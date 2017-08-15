Sell Diana Shipping Inc. Due To Its Evaporating Liquidity; Buy Star Bulk Carriers And Scorpio Bulkers As A Hedge

We propose to sell/short Diana Shipping and buy the other two as a hedge, as a neutral exposure to the dry bulk market aiming at an underperformance of Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping has also used $40 million of its cash to provide additional support to its affiliate, Diana Containerships Inc. through what we view as a very risky loan.

Diana Shipping has a much riskier liquidity profile than the others. It is likely that its unrestricted cash is likely to evaporate in 2018 using the current market rates.

We have analyzed three companies that operate in Dry Bulk Shipping and concluded that there is much more value for the investors to own Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), instead of holding Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), while getting exposure to the same market segment. This is primarily because DSX is expected to burn a lot of cash until the end of 2018.

This investment proposition may apply to investors that would like to get some exposure in Dry Bulk Shipping, which is a very volatile market segment. This volatility can offer significant profit to the investors if they try to take advantage of the value differential between companies that experience a considerable correlation in their stock prices. We believe that building a investment position with the above pair trade will provide a notable return no matter what the direction of the dry bulk charter market may be in the following quarters, as the evidence provided by the analysis below.

The basis for our analysis was a projected cash flow of each of the three companies and an assessment of their main valuation ratios i.e. Price/Net Assets Value and EV/EBITDA. The market assumptions that have been used in terms of charter rates, interest rates and asset values have been the same for the three companies, hence being objective in the assessment. With respect to the operating cost and debt repayment schedules, the actual data and information of the companies have been used.

The output of the cash flow projection is hereby attached.

Based on this analysis, DSX is the only company of the three that is cash flow negative in the coming quarters and we estimate that it is very likely to burn its unrestricted cash balances by the end of 2018. If this becomes the case, the company may have to execute a secondary offering (most likely dilutive) or sell assets reducing its earnings capacity or re-negotiating its repayment profile with the Banks increasing its leverage. It should be noted that DSX is the only major Dry Bulk shipping company that has not amended the repayment profile with the Banks in the most recent downturn which we believe may be either a company's view that the market will only improve or it is the outcome of an unsuccessful negotiation with its Banks. We also assume that the loan from its affiliate DCIX shall not be repaid in 18 months as per the current agreement, since DCIX has had negative operating cash flow for the last few quarters, while its cash balances were $11 million at the end of Q2-2017. Also, DCIX does not have significant charter coverage that could provide a secure stream of revenues, leaving it susceptible to the fluctuations in the charter market.

The stretched cash flow profile of DSX vs. the other two is also evident from the fact that it requires an average time charter rate of $15k per day in order to breakeven until the end of 2018 and such a rate is much higher than the current market.

Most importantly, if the charter rates are lower than what we assume in our base case by 25%, DSX is estimated to have also used its restricted cash of $25.5 million resulting in a negative cash balance in the fourth quarter of 2018. To the contrary, in this low case of reduced rates by 25%, both Star Bulk Carriers and Scorpio Bulkers stay safely afloat and projected to have cash balances of $58 million and $90 million respectively.

Looking at the ratio of Price/NAV, we calculate that the three companies are trading at very similar Price/NAV levels. The interesting aspect of the figures in the P/NAV tables (copied below) is that DSX also has the worse Net Debt/Fleet Value ratio than the others which is not in line with the perception of DSX having a very conservative balance sheet in the last few years. It looks like it has increased its leverage substantially in the last couple of years, whereas the other two have pushed up their equity levels from (sometimes painful) equity offerings.

In terms of EV/EBITDA, DSX is again far less attractive than the other two companies. SBLK is trading at an attractive EV/EBITDA of 9.7x while SALT and DSX trade at 13.8x and 15.8x respectively. Although the latter figures seem close, we would like to illustrate that in order for DSX to trade equally with SALT at 13.8x (vs. 15.8x), its market capitalization should be reduced by 30% (meaning a share price of $2.77) or its EBITDA should be improved by 14.5% reaching $76.5 million (vs. the base case EBITDA of $66.8 million). From a sensitivity analysis standpoint, if the charter rates are better than what we assume by 25%, DSX still has the most unattractive EV/EBITDA ratio (12.4x) vs. SALT (8.7x) and SBLK (6.7x).

Therefore, we propose that investors sell/short DSX and buy the other two as a hedge. This would enable a neutral exposure to the dry bulk market aiming for the potential under-performance of DSX. Although the three names are well correlated in the last year or so, we believe that the cash burn of DSX will not be welcomed by the investors who will sell the stock as they realize the potential liquidity risk. Also, we think that DSX has adopted a somehow arrogant stance towards the market, including the equity research analysts, in the last couple of years, which we think will make the stock less favorite as time goes by.

Reference Prices (Closing as of August 11, 2017, in USD)

DSX: 4.00, SBLK: 10.31, SALT: 7.35

Disclosure: I am/we are short DSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also Long SBLK and SALT.