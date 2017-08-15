Running On Fumes

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices rose 0.1% in July at both the core (minus food and energy) and overall level, while the year-over-year rates of increase were both 1.7%. The Federal Reserve would like to see the CPI closer to 2%, but I doubt most consumers share this view. Many households are already contending with a rate of inflation that is higher than the Fed’s target of 2%. Rent, healthcare and educational expenses have been rising at rates well above 3%. It is important to remember that every demographic has a slightly different rate of inflation, depending on its spending patterns.

From an economic standpoint, my focus with respect to any level of overall inflation is how it compares to the income earned by the consumers who are subject to that inflation rate.

Real Income

Average hourly earnings have risen 2.5% on an annualized basis in each of the past three months, which is down from 2.8% in July 2016. When accounting for the increase in weekly hours worked (+0.3%), and then deducting the CPI, real incomes rose 1.1% on an annualized basis in July 2017. This is a modest improvement from the annualized declines we saw during the first three months of 2017.

What concerns me is that real income is likely still declining for many middle- and lower-income households. One indication this may be happening is the increase in use of revolving credit lines (credit cards) that we have seen this year, as non-revolving credit growth has slowed. The decline in non-revolving credit growth is a result of slowing auto sales.

Conclusion

Investors look at a rate of inflation of just 1.7%, along with wage growth of 2.5%, and see a Goldilocks economy. In other words, the perfect combination of modest price increases combined with low labor costs, which results in a slow, but steady, rate of economic growth. This allows companies to realize a gradual increase in profits. There are no apparent excesses built up in this economic scenario, which eases any concerns investors might otherwise have about excessive valuations in financial assets.

This may be true to a certain extent, but for this Goldilocks scenario to continue, we must see broad-based participation in the benefits from the economic growth. The primary way that households benefit is through increases in income. This is where the current expansion seems to be falling short.

As fewer and fewer households are able to save, and more rely on debt to fund living expenses, we are sapping future demand for goods and services. Additionally, more households become dependent on social safety net programs, resulting in larger deficits and debt for our federal government. Rising deficit and debt levels further slow the rate of economic growth.

Investors have profited from one of the longest economic expansions on record, but at what cost? It seems to me that the cost is an unprecedented amount of debt. Our last two expansions ended because of excessive amounts of debt accumulated by corporations and consumers. Those debts seem trivial relative to the amount of debt that our federal government has accumulated during the current expansion.

