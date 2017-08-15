Akers Biosciences' (AKER) CEO John Gormally on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 09:00

End Time: 09:27

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 15, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

John Gormally - CEO

Ray Akers - Vice Chairman

Gary Rauch - VP, Finance

Ben Simons - Global Public Relations Manager, Vigo Communications

Analysts

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

Marc Robins - Catalyst Research

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the Akers Biosciences Conference Call to discuss the Second Quarter 2017 Earnings. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ben Simons, Akers Corporation Communications team. Ben, please go ahead.

Ben Simons

Thanks, Emilia. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. On the call with me today we have the company’s Chief Executive, John Gormally; and the company’s Chief Scientific Director, Dr. Ray Akers; and the company’s VP of Finance, Gary Rauch.

Before I hand the call over to these gentlemen, I am required to read a very short forward-looking statement disclaimer, so please bear with me. Before we get underway, I'd like to ask everyone to take note of the Safe Harbor paragraph that appears at the end of the news release detailing the company's financial results which were published this morning. The Form 10-Q was filed after market yesterday and the company’s press release was published this morning.

The paragraph states that any forward-looking statements that the company makes, speak only as of the date made, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by Federal Securities laws, the company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect any change in our expectations, with regard to any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

So with that having been read, I’d now like to hand the call over to John Gormally, the company’s CEO.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ben, and good morning, everybody. Akers Bio campaign of growing towards profitability continued in 2Q with increases of 25% in total revenues to approximately 1.2 million and growth of 10% for the first half of 2017 to approximately 1.9 million in sales.

Now we’re aware that most of you on the call today are familiar with Akers Bio business and will have read our earnings press release this morning. We were waiting to make this call as efficient as productive as possible for you providing some brief context to the performance before allowing you ample opportunity to ask us any questions you may have.

Before I do so, I’ll ask my colleague Ray Akers, the co-founder of the company to remind you briefly what Akers Bio does and the science that the company is built on.

Ray Akers

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for being on the call today. As most of you know, the foundation of the company is its proprietary technology platforms that form the basis of various rapid diagnostic and screening tests. Our current main commercialized product is a rapid antibody test for an allergy to the widely-used blood thinner, heparin. The condition to test for is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT and it is a life and limb threatening potential complication of heparin therapy.

Heparin is the most widely-used blood thinner in the world because it is inexpensive. Our test is significantly faster than preexisting alternatives and as many of you know, speed of diagnosis is paramount to good decision making in medicine and also key to ultimately saving money in the process. While the majority of our revenues are derived from this test today, we believe that a number of other products in development or in the early stage of commercialization will become major revenue contributors in the years ahead.

In particular, we have developed a first rapid blood test for Chlamydia, the most prevalent sexually transmitted disease in America. We completed a highly successful clinical trial to this test and have submitted it for approval by the U.S. FDA. Given the prevalence of Chlamydia, the potential for this test once approved is very, very big.

I’d also like to mention that we have developed a line of breathalyzers for the health and wellness industry which sync with the Bluetooth-enabled reading device which enables users to track the results of tests by our app on their mobile devices. We recently commercialized the first of these, a breath test for oxidative stress which is a really good indicator of a person’s overall health and well being.

We’re extremely excited about the potential of this test OxiCheck and in particular by the ongoing discussions with large nutraceutical product companies with a view to establishing commercial partnerships.

Before I turn the call back over to John, I’d also just like to highlight the recent elections following the company’s annual shareholder meeting last week of three very experienced non-executive directors. We’re delighted to welcome Bill White, Richard Tarbox and Christopher Schreiber to the Board of Directors.

Each of them brings very well with experience to help steer Akers Bio through its next phase of commercial growth and each of them are experts in their respective fields of financial management, medical devices and capital markets. You can read their full bios on our Web site and I’m sure you’ll agree it’s very encouraging that they have agreed to join the company. As you’re also aware that John Gormally, our CEO, has also joined the Akers Bio board as a director.

I’ll now turn it back over to John.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ray. The significant majority of the revenues in Q2 continue to be generated from sales of our current flagship test for the allergy to the blood thinner, heparin. It is encouraging to note that the sales of this product platform were made in each of our core geographic regions which include the U.S., China and rest of world. A great deal of company emphasis in the period has been placed on BreathScan OxiCheck, an Akers Wellness breath test which we believe as a leadership team will become a major contributor of profitable growth in the years ahead.

We have already begun recording revenue of OxiCheck to the anti-aging, functional and integrative health and wellness treatment practitioner market in the U.S. as part of our strategy to gain initial acceptance of the product from professionals. In addition, our enterprise efforts with targeted MLM organizations continue to advance toward favorable outcomes and remain on schedule.

Furthermore, we have recently broadened the distribution of OxiCheck to target the extensive U.S. chiropractic market where we have established a contractual relationship with a respected authority and key opinion leader to represent and promote the product. In the quarter, we completed our FDA 510(k) submission on our exciting Chlamydia assay and commenced production to fulfill the initial order for rapid cholesterol self-test from First Check Diagnostics, LLC, which will be sold in major retailers including CVS and Rite Aid. We remain very excited about this over-the-counter opportunity.

At this point, I’d like to invite Gary to give a brief overview of the financials.

Gary Rauch

Thanks, John. In summary, the company has improved in all key metrics in Q2. Revenues are up by 25% to 1.2 million against the corresponding quarter of 2016. Gross profit is up by 37% to just over 900,000. The loss before tax was reduced by 34% to just under 700,000 and there was an aggregate 5% reduction in all key areas of expenses.

Our high gross margin of 78% was highly influenced by the sale of components with no cost of sales attached. We expect this gross margin percentage to normalize in the mid 60s. Finally, cash and marketable securities as of June 30 was just over 1.2 million and we continue to manage our overheads vigorously. John?

John Gormally

Thanks, Gary. Before we get into our Q&A, I’d like to conclude and focus on three things. First, our work to educate and enhance the awareness regarding Platelet Factor 4 in HIT with integrated delivery networks and group purchasing organizations is laying the groundwork I believe for continued profitable growth of this product platform.

We remained encouraged by the increase in non-U.S. PIFA Heparin Platelet Factor 4 Rapid Assay product sales and continue to believe that once additional regulatory hurdles in China are complete, China will become a very significant revenue stream for our PIFA Heparin product platform.

Second, we are preparing our prelaunch commercial efforts in anticipation and dependent on FDA approval for our Chlamydia assay. We are excited about our future and horizon with this transformational test. Finally, we are working on some exceptionally exciting initiatives for our OxiCheck oxidative stress test which we believe will be a major driver of our profitable growth in the future, and I’m very much looking forward to reporting more on that to you in the coming months.

I hope this overview has been helpful and I would now be happy to take any questions that you may have. Ben?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We’ll go first to Scott Billeadeau from Walrus Partners. Please go ahead.

Scott Billeadeau

Good morning, guys.

John Gormally

Good morning.

Ray Akers

Hi, Scott.

Scott Billeadeau

How are you? Just looking to maybe give a little – give us a little update, certainly you had made some inroads or at least got into the New York area hospitals. Just what’s the uptick there? What can we expect from that and how is that effort going?

John Gormally

Thank you for the question. This is John Gormally. I believe the last performance call I gave you an update on GNYHA and this quarter GNYHA, Greater New York Hospital Association, changed their name to Acurity and that includes approximately 300 hospitals. And we had made fairly significant inroads on the Island of Puerto Rico promoting our product there. We’re not at the point where we’re claiming victory on conversation. We have also added one of our key supply chain partner that deals exclusively with the C-suite of large integrated delivery networks under GNYHA like [indiscernible] Lenox Hill and New York Methodist where I think I reported in the past are using our product to help us catapult that further in conversion activity. These are complicated sales. They take longer than the traditional approach, but we believe that we’re on track to make notable progress by the end of the year and remain very encouraged.

Scott Billeadeau

All right. Okay, great. And then any update on cholesterol test, anything new or maybe – can you give us a little feedback on that as well?

Ray Akers

Scott, this is Ray. We’re on track for supplying that towards the end of this quarter and then our first check will begin replacing their current product throughout all the drug stores that they’re in with ours. So that will be kind of a rolling – rollout. So by the end of the year they should have – our product should be in all of their locations.

Scott Billeadeau

From a revenue perspective, is that a sell-through model or will you get a bump as they build – as they fill the channel or maybe give us a little update on that?

John Gormally

Yes. This is John Gormally. The first wave obviously is to fill the channel and we have a PO for that and we’re in the process, as Ray had mentioned, satisfying the requirements of that PO. So I would anticipate that there would be an initial bump and as people become more comfortable with using the product and finding out the benefit to drive, we’ll see an uptake – steady stream of that uptake in the months to follow.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. And then just one more question just on the OxiCheck. What’s the – have you got a partner on the MLM side or what’s the go-to-market strategy there and what can we see over the next couple of quarters in terms of having someone carry the ball for you to get that into the market?

John Gormally

Yes, great, great question and I will tell you internally we have identified a series of partners but one in particular is actively investigating our offer and we believe that is the ripest opportunity. It would be premature on this call for me to identify who that would be, but surely by the next performance call we’re anticipating solidifying that relationship and generating revenue.

Scott Billeadeau

All right, great. I’ll put myself back in the queue. Thanks, guys.

John Gormally

Thank you.

Operator

We’ll go next to Marc Robins from Catalyst Research. Please go ahead, sir.

Marc Robins

Good morning, gentlemen.

John Gormally

Good morning.

Marc Robins

Congratulations to the new Board members. A couple of questions regarding your opening comments. I guess the first one that struck me as unusual was the stressing of the word independent of the FDA. John, can you help me understand that a little bit more? It seems to apply that there is pretty substantial overseas market.

John Gormally

You know what, the word I used, Marc, was dependent. And what I meant by that is, is that once the submission for our 510(k) for FDA approval is put into place, we are dependent on that pace and the examination of the FDA.

Marc Robins

Right.

John Gormally

That’s what was meant by that comment.

Marc Robins

Okay, I guess I misheard. The other question I have is regarding China. That seems to be tumbling along. What signs can you give us or indications can you give us that it’s not just [indiscernible] we’ve come to know?

Ray Akers

Well, I guess there’s a couple of things. In this quarter, sales were into China were very significant and really the vote of our partners, we had sales to our joint venture partner with breathalyzers and also to Novatek with the PIFA Heparin test. Novatek believes that they’re near the end of the road with their pricing approvals in several key provinces which is why they’ve begun ordering again. And in addition during a recent presentation that John and I received from them, they’ve identified an additional market that they didn’t know was there. And this market is in what they call tier 1 and tier 2 hospitals which to them are small penny hospitals of about 500 [ph] and these are in the more rural areas. And we’ve worked up a different presentation of the product that’s lower in cost that they believe will be able to be sold into these hospitals at a lower acquisition cost, because these are just in poor areas. However, they believe that the size of that market is bigger than the first market that they saw in larger hospitals by at least twofold. So they’re really pumped up and – listen they’ve spent millions of dollars seating this market and John and I are I think very, very upbeat on this. They’ve got 90 hospitals ready to order once they have the pricing approvals and these are all big, big hospitals. And they also have dozens of key opinion leaders all throughout the country. In addition, Novatek is globalizing and they have a presence in Eastern Europe, particularly in Poland and they’ll be opening up that market in October. So this is all good stuff. It’s taken longer than we’d like but that’s just the hand we’ve been dealt but nothing at all to deter our optimism.

Marc Robins

I need to have a point of clarification here. When you do a surgery and heparin is used, are those just cardiovascular and circulatory surgeries or is it most all surgeries?

Ray Akers

It’s all surgeries. Because whenever an incision is made, the body wants to clot and then healed immediately. So [indiscernible] presents a risk of that clot traveling throughout the body and causing a loss of a limb or death. So that’s why anti-clots are used in everything. If you have a scope done on your knee, then you’re going to get heparin.

Marc Robins

Got you. Let’s see I had another question, I’m sorry. Going back to the Chlamydia test, are there like structure days like PDUFA requirements for those kind of submission? Do they have to come back to you with an answer within so many days?

John Gormally

Yes, they do and they have. They’ve actually been very, very responsive. So we’ve had a good dialogue with FDA. There’s been a number of back and forth sessions with them and we’ve just provided additional data to them and we’re encouraged. My crystal ball doesn’t extend to the FDA unfortunately, so I can’t tell you when it’s going to be approved. But so far we haven’t seen any showstoppers.

Marc Robins

Okay. I guess the elephant in the room is and I couldn’t hear it and as you can tell I’m in my car, so forgive my voice and everything. But how much was the loss before taxes for the quarter? And how different was heparin from the drawdown of cash?

Gary Rauch

The drawdown from cash was less. The actual loss before taxes was 667 --

Marc Robins

Okay. And then I guess the follow up would be Ray in your experience – and this is a comment as well. Is this test oriented a bit [indiscernible] all that much?

Ray Akers

Are you talking about --?

Marc Robins

No, all of your – typical diagnostic test in general, are they seasonal by pretty substantial amounts or are they --?

John Gormally

That depends on the assay. But as it relates to our offering like if you had – as an example on a rapid manual test if you were testing flu, that would have a seasonality to it. But for our product there’s no seasonality to the best of our understanding and we have probably the key opinion leaders of the world on this here at Akers Bio. There’s no seasonality associated with our test.

Marc Robins

Okay. So essentially we’re looking at a little better than two quarters of cash on the balance sheet dependent on growth and sales and bottom line.

John Gormally

Yes, that’s a fair statement.

Ray Akers

Yes.

Marc Robins

Okay. And that could be substantially improved upon or lengthened if we continue to see 25% kind of growth that we’ve experienced?

Ray Akers

Right.

John Gormally

We have a very comprehensive strategic plan that we are monitoring closely and in my comments we remain on track with a lot of the projected revenue and profitability.

Marc Robins

Great. I’ll get back in the queue. Guys, good quarter. Thank you, gentlemen.

Ray Akers

Thank you.

John Gormally

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We’ll go next to Andrew Todd [ph], private investor. Please go ahead, sir.

Ray Akers

Good morning.

Operator

Mr. Todd, will you please check your mute function.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning.

Ray Akers

Good morning, Todd.

Unidentified Analyst

I was calling today about – previously you guys had put out a press release about your marketing in India or applying for approval with the military there. I was wondering if that had progressed at all or if that was on hold for the time being?

John Gormally

I’m sorry. Could you give a little more commentary on a press release on the military so that we can --?

Unidentified Analyst

Look, this is maybe a year or two years back I remember reading about you all applying for approval with the India military and some marketing effort in India potentially?

Ray Akers

This is Ray. This struts [ph] back to 2014. We had a distributor in India who was applying for government approvals as well as for private pay approvals. And he did not deliver. So that relationship ended in early 2015 I think.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I followed that [ph] previous release, but I was just trying to follow up on that. Thank you.

John Gormally

I apologize for the delay in the response. This is John Gormally. That activity predated my hire here at Akers Bio.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand. Thank you, guys.

Ray Akers

Thank you.

John Gormally

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. With no further questions in the queue, I’d like to turn it back over to the company for any additional or closing remarks. Gentlemen?

John Gormally

This is John Gormally. I will just say thank you very much for your confidence that you’ve given to Akers over the years and we look forward to a continuance of these positive performance goals shared with you.

Ray Akers

And for those of you who are shareholders of Akers Bio, we appreciate your support of management during our recent shareholders meeting and our new Board of Directors is very bullish on the company and intends to build great value for you all. So I hope you have a good rest of the day and we’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thanks so much for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.