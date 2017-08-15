Citi Ventures Invests In HomeLight Real Estate Marketplace

Citi has been an active corporate investor in FinTech and Security startups; HomeLight's data may help to optimize its residential mortgage lending business.

HomeLight is a growing online marketplace that uses data to connect home sellers with the best real estate agent in their area.

Corporate investor Citi Ventures (C) has participated in a$40 million financing round for home real estate marketplace startup HomeLight.

HomeLight uses data on home sales to help sellers find the best agent for a given area.

Citi has been an active corporate venture capital investor in FinTech and Security startups in recent years, and its investment in HomeLight is highly relevant to its residential mortgage lending business.

San Francisco-based HomeLight was founded in 2012 to improve the ability of home sellers to find the best sales agent for their home.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Drew Uher, who was previously co-founder at Gameyola and a business development lead at PubMatic, an online advertising optimization company.

Below is a brief video about HomeLight’s approach to using data to improve seller results:

(Source: HomeLight)

HomeLight is operational in 16 major cities throughout the United States and is currently ‘adding over 1,000 agent partners each month.’

With the current round, the firm has raised a total of $55.5 million from a large syndicate of venture capital firms, other corporate investors such as GV (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and individuals. Valuation for the funding was undisclosed.

Along with Citi, other investors in the current round included lead investor Menlo Ventures, SGVC, Zeev Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Eric Schmidt’s Innovation Endeavors.

Citi likely invested in the company due to its significant home mortgage business. By investing in HomeLight, Citi will gain insight into new models of online real estate transactions, as well as potentially having a preferred position and visibility within HomeLight’s growing network of real estate agents.

Those agents have the ability to ‘steer’ mortgage origination deal flow, so any way that Citi can improve and enhance its visibility in that marketplace will assist in its mortgage business.

Additionally, Citi stands to gain access to market data that may provide greater insight into home sales activity, better informing its residential real estate operation allocation decisions.

As HomeLight stated in the deal announcement,

Today, only about 8 percent of home sellers find their real estate agent online; many ask friends or relatives. HomeLight is dedicated to serving the home seller, helping them find the real estate agent best positioned to sell their home based on actual performance data. Its proprietary algorithms analyze two million real estate agents and nearly 30 million aggregated residential real estate transactions to help sellers find the agent in their area best suited for their needs. As a result, homes sold through HomeLight sell 29 days faster than average, and relative to list price, homes sold through HomeLight sell 3.5 percent more than average.

Citi has been fairly active as a corporate venture capital firm in recent years, as its investment history shows in the sheet below,

(Source: VentureDeal)

Citi’s recent strategic investment history has been mostly focused on FinTech and Security, which would be expected given its primary business imperatives.

So, the deal to invest in HomeLight is a close adjacent to its core focus on FinTech and makes sense given Citi’s significant business interests in residential real estate financing.

