Roxgold's (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Kelley Stamm - Manager, IR & Communications

John Dorward - President & CEO

Natacha Garoute - CFO

Paul Criddle - COO

Yan Bourassa - VP, Geology

Analysts

David Medilek - Macquarie

Justin Stevens - Raymond James

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

Alvin Islam - Haywood Securities

Operator

Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Communications. You may begin your conference.

Kelley Stamm

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, and welcome to Roxgold conference call discussing financial results for the 2017 second quarter. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all dollars are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO, Natacha Garoute, Chief Financial Officer, Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer, Yan Bourassa, VP of Geology and myself Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Communications.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We are pleased to host today's call to discuss our second quarter of production for 2017.

Before getting started, I would like to remember the loss of life and injuries associated with the attack which occurred in Ouagadougou on Sunday evening. While no Roxgold employees or contractors were involved, our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this time.

In terms of operations, we posted another strong quarter of production and we're pleased with the operating and financial results of Q2 and believe that we continue to be well positioned to deliver against our first year of guidance with production and costs ahead of expectations.

Roxgold recently achieved a significant safety milestone with over 3 million hours worked without a lost time injury and no LTIs recorded since the start of operations. This record continues to be a credit to the site-based management team and workforce who have put safety at the forefront of everything we do.

Turning over to the main highlights of Q2. Production for the quarter totaled 27,970 ounces of gold, with 28,788 ounces sold for revenues of $36,166,000. The cash operating cost per ounce produced was $498 with a total cash cost of $549 per ounce sold.

Besides, all-in sustaining costs were $829 per ounce and an overall all-in sustaining cost of $873 per ounce reflected the company's continued investment in underground development. The company generated cash flow from mining operations totaling approximately $18.6 million to cash flow per share of CAD$0.07.

Turning over to our operational performance for the quarter, 939 meters of underground waste development was achieved with 66,044 tonnes of ore being mined, and 65,159 tonnes milled at a head grade of 12.8 grams per tonne. Grade performance was in line with expectations and is expected to increase over the later part of the current year.

Yaramoko's processing facility continued to report excellent gold recoveries of 99% and mill operating time was over 97%.

Cost performance after 15 months of operations continues to be strong at Yaramoko. In the 2014 feasibility study, the average loss of mine all-in sustaining cost of Yaramoko was forecast to be $590 per ounce. The sustaining capital required to deliver this result was essentially frontloaded with waste development rights much higher in the early use of the mine life.

For example, the forecast 2017 all-in sustaining cost in the feasibility study was $751 per ounce which continues to seek within the guidance range we provided at the start of the year of between $740 and $790 per ounce in which we remain on track to meet.

Comparing the actual level of development in 2016 and 2017 as shown by the gold bars on the left-hand diagram of the original feasibility study estimates in blue, demonstrates that we are achieving considerably more meters than originally assumed while still keeping overall all-in sustaining cost within the anticipated range.

In practical terms, this has allowed us to pull forward development and building an additional flexibility to the mine plan which has put us in a strong position to achieve the upper-end of that guidance range.

With 65,564 ounces produced year-to-date, Roxgold remains well positioned to achieve the upper end of that guidance range of between 105,000 to 115,000 ounces. In the third quarter, we anticipate a similar level of production to Q2 with grades and production increasing in the fourth quarter.

At the half way mark at 2017, we are maintaining a guidance for cash operating and all-in sustaining cost. Cash operating costs for the first half of $445 per ounce sits at the bottom end of the guidance range of between $445 and $490 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs for the half year was $789 per ounce which represents the upper-end of the guidance range for the full-year of between $740 and $790 per ounce.

Two items should be noted here namely, that we expect that our all-in sustaining cost to trend down over the course of the remainder of 2017 and that we have achieved considerably more development maintenance than originally budgeted.

One of the benefits of the above planned underground development rights, is that the 55 Zone is in a very sound position to deliver on medium-term production. [Systematic] of the 55 Zone extends to the bottom of the rent as at quarter end and that line is already access mining areas through to the end of 2019.

The combination of developments excess production stopes and ramp excess development ore drives totals approximately 180,000 ounces as we stand today which is a strong foundation for future production.

In addition, the fourth quarter of 2017 will mark the commencement of the first underground drilling platform at the 55 Zone which is set to commence from the 5049 level or approximately 275 meters below surface. This will provide the first underground drilling platform for reserved definition drilling, as well as starting to infill the day per inferred resources.

The continued performance at Yaramoko has continued to generate strong flow from mining operations which for the second quarter amounted to $18.6 million. Cash flow from mining operations per share was CAD$0.07 or US$0.05 the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share was $0.02 and $0.01 respectively.

For the half year, cash flow from mining operations was over $42 million and on a per-share basis was CAD$0.15 or US$0.11. Adjusted earnings for the half were nearly US$15 million or CAD$0.05 and US$0.04 per share.

In addition, Roxgold has aggressively paid down its bank debt with total repayments for the half with over $21 million resulting in at balance quarter end of $53.5 million versus the original $75 million facility.

The cash flow waterfall provides the held cash movements over the quarter. Notable expenditures made for the period include underground development payments of $8 million, debt repayments and interest payments of nearly $4 million, and capital payments and contract retainers paid as part of the original construction project of over $2 million.

Another noteworthy item was the payment of $6 million in VET payments which brings the total VET payments since project start up to $13.7 million. This build-up in receivables from the Burkina Faso government is expected to slow in future periods as the company has recently started to receive VET refunds in accordance with normal practice.

The cash flow waterfall for the half year period showed a similar story with aggressive expenditures in underground development, debt repayment and a substantial build-up in VET paid. These items are expected to slow in future periods allowing for a substantial buildup in cash on the Roxgold balance sheet.

Turning to Roxgold first expansion project, Bagassi South, which is located approximately 1.8 kilometers from the 55 Zone processing facility. Following period end, the company released details of the updated Bagassi South resource which will form the basis of the upcoming feasibility study.

The updated resource which grew on the extensive amount of infill and extensional drilling undertaken in the first half, saw a substantial increase in resource grade. Previous inferred resource of 220,000 ounces at 12 grams per tonne is upgraded to 188,000 ounces of indicated resources grading 16.6 grams per tonne and further inferred resource of 69,000 ounces also at over 16 grams per tonne.

Project cost continues to focus on an expansion of the processing facility from a normal 750 tonnes per day to 1100 tonnes per day for 30% to 40% increase in production. Bagassi South feasibility study is on track for delivery in the fourth quarter. During the period, Roxgold's Board approved the expenditure of approximately $3 million to progress the project with further studies and some additional camp capacity to facilitate the construction process.

And the work completed to-date, our preproduction capital estimate of $32 million is anticipated. Hydrology and geotechnical reviews that will form the basis of the feasibility study were progressed during the second quarter. We are also advancing the permitting process in Burkina Faso having concert with the start of detailed design activities.

Following the anticipated receipt of permitting Burkina, we would anticipate the commencement of construction activities in earnest towards the end of this year with the goal of first or in the second half of 2018.

During the second quarter, we released results for the Bagassi South drilling program where we drilled approximately 29,000 meters. We were very pleased with the large number of high grade results over significant widths reported as part of the infill and extensional drilling campaign at Bagassi South.

The aim of the program was to infill both the Eastern chute and the Western area of mineralization and as we can see from the results on this slide, both areas held together well with high grade intercepts highlighted here.

A key focus for the [current] in fourth quarters will be the infill and expansion drilling program at QV Prime, the second vein structure at Bagassi South. QV Prime has returned some very high grade results and the inferred resource sits proximal to the main QV1 structure which will form the basis of the upcoming feasibility study. Our successful drilling campaign at QV Prime could provide a second mining horizon at Bagassi South which could be readily accessed by the planned underground infrastructure.

Two drill rigs have been active on the 55 Zone targeting deeper extensions below the current resource boundary. The focus has been on extending the strike length of the deposited debt and to the West of the currently delineated resource, as well as following up on Hole 426 which was drilled late last week and which returned 20.1 grams per tonne gold over 23.8 meters. We look forward to releasing the results of these ongoing programs in coming months.

During the quarter, Roxgold initiated what will be the largest regional exploration program in its history. Building upon our improved geological understanding of the 55 Zone and Bagassi South deposits and augmented by our recently completed substantial geophysical program, Roxgold has commenced drilling on several regional targets.

The initial area of activity for the program is the Bagassi Corridor which runs from the 55 Zone South through Bagassi South and which is designed to test a number of key targets. Two drill rigs are currently targeting extensional style targets in the Granite's associated with the Yaramoko Shear which is an important feature to both 55 Zone in Bagassi South deposits.

Initial targets for the 6,000 meter Phase 1 program are the two Ridgeline targets, as well as the QV1 extension. In addition, an infill and extension program is currently planned to commence shortly at QV Prime which is located less than 100 meters from QV1, the main vein at Bagassi South. This program has been designed to increase the amount of ounces of QV Prime while improving the inferred characterization to potentially enable its inclusion into future mine plans.

Looking at the concession geological map on the left, the Boni Shear represents the main first order structure which divided the concession into Western domain consisting predominantly of sedimentary and volcaniclastic sequences and an Eastern domain which consists mainly of Basaltic Flows and Celtic intrusions.

The belt scale Boni Shear structure host multiple gold deposits across the Hounde grand zone build including [75 Zone] and endeavors Hounde project.

Second major structure located on the concession is the Yaramoko Shear which is located on the Eastern side of the largest granitic intrusion. The high grade deposits of the 55 Zone in Bagassi South are located in the football of the Yaramoko Shear and hosted in granitic intrusions along extensional zones.

Regionally, the majority of the non-anomalies and deposits located along the Boni Shear zone and the second order Yaramoko Shear. In addition to the Bagassi Corridor drilling program discussed previously, we are planning a 10,000 meter program along the Boni Shear with targeting assisted by the recently completed IP survey. Drilling is expected to commence in the fourth quarter and we’ll target significant areas of Shear parallel targets along the Boni Shear central and contact zones, as well as the Niankongo area.

For the remainder of the quarter, we will continue to drill at depth Zone 55 and test the Bagassi Corridor targets including Ridgeline and QV1 extension targets. In addition, drill targets will be refined with the upcoming Boni Shear exploration drilling program.

The program to expand in field QV Prime with Bagassi South will also commence in the current quarter and we anticipate releasing the results of the Bagassi South feasibility study in the fourth quarter of this year.

Production and costs results in the second half are expected to be sound, as we anticipate a grade at 55 Zone picks up over the remainder of the year. We believe the Roxgold is firing on all cylinders with a well performing mining operation alive with the start of the compelling exploration program.

Thank you for your time this morning. And we would now like to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from David Medilek with Macquarie. Your line is open.

David Medilek

I have three questions, the first one at Zone 55 what was the development or the production or ratio last quarter and what is the approximate mining costs per tonne for stope hole versus development ore?

John Dorward

So, the second quarter mark really is the sort of the last quarter where - approaching the last quarter where our development ore tonnes exceed our stoping tonne. So as we have expected the stoping tonnes have increased and the inflection points is due to occur this quarter. So as we go forward, we will be seeing more tonnes coming from stoping versus development tonnes which is a significant milestone for us because the cost of an ore development tonne this quarter was $140 per tonne, and the tonne of the stoping - the cost of the stoping tonne was $66 per tonne.

So quite a significant difference as we expect to go forward.

David Medilek

And my next question is on the block model, how was the reconciliation last quarter?

John Dorward

The reconciliation has been really good. We're tracking with acceptable for reserve and resources definition. So we're looking at 5% to 10% difference.

David Medilek

Was that more - were you doing positive reconciliations on - was on the tonnage was on the grade?

John Dorward

The tonnage is very well-defined. We're always just a bit on grade variability. When you're looking at long-term period, the model is almost bang on. When you have short-term period you can be up or down just looking at a high grade deposit with course gold basically you’re going to have shorter variability.

David Medilek

And my last question, for the second half of this year are there any planned maintenance shutdowns?

Yan Bourassa

We have one significant reline this quarter, that's a show and discharge end just reline - shutdown about 26 hours.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Justin Stevens with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Justin Stevens

My main question was mostly on the development, so that's - of the list. I was wondering if you had cost per tonne in terms of sort of like a blended cost per tonne mine, cost per tonne mill and G&A per tonne?

Natacha Garoute

Yes, so year-to-date we're like mining operation cost per tonne is about like 138, processing cost hours about like 48, and G&A was about like 28 for hour like total of $214 per tonne.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Ryan Walker with Echelon Wealth Partners. Your line is open.

Ryan Walker

And I just got to hear that are all personnel is safe and sound after the recent incident there. In that way, I'm just kind of wondering are there any new or additional security measures that have been in place following this sad incident there?

John Dorward

Sure, so nothing specific, we upgraded out of sort of security alert level on Sunday - in response to the attack. I think we've been sort of operating on the assumption that these sort of attacks were possible following the one that occurred in January of last year. And this one from the details that we have received to-date is a similar - seems like a similar style of events so far as in a similar neighborhood downtown core of Ouagadougou and similar style of target sort of - their target of a café which was similar to the previous attack which was café and a hotel in that area.

So I mean we sort of maintained a protocol where we sort of keep a low profile, we tend to avoid - our instructions are to avoid areas with the popular of expatriates for sort of obvious targeting reasons, and we've maintained a presence with John Dramani site that's been in existence since we started the project. So we’ve maintained that and also escorts when we have personnel moving around the countryside.

And to-date we haven't experienced any issues ourselves. However, we are aware of the environment in which we're operating and so we are cautious where we need to be, but we don't anticipate making any wholesale changes to our current approach, it's really just reinforces - unfortunately very dramatically the requirements to have those processes in place.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alvin Islam with Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Alvin Islam

I am seeing for some details in regards to mine dilution, how it's tracking versus the original mine plan. And as a follow-up question, what magnitude optimization in cost savings are you looking at going forward in regards to the connection to the high-voltage power grid? Thanks guys.

John Dorward

Sure, so I think - in terms of dilution I think we continue to see very good performance against our expectations. We are examining some of the long-term opportunities in terms of dilution. Our dilution performance from the get-go has been I think very good, so we are very pleased with that.

There are areas of the mine that sort of vary in widths in terms of the vein versus the Shear zone so we manage that. But I think the original assumption in the feasibility study was shade over 20% of external dilution. And we're still tracking in line with that as I mentioned it does vary in terms of around the deposit, but that's still a pretty good post for us to be working against.

In terms of the grid optimization, we’ve now been on the grid really for over six months I think we sort of just started taking grid power in February. In terms of availability, it's been a very good. I think last month over 93% of our total site power requirements were delivered from the grid. The availability of the grid is in the high 90s.

So we see a small range of fluctuations in the availability but our system is able to handle that so we’ve been operating our diesel fuel power station very limited fashion over the last six months.

In terms of what we’re seeing - in terms of cost we are enjoying the cost savings that we anticipated. I think in our original feasibility study we assumed a bit over $0.17 a kilowatt hour and we’re probably around about - just about $0.18 and we sort of optimizing our power factor at the moment. So we might have some savings on that.

So in the original feasibility study, the benefits of grid power versus diesel generator power we're in the order of $50 per ounce, but that was - at a much higher diesel price essentially no equivalent to an overall price of essentially over $105/$108 per barrel.

So even though the diesel prices is much cheaper, I would sort of say in a range that the grid is saving us $20 to $25 per ounce in terms of cash operating costs and that will - that delta would increase in line with any increases in the sort of the oil price as we go forward.

Operator

