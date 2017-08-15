IBM: Watson Disappointment Risks Further Downward Revisions

International Business Machines (IBM) reported earnings July 18th and it wasn't pretty. Plenty has been written about it so I won't go into all the details. In summary, revenue is down 3.3% y/y in constant currency, just missing consensus revenue. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.97 vs. $2.74 consensus, but it was partially driven by lower taxes. Software revenue was down 2% y/y in constant currency vs. consensus expectations of low-single-digit growth, while total service signings declined 14% y/y and backlog was down 4% y/y. More troubling still, its strategic imperatives decelerated to only +7% y/y, the lowest in years (compared to +13% y/y in Q1).

Yes, there are plenty of issues at Big Blue, but what really caught my attention was just how disappointing Cognitive Solutions was. As you may know, Cognitive Solutions is an IBM business that is built around Watson, so weakness in one implies weakness in the others (yes, I know Watson feeds into other areas as well, but that doesn't change the point). Cognitive, which is suppose to be IBM's future, declined 1% y/y in Q2 vs. an already weak +3% y/y in Q1.

It is safe to say that IBM's cognitive business has been a huge disappoint relative to previously high expectations - which has, correctly, been waning over time. Expectations for Watson were high mostly because of IBM's CEO, Ginni Rometty, who has promoted Watson's capabilities in recent years.

For example, in January 2014, IBM announced that it was investing over $1 billion in giving Watson its own business division and a new headquarters in Manhattan. In October 2016, Rometty said Watson will reach 1 billion consumers by the end of 2017 and spoke of all the amazing things that Watson will do. In March 2017, Rometty again got on stage to talk the amazing AI technology driving Watson. And right before missing earnings, in June 2017, Rometty, went on Mad Money to once again talk about Watson.

Don't feel too terrible about getting IBM wrong. Even Warren Buffett overestimated Watson. In this 2015 CNBC interview, Buffett expressed optimism on the future of Watson, but by this May 2017 interview, Buffett admitted that Watson "has not come along as fast commercially as you would have hoped." Buffett also noted that he sold a third of his IBM shares in the first half of 2017.

In my view, Watson's disappointment should lead to downward revisions to IBM's future earnings potential, which implies that the stock has more downside risk. Despite posting -2.5% y/y growth Q2, consensus estimates projects Cognitive Solutions will reaccelerate growth in 2018 (+0.9%) and 2019 (+2.2%). There is little reason to believe that this acceleration will occur given Q2 decelerated from Q1's +2.1% y/y growth and given competitor's much more aggressive investments in AI. According to Paysa, IBM's investment in AI talent pales in comparison to AI leaders like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)and others. It strikes me as much more likely that Cognitive Solutions should continue to contract.

If 2018 consensus growth estimates becomes negative for Cognitive Solutions, then IBM will be in the uncomfortable position of posting declining sales in all of its major segments since Global Business Services is expected to decline 1.4%, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms is expected to decline 0.1%, Systems is expected to decline 2.1%, and Global Financing is expected to decline 0.7%. 2017 consensus estimates for gross margin is expected to contract by ~ 120 bps to 47.7%, but is expected to expand by ~ 50 bps in 2018. The 2018 margin expansion seems unlikely when every segment is likely to contract. Given the risk of further downward revisions in the out years, I believe the risk-reward of owning IBM shares remains unattractive.

