Seadrill: Solid Short Play

The oil market is on its path to recovery, however, that recovery is likely at least a few years away. I find it unlikely that Seadrill will recover in time.

The company's earnings have been dropping precariously and that drop doesn't show any signs of slowing down. At this rate, Seadrill will not be making enough to pay interest.

Seadrill has had a difficult time recently and the company's market cap has dropped to less than $0.2 billion, or just under 2% of the company's $10 billion debt load.

Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) is a deepwater drilling contractor that provides drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company has a market cap of just under $0.2 billion despite its modern fleet, as the company's debt has crushed it. Despite this, the company, as we will see through this article, thanks to its financials and the difficult oil environments, the company is going into bankruptcy.

Seadrill Financials

Seadrill financials mean that the company is well on its way to bankruptcy. While the company has continued to generate a significant amount of cash flow, its debt load continues to hold it back.

Seadrill earned $0.58 billion of revenue in 1Q 2017 down from $0.67 billion in 4Q 2016. The majority of this drop was due to an increase in the company's expenses from additional idle unit. The size and modernity of the company's fleet means it can command impressive contracts and revenue. However, when this fleet is unable to gain a contract in the bottom of the market, it also goes offline and becomes very expensive to just maintain.

On top of that, the company's low profits mean that when a market crash hit its profits fall even faster than its revenue. Thanks to idle units, the company's EBITDA fell from $0.35 billion in the 4Q 2016 to $0.29 billion in 1Q 2017. That represents an almost 20% drop in the company's EBITDA, and this is cash that the company needs to ensure its survival. As the crash becomes increasingly drawn out, that means that Seadrill will be unable to service its debt and survive.

As a result of Seadrill's difficulties, the company is being forced to undergo restructuring. The company is currently entertaining a number of different ideas for its restructuring, however, they all end in the same general way. And that is that the company's shareholders will likely receive minimal recovery for existing shares. That is a nice way of saying that existing shareholders will likely be wiped out.

Looking at the details of Seadrill's balance sheet, we can see that the company has total liabilities of $11.2 billion, a 3% decrease since the last quarter. While decreasing its debt by 3% over one quarter is impressive, the more important thing to look at is the interest rate of Seadrill's debt. Most of Seadrill's bond have a high single-digit yield which means that Seadrill likely has close to $0.6 billion in interest expenses.

As we saw above, Seadrill is struggling to earn just under $0.3 billion per quarter in EBITDA, or roughly $1.1 billion per year. Keep in mind that EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization. Not counting the company's other expenses, $0.6 billion of the company's $1.1 billion will be used in just interest expenses.

That is a significant portion of the company's earnings. And once Seadrill reaches the point where its interest expenses outweigh its earnings, that's when the company is done.

More importantly, is the trend being set by the company. The company's EBITDA fell by 18% over the past quarter from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2017, all the way down to just under $300 million. The company anticipates a further significant fall in its EBITDA to a 2Q 2017 guidance of roughly $240 million. That means that the company anticipates another 20% fall in its EBITDA which will make its position even more precarious.

As we can see here, not only is Seadrill in a precarious position with its currents earnings, the company's earnings are anticipated to continue falling even further. That continued drop in the company's earnings should put it in an even worse position. And that worse position means that the company will be pushed even closer to bankruptcy and wiping out its shareholders.

Difficult Oil Environment

Seadrill's difficult financials put it in a precarious position to begin with. However, even with that, the company could theoretically recover if the markets recovered fast enough and it could get new contracts. Despite this, as we will see here, the difficult oil environment that is likely to persist for at least another few years will prevent this from happening.

Oil Market Demand/Supply Balance - ABC

This image shows a graph of the oil demand and supply balance in the oil markets at the present time. As we can see here, the oil surplus first began in late-2013 and from that point, it took roughly 3 quarters for prices to begin falling. At that point, it took an additional 6 quarters for prices to reach their bottom in early-2016. That means it took 9 quarters from the start of the surplus to finish for prices to bottom out.

The oil surplus is anticipated to end around this time in mid-2017. Assuming that it takes an additional 9 quarters for prices to rebound, that means that prices should recover by late-2019. That means that Seadrill will have to survive at least two years, maybe a third to survive the oil crash. That is a significant amount of time the company has to survive for in the present environment.

If the company's EBITDA drops below roughly $150-$170 million that means that the company will not be earning enough money to pay back its debt. Over the past few quarters, the company's EBITDA has dropped from ~$350 million to ~$240 million, a significant drop in the company's earnings. At that rate, the company's EBITDA will drop to that level by late-2018.

As we can see here, Seadrill will begin to run out of capital and hit bankruptcy by late-2018. That is at least 1-2 years before the oil markets will begin to recover. And that means that Seadrill will be bankrupt even in the event of a regular recovery instead of a drawn out one.

Conclusion

Seadrill has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. At first I thought that it was fairly feasible for the company to recover in the event of a rapid recovery in oil prices and the offshore market. However, increasingly, as the crash becomes drawn out, this looks to be becoming increasingly infeasible and it is likely that Seadrill will bankrupt at this time.

Seadrill has an impressive fleet with strong growth potential. These fleet can command top tier contracts. However, the company's earnings are dropping precariously and it is looking increasingly likely that the company will no longer be able to service its debt load soon. And while the oil markets are on their way to recovery, it is unlikely this recovery will happen in time.

As a result of this slow recovery and Seadrill's poor financial position, I recommend shorting Seadrill all the way into bankruptcy.

