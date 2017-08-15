Lack Of Cobalt Could Be A Chokepoint For Tesla

We also update our system's current potential return estimate for Tesla (it's still bullish), and present a hedge for longs who want to limit risk.

The key component is cobalt, which Tesla needs for its high-energy, lithium-ion batteries. We elaborate, and also note a sliver lining in the cobalt cloud.

Tesla's latest bond offering doesn't mature for 8 years, but Financial Times columnist John Dizard says Tesla may run out of a key component before then.

Mining For Tesla's Limiting Factor: Cobalt

Tesla's Cobalt Problem

Tesla's (TSLA) recently raised $1.8 billion by successfully selling junk bonds set to mature in 8 years, but Financial Times columnist John Dizard argued over the weekend that Tesla might run out cobalt before that debt matures. We elaborate, update our current potential return estimate for Tesla, and look at a way of limiting risk in the event cobalt concerns drag the stock down over the next several months.

Regular readers may recall we mentioned John Dizard's bearishness on the pace of electric battery advances in an article last month (Tesla's Technological Challenge). This past weekend, Dizard focussed on one component of Tesla's batteries, cobalt -- Lack Of Ethical Cobalt Undermines Tesla's Debt Issue -- (paywalled here). Dizard argued the bond offering's prospectus gave insufficient attention to the company's cobalt risks:

In the 111-page draft prospectus of Tesla's [...] debt offering that came out this week, the word "cobalt" is mentioned once. On page 28 the metal appears on a list of potentially at-risk materials including steel and copper. Perhaps this cursory mention of the electric carmaker's dependence on the metal passed a formulaic test of what securities laws require. It is less likely to pass a laugh test among people who are familiar with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which accounts for more than 60% of world cobalt production and is the principal prospective source of new supply. [...] It has become apparent that cobalt supply could be a choke point for the mass production of electric vehicles. Cobalt is a critical component for the high-energy versions of lithium-ion batteries.

After noting that the spot price of cobalt has more than doubled over the past year, to $56,500 per ton on the London Metal Exchange, Dizard points out that that rise in price likely won't increase the supply of the metal in the next several years:

Cobalt production from existing mines and those under construction does not meet demand projected by Tesla and Chinese and European manufacturers for the next five years. And it usually takes a lot longer than five years to bring a mine into production once sponsors have made initial commitments.

Dizard goes on to counter an anticipated objection that cobalt requirements could be engineered down, arguing that that would likely take a decade, which is consistent with his point last month about the glacial pace of battery technology advancement.

A Silver Lining In The Cobalt Cloud

The silver lining here, if you're a Tesla long, is that the European and Chinese demand Dizard mentions is evidence that Tesla was right about the bright prospects for electric cars. There was more evidence of that elsewhere in the FT -- Schulz Urges EU Quota For Electric Cars -- (paywalled here):

The leader of Germany's left-of-center Social Democrats has proposed an EU-wide quota for electric vehicles, wading into the debate about the future of a domestic car industry badly tarnished by the Volkswagen diesel scandal. [...] "The German car industry must do better when it comes to electric cars," Mr Shultz told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. The country had "made fun of Tesla", the US electric carmaker, but could no longer afford to be so "arrogant", he added.

Automotive powerhouse Germany starting to take Tesla seriously ought to be encouraging for Tesla longs.

Our Portfolio Armor system remains bullish on Tesla, estimating a potential return of nearly 15% over the next several months, as the screen capture below from our admin shows.

In the event we end up being wrong, and cobalt concerns or other factors crush the stock over the next several months, we'll present a way to limit risk below.

Hedging Your Bet On Tesla

Here we'll assume, for the sake of this example, that you agree with our system's potential return estimate for Tesla and you want a shot of capturing that, while limiting your risk to a drawdown of no more than 15% if the stock goes south.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Tesla against a greater-than-15% drop by mid-March, while not capping your potential upside at less than 15% by then.

The cost of the put leg, as you can see above, was $21,500, or 5.91% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was slightly more: $21,900, or 6.02% of position value (calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $400, or 0.11% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

Tesla's been a rollercoaster, and, as we've argued previously, in the short term, it's been resistant to fundamental analysis. Our system, which eschews fundamental analysis in favor of analysis of underlying price action and forward looking option sentiment is currently bullish on Tesla -- as of Monday's close, it was ranked 113 among the 1710 securities in our universe that passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments. But given the risk John Dizard mentions, plus general market risk, you ought to consider hedging if you are long, particularly when you can essentially get paid to do so as in the example above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.