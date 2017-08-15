Emerald Health Therapeutics Transformational Transaction

Because of a misinterpretation of EMHTF's original business plan, its small size and the general malaise in Canadian cannabis stocks, EMHTF's stock is still substantially undervalued, in my opinion. It is a top selection for aggressive growth potential.

The first greenhouse will be retrofitted to meet Health Canada standards starting next month. Licensing has started and I expect the retrofit will be completed in March and the first crop started later in 2018.

The first JV property is a 1.1 million sq. ft. greenhouse in Delta, B.C. There are two additional greenhouses in the same location the JV has optioned.

The JV partner is Village Farms (USOTC: VFFIF), one of the lowest cost hydroponic greenhouse growers of tomatoes and cucumbers with sales of over C$200 million.

In one transaction, Emerald Health (USOTC: EMHTF) morphed from the smallest public LP to owning 50% of a Joint Venture that could become the largest, lowest cost Canadian cannabis grower.

Summary: With the stroke of a pen, Emerald Health (OTCQX: OTCQX:EMHTF) has morphed from:

The smallest public Licensed Producer (LP) with an in-house production capacity of just 100 kilograms of dried cannabis per year, to: Owning a 50% interest in a Joint Venture (JV) with a greater than 75,000 kilograms of annual production capacity and a revenue potential of $525 million at $7 per gram. The transaction is with Village Farms (USOTC: OTCQX:VFFIF), the other 50% JV partner. (see VFFIF Press Release here)

As the chart shows, EMHTF has not moved as much as would be expected in response to such a transformational announcement. On June 5, 2017, the day before the announcement, the stock closed at US $.81 and was recently US $.928. In other words, the stock has moved only 14.6% since this important news was made public.

I believe the shares of EMHTF are substantially undervalued because:

Of the public LPs, EMHTF had an in-house production capacity of just 100 kilograms of dried cannabis per year and their approved property cannot be expanded. The reason is the location is locked in. This meant EMHTF was too small for serious investors to consider. So although the company was the seventh to receive approval (see Health Canada Licensed Producers), it attracted limited investor interest. The VFIFF-JV should change that. Between management, the Board of Directors and the Advisory Board, EMHTF has more PhD’s and MDs than a small university. (see Management and Board of Directors here) (see Advisory Board here) In addition, describing their business focus they used the term “clinical studies.” The combination of the two led investors to jump to the conclusion the company was after FDA type pharmaceutical approvals for cannabis medicines that often take many years and can cost tens of millions of dollars without guarantee of approval. This is a misperception. EMHTF explains they mean “proof of concept studies” based on data gathered from their clients. For example, if they have several formulations for oil, users are surveyed to see which is working best. So this is, in fact, a very practical approach to gathering data to determine dosages and strains that have a higher probability of helping their patients. The marijuana stocks have been in a mild swoon in the past four months and EMHTF has not discounted the upside potential of the joint venture. The day before the JV was announced, the stock closed at US $.81 per share and recently it was trading at US $0.928. So I believe an opportunity exists for investors to take advantage of (1) and (2) to realize well above average gains. In fact, although there are some risks that will be described below, EMHTF is now my top pick among the Canadian Licensed Producers for more aggressive growth investors.

The Joint Venture: EMHTF was aware of the need to expand and faced the typical “buy it or build it” conundrum. Management knew the key issues had become scale and speed to market. They planned the construction of a 100,000 square foot facility that can be expanded in 50,000 square foot modules to one million square feet on 32 acres.

Avtar Dhillon, MD, Executive Chairman of EMHTF identified the VFFIF opportunity and discussions began. The good news is VFFIF was a perfect fit for EMHTF and vice versa.

EMHTF is headquartered in Victoria, B.C. and VFFIF operated state-of-the-art greenhouses in Delta, B.C. which is part of Greater Vancouver and made up of the communities of North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen, the latter advertising itself as the ‘sunniest place in Metro Vancouver.’ As a long term resident of the area, I can attest to the claim.

EMHTF was looking for a way to expand in cannabis on a scalable, rapid and cost effective manner. VFFIF was one of the largest and lowest cost growers of tomatoes and cucumbers using a high tech, hydroponic system they have expertise in using and management was open to transforming part of its operations to a high value crop.

EMHTF was one of the earlier Licensed Producers to be approved and is now licensed to produce and sell dried cannabis and cannabis oil. They have a strong management team and through its Board of Directors and Advisory Board, an international flavor with representation in Italy and Spain as well as Canada and the United States.

Dr. Avtar Dhillon, the Executive Independent Chairman of the Board has more than 20 years of experience in building public companies in scientific, engineering and farming enterprises. He is the former President & Chief Executive Officer of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) and still serves as INO’s Chairman.

Dr. Bin Huang Ph.D., who is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer was a Research Scientist with Allelix Crop Technologies focusing on improving canola growth traits such as yield and disease-tolerance and formerly a Partner and top-ranked Biotech analyst with GMP Securities, a prominent Canadian investment banker in the cannabis field.

The VFFIF website says, “Village Farms vegetables are grown hydroponically (without the use of soil) in a glass enclosed high technology environment using sophisticated computer systems to control irrigation, fertilizers, carbon dioxide, light, temperature, ventilation, humidity and other climatic factors.” VFFIF has been in business for 30 years, operates 10.5 million square feet of technologically advanced greenhouse space on 240 acres including operations in Texas. It has a master grower team for vegetables with 750 years of collective experience. In 2016, VFFIF reported revenue of C$206 million and EBITDA of C$12.5 million. VFFIF management looks on cannabis as a crop they can grow effectively and efficiently as they will continue to do with tomatoes and cucumbers.

Each party brought to the Joint Venture what the other needed. It was such an ideal match the transaction negotiations were concluded in a matter of a couple of weeks.

Acquisition Cost: EMHTF and VFFIF are creating a Joint Venture as equal partners. The first stage is EMHTF contributing $20 million ($2 million down and the balance as milestones are met) and the cannabis licensing and expertise and VFFIF contributing a lease on their 1.1 million square foot, hydroponic grow-fitted greenhouse and operating experience and expertise with an option for the JV to buy. This is one of three greenhouses situated on 110 acres comprising 4.8 million square feet. The JV has the option to acquire the balance of the greenhouse space at this location under similar terms. (see Joint Venture details here)

EMHTF is paying $20 million for a 50% interest in 1.1 million square feet of greenhouse space or $36.36 per square foot for their net share. The property has to be retrofit to meet Health Canada standards and this will require time and money. On this basis, the cost is approximately comparable to Aphria’s (OTCQB:APHQF) greenhouse construction cost of approximately $50 per square foot. The advantage to EMHTF in doing the JV instead of building is they will be in production sooner and have the operating experience of VFFIF. I will have more to say about this below. The licensing process for the new facility is underway, retrofitting will begin next month and should be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2018 and the first crop should be started later in 2018.

Operating Potential: Here are some factors I consider as important to EMHTF moving forward as it has the opportunity to be one of the largest and perhaps the lowest cost producer on a large scale:

(a) The greenhouse property in the JV is exceptional. It is 1.1 million square feet in one structure under one roof. As CEO Bin Huang told me, “When I first entered the building, it was so large I couldn’t see the other end.”

(b) The entire complex is made up of three greenhouses in the same location comprising 4.8 million square feet on 110 acres. The first property has the potential to grow 75,000 kilograms of cannabis with a value of over $500 million at $7 per gram. The JV has an option to acquire the other two greenhouses at this location under comparable terms with options to buy.

(c) Greenhouse operations are more efficient than enclosed growing facilities and the climatic conditions in Delta, British Columbia are preferable to almost any location in Canada. Temperatures are more moderate during winter and there is more sunlight on an annual basis than in most provinces to the east. B.C. is known as the California of Canada. The ability to take advantage of natural sunlight for growing results in an estimated savings in power of 50% or more. Power is one of the largest cost components in growing. Long time connesseurs of cannabis also say natural sunlight yields a superior product to that grown totally under artificial light. HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) costs are also significantly lower and results in a further reduction in power costs.

(d) Large footprint greenhouses such as the one in the JV have operating efficiencies and economies of scale over smaller units. These are transferable to the growing of cannabis and is another advantage for EMHTF and the JV.

(e) As a result, the EMHTF location should enjoy a major advantage over enclosed operations and/or greenhouses in other parts of Canada such as Aphria’s (OTCQB:APHQF) and Maricann’s (OTCPK:MRRCF) Ontario based greenhouse operations. Weather conditions in the rest of Canada east of British Columbia are far more extreme than in Delta, B.C. and Ontario hydro costs are much higher.

(f) The construction cost of greenhouses is less than that of fully enclosed facilities. A rule of thumb is 50% less. This means the capital cost of a square foot of growing area is much less than for enclosed facilities and this has a significant impact on lowering production costs.

(g) The agricultural experience that VFFIF brings to the table is invaluable. Here are some facts:

In addition to the 110 acres in B.C., an additional 130 acre operation is owned in Texas and under partnership arrangements, there is a 65 acre property in Ontario, 25 additional acres in B.C. and 50 acres in Mexico. VFFIF is an experienced grower. VFFIF has amassed some 750 man years of high tech, hydroponic master growing experience that made them one of the lowest cost producers of tomatoes and cucumbers in North America. This knowledge and skill is expected to be transferable to the growing of cannabis. If unexpected difficulties arise, VFFIF’s experience in growing tomatoes and cucumbers should enable them to find solutions quickly. I believe the cannabis growing challenge is considerably de-risked. In 2016, VFFIF generated C$209 million in revenue and C$12.6 million in EBITDA. The company has operated for 30 years and since 2013 has reported annual growth in revenue and a consistent pattern of positive EBITDA ranging from $10.1 to $14.1 million per annum. (g) It is difficult to estimate production costs as there are still some factors that cannot be forecast precisely such as the costs to retrofit the first greenhouse to Health Canada standards. But in a condition of less than perfect information, I can see production costs in the range of $1.00 to $1.25 per gram and under assumptions that will be applicable when the JV has had some growing experience, costs can fall below $1.00 per gram. Management has provided me with guidance that these figures are generally within their range of expectations. If production costs of $1.00 to $1.25 per gram are achieved EMHTF will be one of the lowest cost producers in Canada and below that has the potential to be the lowest cost grower. (h) The JV has access to a total of 4.8 million square feet of greenhouse space (including first the 1.1 million square feet in the JV) with a potential yield of 300,000 kilograms of cannabis. Deloitte, one of the “big four” auditing firms and the world’s largest professional services network estimates Canadian adult and medical cannabis demand will reach 600,000 kilograms by 2021. In other words, the JV has the potential to grow 50% of Canadian demand for cannabis based on the Delta property alone. This is not a forecast. It is meant to illustrate the order of magnitude of the JV, the transformation that is implied for EMHTF and why I believe I am justified in describing EMHTF as transforming from “Inferior to Superior.”

Balance Sheet: the company has a very strong balance sheet. The reported cash position at the end of the March 31, 2017 quarter was C $15 million and a further C $25 million was raised in April 2017. So the cash balance at present is approximately C $40 million of which C $20 million is committed under the JV agreement described above.

The company has zero debt.

As at March 31, 2017, the company had 78 million and the April financing increased that to 93 million. On a fully diluted basis accounting for options and warrants, there are 118 million shares. On a fully diluted basis, the market capitalization is approximately US $110 million.

EMHTF has a strong financial position. It's commitment under the JV agreement is covered and their share of the retrofitting probably is as well. In any case, I think the company will be in an excellent position to undertake additional financing at higher prices as the market begins to recognize the potential impact of the recent agreement.

Cannabis Stock Market Cycle: the following chart is from the Let’s Toke Business newsletter where I make weekly assessments of the trend in cannabis stocks.

There was a run in which the LTB Marijuana Composite Index declined for twelve consecutive weeks from April 21 - July 7, 2017. This was a trend we advised would persist each week as it continued. Then as the market rallied for two weeks, we warned that this period of dull trading would continue as it has. We also advised readers not to be concerned because the rate of decline was well below the two previous corrections of similar duration. Markets such as this are akin to swimming against the current. It tends to prevent investors from discounting good news to the same extent they would if the direction was positive.

This is the EMHTF market action since the June 5th close. The JV was announced on June 6th. The stock has trended upward and certainly has outperformed the LTB Composite Index but in all the gain is less than 15%. I think as awareness of the transaction is raised, there will be substantially more upside in the stock.

In the past I have added the caveat that investors should not chase thinly traded stocks and to use limit orders. This advice applies here.

Risk Factors: as I say repeatedly, reward and risk are directly related. The challenge is to find a high return opportunity where you are able to make a favorable risk appraisal. I believe this is the case with EMHTF. Here is my assessment of the risks:

The greenhouse retrofit: I believe the JV will be able to manage the retrofit without much difficulty. There are several other Licensed Producers that are growing in greenhouses including APH and MARI. So meeting the operating and security requirements should not be a problem. Once the first greenhouse has been brought up to standard, expansion into the other facilities will entail considerably less time, risk and money. The greenhouse operations: for the reasons given above, I believe the combination of EMHTF and VFFIF management teams will be up to the challenge. From an operational point of view, I think VFFIF’s experience of over 30 years of greenhouse growing is an important source of comfort. I believe the JV will be able to operate hydroponically and find ways to improve the technology to cannabis growing as time goes on. Oversupply of the Canadian cannabis market: this is not a likelihood in the near term but given the announced plans for expansion, it is a possibility beyond 2020. I think this is a reason several of the Health Canada approved LPs are expanding internationally. For example, APH into the United States, Aurora Cannabis (USOTC: OTCQX:ACBFF) into the European Union and Germany, Cannimed Therapeutics (USOTC: OTC:CMMDF) into Australia and the Cayman Islands, Canopy Growth (USOTC: OTCPK:TWMJF) into Australia, Brazil and Germany, Cronos Group (USOTC: OTCPK:PRMCF) into Germany, Emblem (USOTC: OTCPK:EMMBF) into Uruguay, Harvest One (USOTC: OTC:HRVOF) into Germany and Poland, MARI into Germany and THC Biomed (USOTC: OTCQB:THCBF) into Germany. In this regard, EMHTF is well positioned when the time comes. They have several international links through their management team, Board of Directors and Advisory Board. Financial market risk: as EMHTF (and VFFIF in all likelihood) will have to finance the retrofit of the first greenhouse to meet Health Canada standards for cannabis grow facilities, there is a risk that they will be unable to raise the necessary funds. As regular readers know, I am optimistic about the ongoing outlook for the marijuana group and I do not believe this will be an issue. Furthermore, as investors become more familiar with the potential for EMHTF, future financing should be at higher prices. Finally, the JV has the potential to fund itself. It is possible such an investment will be attractive to private investors, Cannabis Wheaton (USOTC: OTCPK:KWFLF) or CannaRoyalty Corp (USOTC: OTCQX:CNNRF) for example. In any event, I believe the financing risks are manageable.

Summary & Conclusion

I believe EMHTF is one of those investment opportunities created by a “perfect storm” of events:

EMHTF was given a rather low stock market valuation because they are a small Licensed Producer with limited growth potential at their approved facility. For this reason, it was overlooked by the majority of investors. There was also a misunderstanding about their business plan which some assumed was to seek FDA-type approval for new cannabis products and that scared some investors away. The JV agreement with VFFIF is transformational for EMHTF. It morphs them from a small, limited growth potential LP to one with a 50% interest in a JV that could, itself, become one of the largest, lowest cost producers in Canada. It also comes with VFFIF’s hydroponic, high technology experience in growing vegetable products with over C$200 million in annual sales. Because the Canadian cannabis stocks have been in a price correction/consolidation period for several months, the entire group has been under selling pressure. As a result, although the JV was announced in early June, EMHTF shares are up only around 15% since. This is not much of an advance following such a transformational development. Furthermore, we are at the point when the tide might soon shift and start rising. I believe the cannabis stocks will remain predominantly event driven with financial results gaining traction as an investment driver over the next couple of years. Given the schedule of getting the JV operational, EMHTF will be in a strong position to participate in a “legalization” rally as mid 2018 approaches. I see EMHTF as an above average growth prospect for aggressive investors over the next 12 to 18 months or through an expected legalization rally as we approach mid 2018. As always I will keep readers up to date on developments as we move ahead from here. Investors can’t wait to buy until then because I anticipate the market will start discounting EMHTF’s prospects immediately. I continue to look for well above average returns from the Canadian cannabis group in general and I expect Emerald Health will be a leading light in the group over the next 12 - 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.