Bad News: Finland Posted A Current Account Deficit Of EUR 297 Million In June 2017

The numbers show the current account strengthening, credit creation is stable and the government sector is weakening its input, the overall result is tracking slightly better than 2016.

Overall for the year the current account is in plus and this is the first negative result and we should see a positive result for the year.

Positive fiscal flows add to the stock of funds in the private sector and negative flows take them away.

A positive macro picture for a land one is looking at investing in is a good prerequisite, and the purpose of this report is to assess if Finland has a positive macro environment within which to invest.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulae:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. - Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Externally from overseas commerce.- Exports bring in more than imports cost. Government spending. - More is spent than taxed.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that over the last year fiscal flows from credit creation have increased the stock of private credit by about $3B in 2016 and look to do the same in 2017. This is a positive trend for the private sector.

Credit growth looks to be on trend to contribute 1.5% of GDP in 2017 and has a healthy loan growth rate of over 3.8% and looks to be able to sustain this rate going forward.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The data just to hand for June points shows a deficit in a series of otherwise upwards trending monthly surpluses. 2017 looks so far to be a turnaround year for the current account and is tracking much better than for 2016, which was a minus.

Finland is on track to make a current account surplus this year of some $3B or about 1.2% of GDP.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

This year the government has been draining money out of the private sector by making a surplus budget. This is a negative trend for the private sector and reduces the overall fiscal flows into it.

Finland is not a monetary currency sovereign; it is a user of the Euro. It is a matter of simple arithmetic that a country that borrows its currency and runs a net current account deficit will one day run out of money. The problem is that as the debt grows and solvency erodes money becomes too costly to borrow and bond market yields too high to sustain. At this point, the country must declare itself bankrupt and introduce a currency reform.

Finland should prove to be a Euro survivor as history shows it can make long term current account surpluses. Finland looks now to be returning to current account surplus and is a beneficiary of an artificially low currency.

Finland is a signatory to the EU Fiscal Compact which sets the rules that a government deficit may not be more than 3% of GDP and not more than 60% of GDP. One size fits all, whether it fits or not.

This year the deficit as a percentage of GDP is tracking at zero percent and total debt to GDP stands at about 63%. Finland is almost totally compliant with the Fiscal Compact.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

Finland is not a monetary currency sovereign but a user of the Euro. Finland is financially constrained and does not have the luxury of creating its currency and putting it into circulation. The Finnish government borrows its money from the European Central Bank at interest.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards. Finland gets top marks as all three are positive and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Summary, and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. The numbers in absolute terms are growing because GDP is increasing from 2016, even if largely flat since 2006.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 1.5% 1.9% -1.1% 2.3% NOW 1.5% 0% 1.2% 2.7%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The Finnish sectoral flows are positive and weak at under 3% and look to modestly accelerate into 2017 due to a better current account result so far this year.

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds. The growth rate is not extraordinary though, and there are definitely better alternatives out there. Investors wishing exposure to the Finland stock market can make use of the following ETF:

iShares MSCI Finland Capped Investable Market Index ETF (EFNL)

There is some scope for business to profit over proportionately from the near doubling of the current account fiscal flow. This is because most of the additional income flows to the business sector from export earnings. This should add to earnings, profits, dividends and capital value of those companies.

The government surplus is mostly derived from taxes on households who over-proportionately suffer from the government surplus.

While overall flows have increased modestly year over year on a macro level, the inflow into the private business sector via exports income has more than doubled.

Following neoliberal economic policies the Finnish tax system has been set up to favor business as the table below shows:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Companies pay a low 20% tax rate and no sales tax on exported goods.

Households, on the other hand, pay a top marginal income tax of 51.6% and a further 24% sales tax on all they consume. The social security rate is a further 30.19% percent of income that cannot be spent right now and erodes aggregate demand and acts as a tax.

The steeply climbing 2017 stock chart for EFNL suggests that company values are responding to the current account surplus being funneled into company earnings and profits.

