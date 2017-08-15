Nvidia: When Great Isn't Good Enough

"It was a good quarter, but not perfect...it needed to be perfect," Susquehanna Financial analyst Christopher Rolland wrote in a note. Arguments have been made to justify why Nvidia's shares (NASDAQ: NVDA) have experienced notable losses following significant beats in Q2. Other than the investors' profit taking and geopolitical risk, the losses have been attributed to the failure to meet high market expectation.

Expecting "A Perfect Quarter?"

Q2 revenue came in at $2.23 billion (vs. 1.98 billion estimate), EPS $0.92 (vs. $ 0.70), gross margin 58.6% (vs. 58.1%), and Q3 revenue was guided up to $2.35 billion (vs. $2.13 billion). So, Q2 actual financials beat Street estimates hands down. If you have to blame the price drop to fundamental surprises, Q2 had to miss investors' (not analysts') expectation. Apparently, a good Q2 was not good enough to justify a 30% NVDA run up in past three months. Or, the market set the bar so high that Nvidia is required to deliver a perfect quarter.

What Would Have Been "A Perfect Quarter?"

One logical response is "What was the investors' expectation for Q2?" In other words, what would have been market's expectation that will not trigger a sell-off? From a previous post, a historical perspective on how Nvidia share prices have reacted to earnings surprises was developed. Using that as a barometer, I assumed that the most likely Q2 result was that Q2 revenue beat $30 million; earnings beat $0.05, and Q3 guidance being raised by $100 million. As a result, it was estimated, in absence of any market-wide impact, there was $10 upside in light of Q2 earnings report (Table 2).

(Source: Author's calculations)

Ironically, in order to justify the approximately the same $10 loss for missing Q2 expectation, I can use the same matrix to reverse the expectation in order NOT to have had a negative $10 price impact. In that context, the Q2 actual has to "miss" the "perfect quarter scenario" by the same amount of the previously assumed beat. For example, instead of beating the EPS estimate (+$0.70) by $0.05, the actual EPS (+$0.92) will have to miss the perfect quarter scenario of $0.97 by $0.05. In this perfect quarter scenario, Q2 revenue had to be at $2.36 billion, EPS $0.97, and Q3 revenue guidance should have been $300 million to $2.45 billion (Table 2 in yellow)

Unrealistic Perfect Quarter

Both Q2's $280 million revenue beat and $0.20 EPS beat have been the second largest beat for the last 40 quarters (Bloomberg). Management has credited the beats partially to the cryptocurrency phenomenon. If the market were to expect a $310 revenue surprise and $0.27 earnings beat for Q2, it is equivalent to require Nvidia to literally double its Q2's near record beats. Such an expectation would have been highly unrealistic. Therefore, it would be an error to say that the negative price reaction was a result of Q2's failure to meet market's high expectation.

Target Prices Should Be Higher

On the same token, in a previous post two days before the Q2 announcement, I may have prematurely projected that there will be a $10 upside in response to Q2's result, based on the "most likely scenarios." Since Nvidia's Q2 actual financials have far exceeded all estimates, using the same matrix, the expected upside should be corrected from $10 to $15. This change reflecting the new information will put Nvidia's fair value around $185 from $177-$182.

Within 24 hours of Q2 announcement, along with Nvidia's shares down 7%, 23 of 37 street analysts including Barclays and Goldman Sachs quickly raised Nvidia's target prices to a median of $171.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.