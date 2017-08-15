Salesforce Stock Is On Sale; Einstein AI To Drive Its Next Leg Of Growth

We'd recommend capitalizing on any pullback in the stock to build a position before AI-driven growth starts having material impacts on Salesforce's financials.

Salesforce Einstein, launched in Spring 2017 and embedded into Salesforce's core products, has already seen multiple high-profile deployments and adds new life to Salesforce's growth story.

The low multiple highlights investors' fear that Salesforce's market share has already reached a peak, and growth in its core cloud apps (especially Sales Cloud) will be constrained going forward.

Despite rising valuations across the broad software and technology industry, Salesforce has traded stubbornly under 6x forward revenues, a bargain price to pay for its growth, scale, and relative profitability.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning, despite occasional scorn for being hyped-up buzzwords, are nevertheless two of the hottest topics in technology and the fields in highest demand within computer science. AI is not a new concept - Alan Turing worked on it in the 1950s - but for most of its history, it has remained largely an academic and theoretical concept, and not until IBM (NYSE: IBM) released Watson was there any "real" application of the technology.

With Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) Einstein's release in Spring 2017, artificial intelligence has entered into the mainstream - not as a grad school thesis or as a niche experiment by a stealth startup, but as a user-friendly technology accessible to the millions of salespeople, marketers, and managers using a Salesforce application.

Einstein is not a standalone product; it does not itself generate any revenue - essentially, it's an update to the majority of Salesforce's existing applications that make them smarter and more efficient. Einstein is a true platform technology, capable of powering and conceiving a plethora of other applications as the underlying, critical engine.

This article will seek to reinforce the thesis that Salesforce's growth is not stale; rather, Einstein is just beginning to kick up a new growth spurt, and that investors should be paying a premium multiple for this proven software asset with multiple industry-leading cloud applications. Properly valued, Salesforce should trade around 7x forward revenues, more in-line with historical multiples, implying a price target of $107.

What Does Einstein Do?

Figure 1. Einstein promotional material, Salesforce website Einstein is a new embedded feature within Salesforce's existing suite of cloud apps, intended to leverage the internal data to make predictive recommendations for users. Salesforce had been interested in AI for a long time prior to launching Einstein - it quietly acquired deep learning startup Metamind in 2016 - always with the goal of shifting the focus from research and theory to practical applications.

Here are a few examples of how Einstein functions within Salesforce products:

Within Sales Cloud (Salesforce's core CRM app), Einstein analyzes interactions and customer sentiment to prioritize prospect leads and highlight those most likely to convert into closed deals

(Salesforce's core CRM app), Einstein analyzes interactions and customer sentiment to prioritize prospect leads and highlight those most likely to convert into closed deals Within Marketing Cloud , Einstein discovers and targets new market segments to advertise to and identifies messaging strategies. This technology is powered by Krux, which Salesforce acquired in 2016 for an estimated $700 million

, Einstein discovers and targets new market segments to advertise to and identifies messaging strategies. This technology is powered by Krux, which Salesforce acquired in 2016 for an estimated $700 million Within Community Cloud, Einstein recommends trending content and keeps users engaged through context-aware suggestions

As evident from the growing list of use cases and acquisition targets that comprise this platform, Salesforce had been driving plenty of resources, both organic and inorganic, toward the Einstein rollout.

The relevant piece of information for investors: Einstein is priced as an add-on to most existing applications, though some basic features are bundled with certain applications like Community Cloud. For a non-free example: Einstein costs $50/user/month to use in conjunction with Sales Cloud. This compares to the standard pricing of $150/user/month for the Enterprise edition of Sales Cloud (other options include Professional for $75 or Unlimited for $300).

Einstein effectively increases annual billings by 33% for Sales Cloud customers who opt in. For investors who had been fearing that Salesforce's core product was going to encounter a growth slowdown, Einstein is their answer.

Figure 2. Einstein for Sales Cloud ($50/user/mo) in action

High-Profile Deployments of Einstein

This all sounds good in theory, but who's actually using this thing? Fortunately, there are a few large public deployments of Einstein that both validate the appeal of the technology for potential customers and prove the revenue impact of the product for investors. Here are a couple of examples:

U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB) upgraded its existing Sales Cloud subscription to include Einstein, allowing its commercial bankers and loan officers to deliver targeted services to clients

upgraded its existing Sales Cloud subscription to include Einstein, allowing its commercial bankers and loan officers to deliver targeted services to clients Shazam deployed Einstein Analytics to scrub internal data on its customers and deliver more targeted ads, citing a 752% return on investment

deployed Einstein Analytics to scrub internal data on its customers and deliver more targeted ads, citing a 752% return on investment Airbus (EPA: AIR) deployed Sales Cloud Einstein and Service Cloud Einstein across all divisions in the company, its first ever adoption of any Salesforce product

As can be seen from the above examples (and there are many more), Einstein acts as both a gateway into new relationships like Airbus as well as a way to squeeze more juice out of existing relationships like U.S. Bank. A unique asset like Einstein is a powerful tool for a software company like Salesforce that is already dominant in almost every market it competes in.

Growth Trajectory of Salesforce's Cloud Applications

It's no secret that Sales Cloud, Salesforce's anchor product, is losing some of its growth steam, which is part of the reason investors shy away from valuing Salesforce too richly. After all, it is already the most-used CRM application in the market. See below a chart from Salesforce's recent investor presentation outlining Sales Cloud's chart-topping market share:

Figure 3. Sales Cloud market share evolution

Having already cornered more than twice as much market share as its next-closest competitor (Oracle's (NYSE: ORCL) offerings include Oracle Sales Cloud and its legacy on-premise counterpart, Siebel), Sales Cloud has a tough road ahead, and the easiest avenue to continued growth is continued innovation.

A value-added feature like Einstein, not seen anywhere in the competition, can help Salesforce finally pry away loyal users of Microsoft Dynamics (NASDAQ: MSFT) or Oracle Sales Cloud. It also bumps up billings for longtime customers who want to try on Einstein and upgrade their experience.

With Sales Cloud comprising roughly a third of Salesforce's revenues, its continued growth is vital to the longevity of the company. Salesforce began reporting revenues by product line in 2015, and you can see Sales Cloud's growth tapering off and being overtaken by other products in 2016/2017:

Figure 4. Salesforce revenue by product

Note: professional services revenue (what Salesforce earns for installations and consulting) is not included and the product totals do not sum up to total revenues.

In recent years, Salesforce has relied on its smaller clouds and its platform capabilities to drive its >20% topline growth Recall that Marc Benioff has pledged to hit $20 billion in revenues in "a few years", and to maintain >20% growth. Listing four key criteria to hitting this milestone, Benioff emphasized the importance of Einstein AI as a platform technology and as the engine that can drive Salesforce's future.

Indeed, Sales Cloud growth stalled to 10% and 13% for the full years FY16 and FY17, respectively, but actually saw acceleration to 14% in 1Q18. No doubt some of this acceleration was due to the introduction of Einstein.

Conclusion and Valuation

Hovering around $90/share and seemingly unable to break past that ceiling, Salesforce is trading at an unassuming <6.0x forward revenues. Part of the reason that investors under appreciate Salesforce is their fear that Salesforce's own market dominance means that >20% growth cannot continue forever, and once Salesforce posts a missed quarter, the stock will lose all luster.

This thinking, however, grossly undervalues the potential of Einstein. With its proven ability (as seen by recent high-profile deployments) to supercharge existing customers and land big new ones, Einstein - not just a blessing for Sales Cloud, but the entire application suite - reinforces and extends Salesforce's position as the leader in SaaS applications. Just as Microsoft's continued innovation in operating systems has made Windows the industry standard in its sphere, Salesforce's groundbreaking push into applied, non-theoretical artificial intelligence helps strengthen its position as the industry standard in enterprise applications.

With shares trading below its historical average (on an EV/FTM revenues basis), and with Q2 earnings coming up on August 22, investors should use this opportunity to build a position in Salesforce before its revived growth potential becomes apparent again. Recall that 6x is not a particularly demanding valuation for a massive software company that generates strong operating cash flow - Salesforce's large-cap SaaS peers Workday (NYSE: WDAY) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) trade perennially at multiples between 8-10x, despite not having a splashy product introduction like Einstein in years.

Salesforce has an unsullied record of beating expectations - it posts a beat-and-raise quarter every quarter without fail - and the combination of muted expectations for Sales Cloud's growth trajectory and the potential for an Einstein-driven snapback make Salesforce a comfortable long in the software space.

