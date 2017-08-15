Bargain Hunter: Real Time Trade Ideas On Stocks Around The Globe.

(Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce Bargain Hunter, Giovanni DiMauro's new Marketplace service)

Along with my family and travel; the stock market is one of my greatest passions. I have dedicated the last 10 years of my life to the School of Wall Street. There is no alarm clock by my bedside; I cant wait to wake up and see what the world of business is doing each and every morning.

As a Bargain Hunter, I am always on the lookout for stocks that I believe will outperform the market. I like capitulation trades and the art of behavioral finance fascinates me. I have made some great returns on fear based trades over my career and my goal is to help you capitalize on select capitulation trades that can bring quick gains of up to 100% or more.

Potential Benefits of Subscribing to Bargain Hunter's Exclusive Membership.

Access to real time daily and weekly trades from my portfolio. I encourage interested parties to do a little research on some of my previous picks through Seeking Alpha.

My articles are my Resume.

One year ago I alerted investors to the opportunity that Apple recently offered by making a call that Apple would rally to $150 when the stock was trading around the $100 level. Interested investors can Click here for that article and many others.

Vale

Last year I alerted investors that it was time to take a position in Vale (NYSE:VALE). Vale was trading at 2.93 in February 2016 when I wrote the article and called for a big rally. The stock went on a 350% move to the upside reaching a high of $10.33 in six short months! Bargain Hunters can click here for that piece.

Chesapeake Energy

I called the absolute bottom in Chesapeake energy in an article that earned me a mention on Bloomberg News. I called out Wall Street for spreading false rumors of bankruptcy and alerted investors to a big potential short squeeze. The stock rallied from the $ 2.50 level to the $8 level in six months. Investors can click here for that article.

Bank Of America

This is one stock I have been all over and nailed on multiple trading occasions. I called for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to hit $25 when the stock was trading at $16. I strongly encourage prospective subscribers to click here and read my article back in August of last year.

Himax Technologies

In February I wrote an article about Himax Technologies (NSDQ:HIMX). In that article I was skeptical of a Morgan Stanley analyst downgrade that in my opinion was late to the party. The stock bottomed that day and went on to rally 100% in the next couple of months. Viewers can read that article here.

My commitment to you exclusive subscriber.

I will continue to scour the universe of stocks and situational events to uncover timely opportunities for fast money profits.

I will share my timely trade ideas with you, combining charting and fundamentals to develop what I feel are excellent entry points for both short and long term trading ideas.

I will be available at various times throughout the day to answer questions on chat.

I will share timely option trades for those interested in maximizing profits with limited funds.

My goal is to help you become a better investor and stay grounded in times of high volatility.

Bottom Line

We are all in this market together; sharing ideas and timely trades makes us all better traders. Investing in the markets is a dangerous business; upgrades, downgrades, market changing world events can have a huge impact on your portfolio.

I am not a corrupt Wall Street insider, I am a real person slugging it out every day with thousands of trades under my belt over the last two decades.

I have spent thousands of hours of researching different companies and learning to read between the lines in earnings reports. It is my sincere desire to share my own timely ideas to help others profit from emotional mistakes that can destroy a portfolio.

I started this writing career because I was disgusted by the media stories trashing good companies at their capitulation points only to see those same stocks double in a matter of a few months.

I will continue to hunt for those type of opportunities and alert subscribers to the potential to make 10%- 100% plus returns on select trades over the coming months and years.

Disclosure

I am not a licensed broker. My articles are meant for entertainment purposes and investors should do their own diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.