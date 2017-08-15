Blockchain And IBM's Comeback

On July 17, International Business Machines (IBM) released their second quarter 2017 earnings, which showed positive results for their cloud developments, with a 17 percent growth rate for cloud-related activities. The total cloud revenue was $15.1 billion in the last 12 months, and the XaaS (online or digital software and services) was $8.8 billion annual exit run rate in this quarter.

They had a total revenue of 19.3 billion with a 3.9 billion revenue from cloud developments, which equates to just over 20% in total revenues.

For those who do not know, cloud computing is a collection of services such as platforms and digital tools that can be made available for the users. This is mainly made available for customers through a software as a service (SAAS) or anything else as a service (XaaS).

I have sung IBM’s praises for these developments long before.

IBM has focused hard on their marquee client engagements, which would therefore in turn encourage global expansion for IBM’s cloud data services (as is the future, I believe, of all data services). Alongside this, they have made progress with their budding investments, such as blockchain and Nvidia (NVDA) customer support. This also includes micro services and support for Kuberntetes, but the money-maker is of course going to be blockchain, as it is financially based.

Blockchain has been of importance for considerable time now, being hailed as a new digital solution for banking. It is hailed as being safer and more efficient than traditional banking methods. IBM has provided technology for commercial ventures for as long as the company has been in existence, and they are not new hands when it comes to patenting newer technology to contract to other ventures in the future; IBM has the research budget and uses it to secure their financial security for tomorrow.

IBM patented over 1,100 items in 2017, and over 5,200 cloud patents over the last 5 years.

Due to IBMs hardware experience, the technical fields that they are entering can be properly and effectively managed. This injects much confidence into the services that IBM is selling. The result is that those banks that are accepting the blockchain cloud platform from IBM are also agreeing to be supported by those employed by IBM. It could be argued that because of IBM's long length of service, international footing and range of clients, those who therefore associate with IBM are in a stronger position than those who do not.

IBM has experience that no other industry player could possibly hold in the practical elements digitization, because of its age and ability to be flexible in its corporate aims and objectives.

What this could mean is that those banks looking to develop blockchain or heavily digitize in general could be at a loss, determined by lower explicit and tacit experience. Those that stick by IBM however, could be in a better position for fighting the digital fight.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) has a 10-year cloud agreement with IBM, encouraging the replacement of branches, with digital platforms. This encourages the API economy, and will minimize costs from end-to-end. This is not the only relationship of value within this industry, however, as in June of 2017 it was reported that IBM would be building blockchain for seven of Europe's largest banks: Deutsche Bank (DB), HSBC (HSBC), KBC, Natixis (NESYX), Rabobank, Societe Generale and Unicredit.

IBM has lengthy expertise within the banking industry, and as security is at the core of IBMs services, this mediation of ability is ideal.

IBM has struggled, however, according to stock market analysts who have discussed the 21 consecutive quarters that IBM has reported a declining revenue.

The name IBM is mentioned in a stock value discussion, and its overall decline will be a primary argument against it as an investment; it just hasn’t managed to reach its objectives as effectively as it should have, for too long. I, however, would disagree to some extent. As an academic within international strategic business, I would suggest that in fact their business direction has changed, unknown to some not every business has to have the primary object of profit, all the time, and I believe that IBM has temporarily put profit on the backburner, to ensure its resources are built for the next generation of profits.

If the overall cloud industry is growing exponentially, with its value being 7 times the overall IT industry with some estimates suggesting up to 36.8% growth this year (to a $34.6 billion revenue), then surely if IBM is holding a competitive market share (against the "top 4" in cloud) then this should be expected to grow proportionately.

With the experience that IBM has in keeping on top of technological changes, the influx of patents, the growth in research, the developments in blockchain and the artificial intelligence progress, IBM is not a company that will just gradually disappear, but rather it will be the holder of value in 5 or 10 years’ time.

I suspect that knowledge will grow in value considerably. As the population increases and more people become highly educated, those who own the fundamental rights pertaining to technology and invention, in the form of patents, will be the ones who can ensure a future financial profit with confidence – providing a competitor doesn’t do it better, or for cheaper, while managing to ensure the quality is as high. If IBM keeps its focus on a subsection of the market, this will retain the option of staying competitive.

The median PE ratio over the past 10 years has been 13.42, with its current standing at 11.8, which is good. If expecting it to return to the mean that represents a 10% upside from the current share price, which could always further expand closer to the overall market PE of 25.

The 10-year median for price to free cash flow has been 14.05 but now sits at 11.55, also expecting upside if a return to the mean does take place. With a roughly 45% payout ratio for the dividend and abundant free cash flow, more of the same could be expected in regards to maintaining and minimal growth while earnings continue to decline due to the change in direction of the company.

After the stock has corrected by 20% in just the last half year, shares could be representing good value.

