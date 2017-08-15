Aim For Airgain

Airgain (AIRG) is a very interesting company. They are a supplier of antenna systems for a variety of devices. Home devices like routers or access points as well as Internet of things (IoT) applications give a large addressable market to AIRG. New technologies in the space such Docsis 3.1 and 802.11ac increase the need for more antenna throughput. With a market cap now a bit under 100 million, AIRG has started to appear on many people's radar. This is while the company has remained profitable until the most recent quarter, while growing revenues at a very nice rate. Unfortunately for current holders, a few management missteps have caused a significant drop of late. This has given a great entry point for others however, and I expect institutions to use this chance to start their own positions. As you can see below only 40% of the float is currently held by institutions. This number has been creeping up and the current weakness should cause that to increase substantially here. Also, the patents AIRG holds are instrumental to keeping its leadership position in the antenna space.

The company had a very strong start after having to IPO at 8 dollars per share, below the 9-10 dollar range expected of them. Soon afterwards a great earnings report sent the stock to a high of 29.30. All was great for a few days for AIRG, when the management decided to take advantage of the situation. This is where the management first hurt investor confidence by offering $27 million in stock at 17 per share. The company knew the stock was inflated due to a short term spike in earnings and took advantage. However this certainly damaged investor confidence and caused many to second guess the name. These kinds of share dumps post IPO can have a lingering impact on share prices and often create longer term downtrends as we have seen on other names like Acacia Communications (ACIA). Those who were hurt in the name early on are much less likely to return, and more likely to avoid it altogether. However the fundamentals are strong enough to bet on a rebound. Let's take a look at some of the metrics for AIRG.

While I would not have been interested in the name at $17 a share now that it has come down to the 10 dollar area the fundamentals look very strong. In the most recent quarter AIRG posted $13m revenue, an impressive number given the market cap of around $90 million. Analyst Craig Ellis noted after Q2 that "Our sense is there were numerous positive developments in 2Q, including on-track Antenna Plus sales, initial engagement with longrange low-power IoT formats including LoRA, competitive takeaways, and DOCSIS 3.1 activity." It's always important to take analyst comments with a grain of salt but it shows that the company is poised to continue growth. The Antenna Plus acquisition he spoke happened only 1 quarter ago, and at a very reasonable price. Airgain picked it the assets for just $6.4M on April 7th, for a company that had revenue of $7.5M in 2016. This shows the company can use the large cash hoard to make modest acquisitions at a very reasonable valuation. (Less than 1 trailing P/S) Look for Airgain to get more out of those assets going forward and utilize them in their greater portfolio. Unfortunately, the stock based compensation expense and fees relating to the deal caused GAAP eps to hit the red. This could be part of the reason for the overdone selloff, as well as the slowing revenue growth compared to 2 or 3 quarters ago. Those with a longer term outlook should ignore the noise and see the value here.

At 9.91 today the stock trades at a 2.05 price to book with $3.69 per share in cash. The very low price/sales multiple of 2.13 is impressive considering the gross margins for Airgain average in the mid 40% range. While they have guided to around the 40% range, they have continued to beat that with the most recent Q2 gross margin at 47%. As you can see in the chart below, the stock recently became oversold after the Q2 earnings results. This has resulted in a very reasonable EV/EBITDA of 10.35 in the trailing twelve month period. This is quite impressive considering even as growth has slowed, Q2 was still a 32% increase in revenue year over year. So while revenue growth has been slowing, it still a healthy level for a space with lots of tailwinds.

Airgain is in a sector with lots of long term growth ahead of it. While the name has been beaten down to a reasonable level the fundamentals are still very strong. Tons of cash allowing for additional acquisitions, and positive EBITDA means earnings will come in 2018 for Airgain. The recent stock based compensation and fees relating to that deal have caused an unjust sell-off. Those who are patient will do quite well in this name and I recommend it under the 10 dollar level. The cash balance should mean less dilution going forward and hopefully management will do right from here on out. With an attractive risk reward profile this is certainly a name that you should strongly consider for the risky part of your tech portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.