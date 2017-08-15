A Detailed Analysis For Why Snap Is A Buy

Last week, after Snap (SNAP) reported its Q2 results and the stock fell 13%, we initiated a long position in the company (read here). We were attacked by many Snap bears who believed that the company is worthless. In this article, we will offer more detailed reasons for why we believe Snap stock is attractive at its current price.

Note 1: All numbers are from Facebook's 2012 annual report and Snap's latest 10-Q.

Note 2: For an apples-to-apples comparison, we compared Facebook's 2010 numbers to current Snap numbers as in 2010 Facebook had the same age as Snap today.

Strong position in North America

In its latest quarter, Snap added 4 million users in North America and reached 75 million DAUs in the region, which is impressive since Facebook (FB) in 2010 had only 99 million users there. That's still 24 million DAUs higher than Snap's number (or 32% higher), but when a company is not far away from Facebook's path, you'll know there is a future for it.

Also, in Q2 2010, Facebook added 3 million DAUs in North America while Snap added 4 million DAUs in the same quarter this year.

This shows that the path between the two companies in NA, when they were at the same stage, is somehow close. That's a badge of honor for Snap.

However, from a revenue perspective, Facebook was better in monetizing its users in 2010. For instance, FB generated $3.6 quarterly per DAU which is 80% higher than Snap's current rate.

This implies that Snap's revenue growth is at its very beginning as there is much room for ARPU to grow.

Why are revenue numbers not impressive?

In Q2 2010, Facebook had nearly $540 million in revenues. However, Snap had $180 million in revenues in the second quarter of this year. That's pretty low. The problem with Snap is its weak international ARPU. For instance, in Europe, Snap's quarterly ARPU is $0.39 while Facebook generated $1.25 quarterly from each DAU in 2010. If Snap's European segment reached the same ARPU the company generated in NA, revenues could increase 50%, assuming no change in DAUs in Europe and no change in NA revenues.

We believe that ARPU expansion in Europe is imminent. The company has 57 million DAU there which is just 20 million less than what Facebook' had in 2010. This means the company's low ARPU in Europe is temporary as it's probably due to management's complete focus on its NA segment.

Thus, when management turns its focus to Europe, a place where 33% of Snap's DAU is, revenues would increase significantly.

Snap is appealing for advertisers more than Facebook

It doesn't need rocket science to know that Snap and Instagram are appealing to advertisers more than Facebook. Advertisements on Snap and Instagram offer a more direct engagement with users. And while Facebook's ads are boring, ads on Snap are much more creative and entertaining.

Here's an example of Snap's sponsored geo-filters.

Snap can't run many ads per users as Facebook can, but it has a price per ad. that's much higher. This makes Snap more appealing to big corporations that are willing to spend heavily in order to differentiate themselves from other small competitors.

However, the problem that advertisers are finding in Snap is the platform's complexity. Unlike Facebook, running an advertising campaign on Snap is not easy as the company's infrastructure is at its early stage. That's why this time Snap copied Facebook (not the other way around) by launching its "Ads Power Editor", a platform that's similar to Facebook's campaign management platform.

The improvement and simplicity of Snap's advertising infrastructure should make the company's platform more appealing to advertisers.

Indeed, the CEO of the world's biggest ad. buyer stated that his firm will double its spending on Snapchat in the second half of this year.

It's worth to note that Snap now can reach 75% of the total US population in the age group of 13 to 34. This would be an attractive entry point for any advertiser that wants to target this group.

We believe that advertising on Snap will be a priority for any business that needs to target the nation's millennials.

It's worth to note that in its latest CC, management stated that Snap advertisers in the retail apparel industry recorded 2.7x the average return across all online and offline advertising tools (other examples where Snap advertisers recorded impressive results were given by Imran Khan, Snap's Chief Strategy Officer).

If that's accurate, Snap advertisers would be standing in line in the next few years.

But, what we don't like in Snap?

Simply, we don't like Snap's management team. This is a major hurdle as these types of companies need responsible/visionary management teams. What we don't like there is the excessive spending, which shows a lack of financial responsibility.

For instance, in its latest quarter, Snap spent 73% of its revenues on administrative costs while Facebook spent just 7% (!) of its revenues on administrative costs in 2010.

Also, the company spends heavily on sales and marketing expenses. For instance, in its latest quarter, Snap spent $91 million on S&M ($455 million annualized) while Facebook spent $167 million in the whole year of 2010!

And guess what? Snap now has 1,859 employees while Facebook had 4,619 employees in 2010. So, the cost per employee is ridiculously high at Snap and must be reduced significantly.

The 50% depreciation of its stock price should be viewed as a wake-up call for management to control its compensation spending.

We also don't like Snap's huge R&D spending which is 7x Facebook's 2010 figure. While it's true that Snap requires higher R&D due to its graphics-intensive nature, we don't believe spending $255 million on R&D per quarter to generate $180 million in sales is justified.

Final thoughts

We like Snap's platform and the stock price that it's trading at. However, we would like to see some form of improvement in the company's expenses. The compensation per employee is extremely high and must be slashed by half or so.

We bought Snap shares because we believe that the company's problems can be fixed as the company's DAUs (the hardest thing to get) are impressive relative to the company's valuation.

Moreover, Snap's revenues have a huge room to grow. For instance, Citigroup expects the company to generate $3 billion in 2019, a 70% CAGR. If Citi's expectations are accurate, Snap would be now trading at 5x 2019 revenues, a realistic multiple for a high growth stock.

To feel more comfortable with holding the stock, we would like Snap's management to be more stockholder friendly. Issuing guidance and slashing salaries/bonuses are examples. The 50% drop in Snap's stock should be a wake-up call for Snap's management. We believe that at $12/share the stock is a bargain and the rewards outweigh the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.