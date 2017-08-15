Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers (Mid Q3-2017)

Each quarter, I spend a day or two, reading Form 13F filings from the hedge funds that specialize in merger arb, documenting, and analyzing which merger stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it here on Seeking Alpha.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the vast majority of the positions are merger-related.

Of the 39 funds I track two stocks stood out this time around. Both Time Warner (TWX) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) were in 30 or more of the funds. Time Warner is in the midst of being bought by AT&T (T) in a cash and stock deal expected to close later this year. There is still a 5% spread left and almost a 14% IRR which could be higher if the deal closes earlier than year end.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is in the process of buying NXPI for $110 per share in a cash deal expected to close late in the year. NXP is a semiconductor company with leading positions in hot segments such as automotive, networking, and safety systems. Because of that, and a strong semiconductor market, the stock has been trading above the $110 deal price. Activist investor, Elliot Management recently disclosed a 6% stake in the company and is trying to get Qualcomm to raise its bid.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Time Warner Held by 31 Funds 2) NXP Semiconductors Held by 30 Funds 3) Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) Held by 25 Funds 3) C. R. Bard (BCR) Held by 25 Funds 5) Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLT) Held by 23 Funds 6) Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Held by 20 Funds 7) Alere (ALR) Held by 19 Funds 8) Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) Held by 17 Funds 9) Rice Energy (RICE) Held by 14 Funds 10) Tribune Media (TRCO) Held by 14 Funds

When a fund makes a stock its top pick, it signals great conviction. This quarter, three stocks were the top M&A selection of at least three different funds.

Top Positions among the 39 Funds

NXP Semiconductors Top Position in 7 Funds Time Warner Top Position in 5 Funds Alere Top Position in 3 Funds

Oversized Holdings

It always makes me take notice when a fund I follow takes a double-digit position in a merger stock. As of the end of Q2, there were some extremely concentrated positions.

Altaba (AABA) 47% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 40% of a Fund Monsanto 37% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 33% of a Fund New York Reit (NYRT) 32% of a Fund Mobileye 28% of a Fund

