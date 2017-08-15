Is Energy Transfer Partners A Buy?

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) has finally started to turn around. The master limited partnership's key financial metrics are all heading in the right direction, with the exception of its debt levels which remain high. A poor financial health is one of the reasons why it still offers a dividend yield of 11.3%, higher than the peer average of 10.2%. But I think the Dallas, Texas-based energy infrastructure giant will begin to meaningfully improve its financial health in the coming quarters. This should have a positive impact on its valuation. I believe investors should consider buying this MLP while it still offers an above-average yield.

Energy Transfer Partners has struggled with shrinking earnings, declining distributable cash flows and weak coverage ratio in the past. In 2016, for instance, the MLP's adjusted EBITDA and DCF fell by 1.9% and 9.7% to $5.6 billion and $3.08 billion respectively. Energy Transfer Partners failed to generate enough DCF to fully cover $3.54 billion of distributions and ended up with a coverage ratio of just 0.87x. A weak coverage ratio (less than 1x) threatened the sustainability of dividends since it showed that the MLP was finding it difficult to fund distributions with DCF.

But since then, it has reorganized its operations by merging with its sister entity Sunoco Logistics, reduced distributions (a stealth reduction of roughly 24%) and started up major projects. That has started to fuel Energy Transfer Partners' turnaround and I believe we saw the first real signs in its recently released second quarter results.

Energy Transfer Partners has reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1.60 billion and adjusted DCF of $990 million for the second quarter, depicting strong gains of 16.7% and 21.5% from the year-ago levels. The MLP's total distributions of $842 million were backed by high levels of DCF. Total distributions, on an unadjusted basis, were $850 million in the corresponding period last year. Due to the improvement in DCF and reduction in distributions, Energy Transfer Partners ended the quarter with a strong coverage ratio of 1.18x which translated into excess DCF of $148 million. Consequently, the current distributions appear to be on a sustainable footing.

Energy Transfer Partners has witnessed substantial dilution in the last twelve months. The MLP ended the second quarter with more than one billion outstanding common units, up almost 11% from a year earlier. But even after accounting for the dilution, I believe Energy Transfer Partners has shown decent growth, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 4.8% and DCF climbing by 9.1% on a per unit basis.

What I like about the latest quarterly results is that the growth was driven primarily by a strong performance from most of Energy Transfer Partners segments, as opposed to the merger. In fact, the adjusted results are on a pro forma basis and exclude the positive impact of Sunoco Logistics merger. A closer look at the earnings release shows that Energy Transfer Partners witnessed flat or higher earnings (adjusted EBITDA) in all segments, except the interstate transportation and storage business where earnings fell 5.8%. The increase is partly due to the start up of major projects. The MLP's profits at the key midstream and NGL and refined products transportation segments - its largest segments - rose 38.3% and 14.7% respectively due to higher volumes.

Energy Transfer Partners' financial health, however, remains weak. At the end of 2Q16, Energy Transfer partners carried a debt load (excluding current maturities) of $27.95 billion. This has now climbed to more than $32 billion. The MLP's leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) remains high, well over 5.0x and above its long-term target of 4.5x. I believe the risks associated with a weak balance sheet are mitigated in large part by two factors.

Firstly, I think Energy Transfer Partners looks well positioned to reduce its net debt in the coming quarters. The MLP has recently announced the sale of the 49.9% interest in Energy Transfer Partners' holding company which owns 65% stake in the 700-mile Rover Pipeline for $1.57 billion cash. The deal looks like a major win for Energy Transfer Partners since it stands to receive the cash proceeds (by October), even if the project faces additional delays. The line is expected to begin commercial operations by January. Energy Transfer Partners has said that it will use the proceeds to pay down debt, allowing the MLP to reduce its leverage ratio.

In addition to this, Energy Transfer Partners has also completed a majority of the work on the 275,000 barrels per day Mariner East 2 NGL pipeline project. In a June presentation, the MLP said that this project could come online in 3Q17, but I think it might face minor (less than six months) delays. Energy Transfer Partners is also working on the 250,000 barrels per day Mariner East 2x line which is scheduled to start up in early 2018. It has been actively looking for joint venture partners for these two pipelines and I think the MLP will become successful once it gets close to the completion date. I believe this will also lead to a significant cash infusion which will help the company in further reducing its debt and leverage metric.

Secondly, Energy Transfer Partners will benefit from the start up of new major projects which will continue to push its earnings and DCF higher. The massive Bakken pipeline project, which includes the Dakota Access Pipeline, went into service in June and will play a key role in fueling Energy Transfer Partner's growth from the current quarter. As mentioned earlier, the first phase of the Rover Pipeline will come online in the short term. The Revolution project is also nearing completion and may start up in the next quarter. From 2018, projects such as Mariner East, Bayou Bridge, Lone Star ramp up, Rebel II processing facility and the Permian Express 3 pipeline, will also play a key role in driving Energy Transfer Partners' growth. The increase in earnings will help the MLP in reducing its leverage metric while the increase in DCF will justify distribution growth.

For these reasons, I think Energy Transfer Partners' outlook is looking great. It is offering an above-average distribution yield of 11.3%, which is one of the highest among oil and gas midstream MLPs. Its units are also priced just 5.4x DCF, which makes it one of the cheapest MLP in its peer group. I think its valuation should begin to improve once it starts to reduce its debt load and leverage ratio. The increase in earnings and DCF should also have a positive impact on Energy Transfer Partners' units. Therefore, I believe that investors should consider buying this MLP while it is still cheap.

