like Peru as growth opportunities. What's more, Brazil and Mexico seem to be getting a little cozier; the U.S. currently supplies 85% of Mexico's chicken imports, but turning to Brazilian suppliers could be an option as the company is facing a U.S.-led renegotiation of NAFTA. Greater access to a very large market would be a net positive for BRF, though it would first be heavily weighted toward commodity-type products and building a branded presence will take quite a while.





The Opportunity

The last year or two has been a sharp reminder that for all of BRF's talk of transitioning toward a branded foods company more like Hormel (HRL) or Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), it is still very much a commodity-driven protein company where pricing, volume, and input costs are all difficult (at best) to control. The good news, such as it is, is that the cyclical turn that hammered BRF should be reversing and headwinds should shift toward tailwinds in the coming quarters. Of course, there are no guarantees – further product safety/quality scandals could hammer Brazilian exports, other producers could drive down prices, and BRF's competitors could neutralize the benefits of lower input costs by competing harder on price (to gain share).

I believe there is still a long-term growth story here, but it's going to take longer to develop. BRF should be able to generate high single-digit growth over the next two to three years in part from a cyclical recovery, but also an improved, stabilized Brazilian business and ongoing progress in its international branding efforts. Longer-term, I think BRF can generate “high mid-single-digit” revenue growth as that process continues, with FCF margins in the mid-to-high single digits. Key to those margin assumptions is the success (or lack thereof) of the protein-to-processed transition; the more BRF remains a commodity protein business (specifically with the international operations, as processed food is about 75% of the domestic business), the more volatile the margins will be and the lower the long-term trend will be.

The Bottom Line

Incorporating my new expectations, a higher debt load, and a higher discount rate to account for the management turbulence and lack-of-execution, I think a mid-teens fair value is reasonable today. There's still that upside into the high teens that I saw a year ago if the company's execution improves, but I feel that that is more of a bullish call now versus a base-case assumption. As a shareholder, I believe BRF management has let me down over the past couple of years and execution needs to improve; there are always other stocks to own and even allowing for the cyclical challenges, BRF management has not made a compelling case for their stock for some time now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long brfs.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.