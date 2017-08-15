Badger Daylighting's (BADFF) CEO Paul Vanderberg on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCPK:BADFF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Jerry Schiefelbein

Before we begin, I will just remind everyone that statements we make during today's call regarding management's expectations or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements. In fact, all statements made today, which are not statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. We make these forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable. However, forward-looking statements are always subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For more information about material assumptions, risks and uncertainties that we believe may be relevant to such forward-looking statements, please refer to Badger's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2017, which is available on the Internet at both our website and on the SEDAR website. Further, such statements speak only as of today's date, and Badger does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements.

Paul, over to you.

Paul Vanderberg

Okay. Thanks, Jerry, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our second quarter call. As you know, we released our second quarter results prior to the market opening today, and we would like to start by saying we are very pleased with our second quarter financial and operating performance. We will comment first on consolidated highlights, then on regional business activity, followed by 2017 focus areas and the outlook and then we'll go to questions.

Q2 2017 revenue was $123.4 million, up 34.1% from last year. Q2 revenue was up 39.8% in the U.S. and that is in U.S. dollar terms, with Canadian revenue up by 12.7%. A little bit of color on revenue growth. We continued to see growth across our broad range of infrastructure end use markets in the quarter. The ops team has done a lot of heavy-lifting, as you know, in the past several years to reallocate the fleets to those markets with growth opportunities and to push our business development efforts, and we're really seeing the benefits; Q2 really was a good example of that. Oil and gas activity and related revenue in both Canada and the U.S. was higher than the prior-year quarter and this is very encouraging also. The quarter also benefited from a good start to the spring construction season across our northern U.S. regions. For the quarter, the U.S. provided 71.5% of revenue versus 28.5% from Canada. Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million, up 38% from last year. Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.0%, up from Q2 last year margin of 25.2%. We came out of Q1 focused on op costs and it was reflected in the results, with adjusted EBITDA growth matching our revenue growth in the quarter.

Year-to-date revenue was $225.2 million, up 25% from prior year. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $52 million, up 21.4% from prior year. On a year-to-date basis, the margin strength we experienced in Q2 almost made up for the adjusted EBITDA margin softness we had in Q1. At June 30, total debt less cash was $53.1 million, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 0.47x trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

Based on Badger's financial performance, our strong cash flow generation and balance sheet and our outlook on the second half of 2017, Badger's Board has approved a 15% increase in the dividend or $0.005 per month effective with the August dividend and payable in September. The 15% increase in the dividend results in $2.2 million in incremental dividends paid on an annualized basis and therefore, will not have a material impact on our flexibility -- our financial flexibility or our ability to support continued organic growth. Badger continues to assess its financial position in allocation of cash flow as it relates to growth in fleet investment, debt repayment, dividends and other uses. The annualized dividend will be $0.456 per share after the effect of this increase.

Q2 2017 revenue per truck per month was $29,141 versus $23,038 last year. John Kelly and the operations team continue to drive higher utilization, while at the same time successfully putting our new builds to work. We added 41 units to the fleet in Q2 and retired 16. We expect to retire between 50 and 60 trucks this year, up slightly from the previously-communicated level of 40 to 50 retirements. And as of June 30, we have removed 33 from the fleet so far this year. With continued growth, higher utilization and higher revenue per truck, we expect our 2017 annual build rate to be at the high end of the previously-announced range of 100 to 160 units.

Now before we go to some regional comments, let's take a minute to discuss our Q2 direct cost trends. As you know, Badger had a challenging start in early Q1 2017 related to our direct costs. In our Q1 reporting, we indicated that higher direct costs in the first part of Q1 drove the entire amount of our lower EBITDA margin for the Q1 quarter. We also reported that we had finished Q1 at a much better run rate on these expenses, approximately on par with prior year as a percentage of revenue. The direct cost run rates as we exited Q1 that were on par with last year continued during Q2, with good cost focus by our operations team and this was reflected in our Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin.

We will continue to be focused on managing costs, and our targeted EBITDA margin remains at the 28% to 29% of revenue range. Now while we are discussing expenses, we did recognize several expenses in Q2 that had no counterpart in Q2 last year. These amounted to $1.7 million. None were material in nature. These expenses related to reorganization activities in our Canadian operations, accrual for a legal matter and the installation of safety cameras across our fleet. As reported in our Q1 MD&A, we are focusing on improving operational effectiveness and the efficiencies of our Canadian operations. One area of these expenses during Q2 related to reorganized -- reorganizing several Canadian branches during the quarter, and I'll talk a little bit more in the regional summaries on where this was done. The second area of expense was for legal activities in the U.S., where we booked a provision for a potential legal settlement during the quarter. A third expense was to install the safety cameras in our Badger's and across our entire light-duty fleet. The majority of these cameras were installed during the second quarter with installation of the remaining cameras planned to occur over the remainder of the year. It should be noted that the cost of safety cameras, just like all repair and maintenance to our Badgers once they leave the plant, is expensed rather than capitalized. This $1.7 million in expenses reduced our adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 1.4 points during Q2.

Next, we'd like to talk about some regional comments. The Eastern U.S. continues to grow. In addition to solid top line growth we're seeing there, we also made progress on direct expenses during Q2, the combination of which contributed to solid improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The western U.S. saw overall growth during the quarter, including improvement in our oil and gas markets. As part of these improvements in oil and gas markets, we are also seeing a tick up in labor as the labor tightens up across the region, but overall a much improved situation from what we had a year ago. The Pacific Coast operations continue to improve with the new leadership in the region helping refocus our efforts on operational and financial, and we're seeing both -- improvement in both of those areas. Also important is that the new leadership team now allows us to be more aggressive in pursuing growth opportunities there. In Eastern Canada, Q2 revenues were relatively flat to prior year. But as the quarter ended, we saw market improvement going into the summer.

Additionally, we are beginning to see upward pressure on rates from changes in the Ontario Ministry of Transportation regulations for licensing Hydrovacs. Our Ontario team implemented a reorganization during Q2 to cut costs and we'll continue to seek operational improvements that continue to reduce our costs there, part of the reorganization expense we took in Q2. In Western Canada, we saw market opportunity grow. Energy activity has improved. Q2 2017 revenue growth benefited on a year-over-year basis because last year in Q2, we lost working days because of the Fort McMurray fire. So on a comparable basis, we had more working days. Our Western Canada team also made several moves to reorganize operations and improve our efficiencies and these moves had costs also included in that $1.7 million during Q2.

On our 2017 focus areas. Badger's focus strategy is about driving organic growth in the infrastructure markets we service. To support this growth, we have continued to strengthen the organization, and we talked to you about that in past quarters. In Q2, Jay Bachman joined the finance team as Director of Finance Operations. Jay joins us with a strong finance background in the public company area, and I think many of you may know Jay from his time at Superior Plus. Alan Richter, previously our Corporate Controller, is taking on new responsibility to head up Financial Planning and Analysis, which is a new function for us. Alan will be working very closely with John Kelly and the operations team to drive common operating practices and operational improvement across the business, a big opportunity that we are very excited about. All of us at Badger are looking forward to Jay and Alan's contributions.

We also updated Badger's Investor Presentation in June, which details our strategy of driving organic growth in our core Hydrovac operations. The updated investor presentation highlights Badger's 3 main strengths: first, we have a proven business model and strong competitive position; second, that we offer a unique service to attractive end use markets; and third, that we are executing on our focus strategy. It's worthwhile to comment on how these strengths make a difference because they really do differentiate Badger from other Hydrovac competitors. Our branch network, scale of operations, both give us the ability to relocate equipment to where the opportunities are. This, together with our broad market knowledge and business development skills, make us able to consistently and profitability put our equipment to work across this branch network. These strengths were reflected in our Q2 results, and Badger is really unique in the Hydrovac business in these areas. The updated Investor Presentation also outlines our strategic financial milestones, which are: to number one, double the U.S. business again within 3 to 5 years; two, grow adjusted EBITDA by a minimum of 15% per year; three, target adjusted EBITDA margins of a range of 28% to 29%; and four, drive fleet utilization and revenue per truck above $30,000 per month.

When we look at our strategic milestones versus 2017 results, we are encouraged by the progress toward these targets. We're pleased to be able to report on this progress to our shareholders for the quarter. Badger is always managed for the long-term. We continue to work to improve our sales and business development efforts, improve our human resource practices and organization, drive operational efficiencies and improve the business processes overall. The goal is simple, build the best-in-class business with a solid operating platform to drive sustainable long-term growth.

Before we turn the call over for Q&A, we're also pleased to highlight today that Badger will be hosting its first Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, November 16. We are all looking forward to the opportunity to provide investors with an update on our business and strategy as well as very importantly providing a forum for investors to meet our senior members of the management team. Further details on this Investor Day can be found in that second quarter press release.

With that said, we'd like now to turn the call back to the operator for Q&A.

Your first question comes from Yuri Lynk from Canaccord.

Yuri Lynk

Yuri Lynk

Paul, I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit about the growth you're seeing in the United States? And give us some flavor for how much of it is due to penetrating new geographies versus experiencing higher demand in existing regions?

Paul Vanderberg

Okay, great question. We've been pretty successful in the recent number of quarters in both those areas. We've had modest expansion of our geographic footprint, and we've also had very good growth in penetration of Hydrovac as an excavation technique. And in a lot of areas, we're actually replacing traditional excavation. And in some areas, we're actually replacing shovels with Hydrovac. And I think there is a lot of effort that's gone into this with our business development folks, and we are seeing some real benefits there. And I think it's probably pretty evenly mixed between those 2 buckets, but we're very, very excited about the growth and team is really executing on it.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. Within Canada, the margins were a little bit weaker than what I was anticipating. Is it fair to say that the bulk of the $1.7 million in ton of discrete charges you highlighted were experienced in Canada or anything to explain why the margins were a little bit weaker?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, a chunk of that certainly would have been on the reorganization expenses. Those were all in Canada in the quarter. We've elected not to break out the detail on all those expenses beneath the $1.7 million level due to the fact that the legal settlement is not finalized yet. So we're not looking to provide too much granularity there at this point. And we are seeing a little bit of improvement in Ontario. As we mentioned in the MD&A with the summer coming on, the market's busier, and we are also seeing a little bit of improvement overall on our rates in Ontario with the change in the Ministry of Transportation regulations, which are increasing operating costs for a number of competitors in Hydrovac business there. But the margins overall were not dramatically different, but there was certainly an impact from the reorganization expenses.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. That's fair. And last one for me. You reiterated your 28% to 29% EBITDA margin goal. I'm assuming that's on an annualized basis. And is that a goal for -- is that a stretch goal, is that a 3- to 5-year goal? Is that you think you can do it next year? Just any kind of help on how to frame that in terms of timing?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, great question, we've gotten that from a number of folks. These are really strategic milestones that are linked our strategic plan. And these are targets we are targeting. If you look 1- to 3-year time frame. That's the way we look at this. Whether it's doubling the U.S. business, improving -- growing our Canadian business and targeting these margins. So it's not quarter-to-quarter type of a goal. It's more of an annual goal in the 1- to 3-year time frame in my mind.

Your next question comes from Brian Pow from Acumen Capital.

Brian Pow

Brian Pow

A couple of questions. The build rates that you're sort of putting out there now, what will it take for you to reach that top end? I mean, are you staffed up enough for what we need to do reach that top end?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. We're totally staffed up to reach the top end, and we're guiding to the top end. So everything is going very well.

Brian Pow

Okay. Driver hires, maybe you can just give us a sense on sort of where you are in terms of new drivers, how much sort of extra loads you're carrying right now with drivers that are getting trained, that sort of thing?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. Well, I mean, training and hiring drivers is one of those things that goes along with growth and some of the rapid growth we're seeing in the U.S. also puts a premium on hiring. We are very pleased with what we have coming from our HR organization and as we talked about in prior quarters, we've beefed up our recruiting operations. We're up to 5 recruiters now across North America, up from 2 about 8 months ago. And we have our training, we talked about our mentor comp training, and those programs continue and continue to be very successful. Not to say that it's easy. It's not easy because with the U.S. economy and with oil and gas thankfully in a bit of modest recovery, we're seeing increased demand for commercial, CDL drivers in the U.S. and Class 1 drivers in Canada. But we are in, I think, a very good position. And we wouldn't be able to put up the growth numbers we're putting up, if we weren't able to get the drivers up and hired and a lot of those are coming in some of our newer growth markets. So far so good. It's a big day-to-day challenge and the Badger team has been up to the challenge.

Brian Pow

Can you give us a sense of sort of how much extra carry you have right now in terms of drivers that are getting trained versus full sort of operational drivers?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. We don't go out to the right of the decimal place too much on that. But ideally, we'd like to have about -- we target 1.5 trained drivers for every Badger unit to cover emergency call-out activity, vacations and things like that. And we're probably not there, everywhere we want to be. That's pretty much a normal operating ratio that we use internally. But in our rapidly growing areas, we'd have a bit of a carry. And it takes between 3 to 8 weeks and sometimes up to 10 or 12 weeks to train these drivers through our mentor process. And during that time, we have essentially double wages on a truck. So we don't measure that in detail, but with that type of a program, it has been a factor. It certainly was in Q1 and continued to be in Q2. As long as we are having growth, that's going to be with us. And it's a really, really good thing.

Brian Pow

Okay, thanks for the color there. And then just my last question is on Eastern Canada. It sounds like you're a little bit encouraged and making some progress there. Can you sort of maybe give us a sense where you think we are in terms of getting that business back stabilized or I must say being a more reasonable competitive market for you?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. Well, as we said in the MD&A, as we got into the summer, we are seeing the market be a little bit more balanced and there is more demand there. We also have the Ontario transportation regs, which are driving costs in a number of competitors. So there's pressure, upward pressure on rates in both of those. And that's been a real positive and a change we've been waiting for, for a long time. As we've said in previous quarters, we are looking very closely at our Canadian operations for efficiencies. That program is well underway. We really got on it in earnest with efficiencies and cost reductions in Q2, and we'll continue to look at this. Our ops team is really, I view, it is getting started in that area. We are looking at efficiencies that accrue to Badger and accrue to our shareholders' bottom line without having to wait for the market to improve. So you're going to see more of this from us. And the team will come up with the specific actions, but we'll continue to update investors as those are executed on.

Brian Pow

Actually one last question. Just Q2 benefited year-over-year just from Fort Mac and that. Can you say if there's any of that in Q3 at all?

Paul Vanderberg

Don't really see much in Q3.

Brian Pow

Okay. So the year-over-year comparison will be sort of more directive of what the actual sort of the operating environment is like.

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, it should be pretty clean. It was amazing how fast business returned up there actually from the fires last year. So we don't see any carry there in Q3 year-over-year.

Your next question comes from Gavin Fairweather from Cormark.

Gavin Fairweather

Gavin Fairweather

I wanted to start out just on the seasonality. I think one of the challenges in modeling out your business has been the seasonality. It's changed quite a bit. So normally we'd expect to see a nice step up in our RPT from Q2 to Q3. Just wondering if we should expect that again this year just given the early start to the construction season and the new additions you'd be making to the fleet?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, that's a great question. We're living that right now. And certainly, it's been very gratifying to see the progression in RPT. I mean, we saw it coming as we finished out Q1. It continued and accelerated into Q2. And, as you know, we don't provide forward guidance, but the trends -- the year-over-year trends have been very positive for several quarters now. And that's the major reason why we bumped the build. And it's always a balancing act to get the Badgers out there and operating and keeping RPT up, and we're very, very focused on driving RPT. It's a key factor in all of our KPIs internally. So this is one that, I think, we're going to have continued year-over-year progress. And that's really what's driving our thoughts on the build rate right now.

Gavin Fairweather

That's helpful. And then secondly, I know it's in the MD&A, you talked about implementing a fuel surcharge towards the end of Q2. Just curious how that's being received in the market and how we should think about that -- the margin impact of that surcharge?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. Well, I mean, fuel surcharge is one of those arm wrestling matches that you go through, and you work your way under your new quotes first. And then you go back to existing customers and it takes time. A lot of our customers we are finding don't want to take a fuel surcharge, but they're willing to take a change in the rate -- in the base rate. So we've got a lot of evidence back that, that's happening out there. But it's difficult to measure. So we have a line on our income statement that has fuel surcharge on it, but a lot of the improvements our operating team have generated have not gone into that specific line. So we continue to look at that, and we continue to monitor it. And I can assure you that we continue to lead with fuel and recovering fuel each and every place we can, but it hasn't always gone cleanly into the income statement bucket we'd like to, to measured it and provide more granularity, but we have made some progress. I wouldn't say it's significant because it's still early days, but progress was made in Q2.

Gavin Fairweather

Okay, great. And then just lastly for me. Is it fair to say that a lot of trucks that are coming out of Red Deer in the back half are going to the U.S.? Just trying to get a handle on your tax rate there for the back half?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, the majority had kept -- continue to go to the U.S., although we are seeing a little bit of improvement in demand for trucks in Canada and from our operating partners in Canada, which is very positive.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Dimitry from Veritas.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

So I have a number of questions, and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to ask them. So the first question is, and I'm going to list them one by one and then appreciate your responses. If you can help us understand, why do you have unbilled receivables where you recognized revenue before you had even issued invoices given that you're not having complex multiyear engineering and construction contracts that require a significant allocation? And please explain on in detail, if you will, the increase of 230% in unbilled receivables in Q2 2017 compared to Q4 '16 while revenue only increased 12% compared to that quarter? The other point is there was significant increase in receivables between 0 and 30 days, so which relatively to prior quarters based on the disclosure that has been provided. So for example, relative to Q4 '16 and relative to Q4 '15, et cetera because you don’t provide that disclosure on the quarterly basis. So for example, in Q4 '16, the recent receivables that were collected -- that were booked during the last month of the quarter were only 33% of total revenues. In Q2 '17, it was around 50% of total revenues. So that's another question.

Third one is if you can elaborate on why did you eliminate the statement that you're making the management discussion and analysis about the effectiveness of the internal controls. In the past quarter, you've certified as well as in the past periods, you've certified that internal controls and disclosure controls are fully effective. This quarter, you stopped doing that. I note that Clean Harbors, for example, when I look at their most recent quarter, they have that line where they certify internal controls and expected effects on the quarterly basis. So why you stopped doing that? And then, if you can also quantify how much the Fort McMurray, the fact there was a weak quarter in prior year, how did that -- how much that contributed to increase year-over-year?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. So I may not remember all of that, Dimitry. But let's go to your first one, which I think was about why do we accrue revenue that hasn't been invoiced? And that's simply an operational issue where the signed tickets coming on our iPads and it takes a number of days to turn those into invoices. So the work's been completed. It's been approved by the customer. We have the right to it. It's reasonably probable that we are going to receive it. It just hasn't been through the process of turning into an invoice. Okay.? That was the invoicing issue. What was the next one?

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

What's the increase? The increase was 230% increase on unbilled receivables in Q2, while revenue only increased 12%?

Paul Vanderberg

That's right. So what you're going to find is that there is just more of a lag that was needed to be accrued in that -- as kind of you said, the revenue increased. The workload increases on people, and it just took them a little bit longer to actually turn them into invoices so they accrued them. And then I think you've got...

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

The receivables that are young, if you will, the ones that are below 30 days. The increase in that bucket have been very significant compared to prior quarters, which suggests that there has been a significant spike in revenue that is recognized before, of course, cash is collected in Q2 compared to the prior period.

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. So I think what you'll find is just the increase in revenue and an increase in working capital. If you take a look at our increases there, you'll see that it kind of aligns with the increase in that under 30-day. So it's just things are accelerating and they're accelerating recently. And I think you wanted to talk about the internal control statement, correct? Is that your last one?

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

Yes.

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, okay. So the second quarter disclosure is correct. You are required, Paul and I are required to certify each quarter that we have in an internal control system. We are then required once a year to test that system and to certify to you at the end of the year that the system has been tested and that it complies with what we're required to do. So it's not required to testify to that or to certify to that in the interim quarters, just on the end of year. So we're in compliance there.

Dimitry Khmelnitsky

I was just wondering why the change? So you haven't been required to comply -- in other words, you haven't had, you haven't been required to testify in the prior quarters. Yet in all the prior quarters, you did assert that controls were effective and both disclosure and internal controls and this quarter you stopped doing that, just curious?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, our lawyer looked at it and said you don't need to make the certification on the interim quarter. So we didn't make the certification. And then for Fort Mac, we don't have the actual numbers. We're just -- want to make sure that market understands that there were less workdays -- less work in Fort Mac last year because of the fire. But we have no quantification of that for you.

Your next question comes from Elias Foscolos from Industrial Alliance Securities.

Elias Foscolos

Elias Foscolos

I have 3 questions, and I'm going to focus a bit on the U.S. The first one is that I think on a quarter-on-quarter basis, U.S. revenue in U.S. dollar was up about 27%. I think I got that right. If we break it out by region, which is eastern U.S., western U.S. and Pacific, can you provide some color as to which one of those regions went over that 27% and which ones sort of went under? In other words, where is the strength coming sort of relatively speaking?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, good question, Elias. The numbers that we had for the U.S. were, I think, up a little over 38% quarter-over-quarter -- year-over-year. And we've seen good growth across the U.S. and we've seen continued good growth in the East, the Midwest and in the Pacific. We don't really breakout the detail in the regionality there. But we are very pleased with what we have going on across our U.S. operations.

Elias Foscolos

Okay. And I will just focus on that a bit more. My question is really the first quarter over the second quarter. Are your comments still relevant, I think, you were looking at year-over-year in terms of -- you're saying it's pretty strong everywhere?

Paul Vanderberg

It's pretty strong everywhere and the other thing we talked about in the MD&A, and I mentioned a minute ago is we had a very good start to the spring construction season in our northern markets in the U.S. and that was a real positive factor this year. So we'll see how seasonality goes as we go through Q3 and into the end of the year, but it was a very good start to the construction season in our northern markets.

Elias Foscolos

Okay. Focusing again on U.S., our revenue per truck per month, you -- my calculation shows that you pushed -- you were pretty much close to USD 31,000 per truck per month. How far can you -- how far you think you can push that in sort of the ultimate on a per truck basis? What's your red line, if I can use the analysis, on a car?

Paul Vanderberg

Well, I mean, that's a great question. And John Kelly and the operations team is looking at that and managing that every day. And as you know, a big part of Badger's value added is to be first call and to be able to always say yes when a customer comes. So if you look at a composite number like a $29,000 number in RPT, that's not really a number that's steady and stable over the whole network. You'd have a wide range of operations. You'd have some operations lower than that and some higher than that. And as you get up into mid to high 30s, that's when we start to become concerned on a local or regional basis that we might be saying no to customers and that's the major reason that you've seen Badger bump the build rate over the last several quarters because we anticipated this was coming and actually has started to come. It's a really good problem they have and now the challenge for us is going to be managing utilization and making sure we have equipment when a customer calls. So the other part of the good news is that there is a significant amount of operating leverage when the utilization drives higher and our indirect expenses really don't change a whole lot when that happens and so those revenue dollars fall to the bottom line. So it's a good situation to be in.

Elias Foscolos

Okay. And can I make the assumption that most of the U.S. growth was utilization versus pricing or is that a bad assumption to make?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, we've -- you can see the utilization is reflected in RPT, and we've had progress there pretty much across the whole business, which is very positive. I think we've said this in past quarters that we've had some of our best pricing and best rates in the markets where we're -- the newest markets that we participate in where we don't have as much competition and that's the other benefit of our growth strategy and building a position of being a first-mover and planting that Badger flag in new geographies. So we continued to see that, which is very positive. But overall, we are pretty pleased with what we're seeing, especially with the recovery in oil and gas markets. And as those have gotten busier, we've seen some support for rates and rate increases there too. So overall, pretty positive across the whole piece even in non-U. S.

Elias Foscolos

One last question that is a bit of a longer-term question. Your goal is to double the U.S. revenue, or business as you would call it, in 3 to 5 years and I'm going to assume that that's mostly organic growth. You've got about 700 trucks in the U.S. right now. To get to that doubling, you're going to need another 700 trucks. Is that a fair assumption?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, I think that's the way we're looking at it. Yes.

We have a follow-up question from Brian Pow.

Brian Pow

Brian Pow

Paul, can you please speak to the step up in retirements and maybe how we should use that going forward as we build our model?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes, Brian, you asked about retirements and how we're thinking about retirements?

Brian Pow

Yes. So you increased it in the quarter from previously. So I just want to understand what was sort of going on there and how we should look at it going forward?

Paul Vanderberg

Okay. Well, I mean, we'd started out with a 40 to 50 range for the year. And with the higher build rate, we continue to look at all aspects of the fleet. We're looking at very modest change in the 40 to 50 to the 50 to 60 in the retirements. And it's really just a factor of little things that happen and this is a very small modest change in the build in the retirement rate. I think the way I'd look at it longer term and these things come up. I mean, with 1,000 or more trucks, I mean, you have trucks that come up all of a sudden you find out you have an engine and you have high hours and you maybe don't make that decision. So you go with your retirement as opposed to spending the money. And these things will continue to happen. But generally, on a longer-term basis, if you take a look at our history of adding Badgers to the fleet, I think there is a chart in the investor presentation. If you take and lag that about 10 years, that's really where we start with our planning on what we expect retirements to be and the base for our planning on what our manufacturing capacity for retirements needs to be on a longer-term basis. But some of these smaller changes quarter-to-quarter, the 10-or-so units plus or minus, you're going to have that in our fleet hour size. And it's really just a matter of John Kelly and the team doing good analysis and taking a hard look at do you spend a significant amount of R&M on a truck or do you replace it? And John and the team will continue to make those decisions and will make sure they get the trucks to replace it for them.

We have a follow-up question from Gavin Fairweather.

Gavin Fairweather

Gavin Fairweather

Just lastly from me. On energy, I guess this is the second quarter in a row where energy revenue is up year-over-year. Curious if that's just field activity or if you have seen an uptick in pipelines, refiner work? And how should we be thinking about that as we enter the second half?

Paul Vanderberg

Yes. We have seen some uptick and a lot of the uptick in the western U.S. has been production-related. We've seen also work on pipelines in the U.S. and this is looking to be a pretty decent pipeline year in Canada for us. And a pretty good start to the summer production site in Canada too. So we don't participate as much on the inside the plant or inside the fence plant work as other competitors do, but we're getting our fair share there too.

Operator

Paul Vanderberg

Okay. Thank you, everybody. We very much appreciate the interest in Badger. And the operations team is very focused on driving our strategy and continuing to grow the business. We have a very focused strategy and I think what you see is what you get with Badger: organic growth, focusing on Hydrovacs and doing all the things that we need to do to put sustainable growth in place for our shareholders. So with that, we'll end the call. Thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call today. We thank you for your participating. And ask that you please disconnect your lines.

